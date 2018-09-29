Woodside Petroleum: The Best Way To Benefit From An LNG Boom

The 2nd train at Wheatstone LNG will provide a meaningful contribution to the results in the second semester.

Woodside Petroleum should have no issues at all to fund this year's capex bill as the operating cash flow will be substantially higher than the capex and acquisition expenses.

Introduction

Earlier this year, I reviewed Woodside Petroleum (OTCPK:WOPEF) (OTCPK:WOPEY), and I really liked what I saw as the company was combining a prudent capital allocation strategy with a very clear plan to become a dominant LNG player. As an Australian company, it has great access to the Asian gas markets, where natural gas is sold at a substantial premium over, for instance, the prices in the USA. This fuels the demand for LNG deliveries, and Woodside Petroleum appears to be capitalizing on this demand growth.

Although Woodside has a market capitalization of A$35.5B, the company doesn't have a listing on one of the US main boards. As an Australian company, Woodside is sticking to its ASX listing, where it's trading with WPL as its ticker symbol. Considering the average daily volume in Australia is approximately 2.4 million shares, I would strongly recommend to trade in the company's shares using the facilities of the ASX.

Strong cash flows in the first semester will fund the $2B in capex

In the first half of the year, Woodside produced and sold just over 44 million barrels of oil equivalent, which results in an average production rate of just under 245,000 barrels per day. An excellent result and as all of its operations are nicely humming along (with the new Wheatstone LNG train currently producing above the nameplate capacity), Woodside has now increased its full-year production guidance from 85-90M barrels to 87-91M barrels. And considering the second train of the Wheatstone facility has only just commenced production, I would expect the company's final production results to come in at the higher end of the guidance.

Source: half-year report

Although Woodside Petroleum is an Australian company listed in Australia, it does report its financial results in US dollar, making our lives a bit easier. Woodside reported a total revenue of $2.39B (thanks to a higher production rate and higher oil and gas prices), resulting in a gross profit of $1.19B, an increase of almost exactly 33% compared to last year. This confirms the incredibly strong operating margins of its facilities:

Source: half-year report

Woodside also incurred a higher amount of 'other costs', but these seem to be related to a higher amortization cost and write-off ($102M) as well as an increased amount spent on exploration (+$15M). Considering the majority of these 'other' expenses appears to be related to non-cash expenses, I'm not too worried about the impact on Woodside's ability to self-fund its expansion plans.

These other expenses, combined with a higher net tax, caused the net income to increase by just 6.7% to 541M USD attributable to Woodside's shareholders.

Source: financial statements

As mentioned earlier, Woodside had to deal with some non-cash expenses, so I was expecting to see a much stronger improvement in the company's operating cash flow. Woodside reported an operating cash flow of $1.54B, but this includes a $43M contribution from changes in its working capital position, doesn't take a $32M deferred tax into account and excludes the payment of $77M to non-controlling interests.

This means that on an adjusted basis, the operating cash flow came in at $1.4B, which still is an incredibly strong result by any standard. It also compares favorably to the $1.07B in operating cash flow in H1 2017, and it confirms a direct correlation between the revenue increase and the cash flow increase.

Source: financial statements

Woodside spent just $700M on capex in the first half of the year, indicating a free cash flow result of approximately $700M. However, there's one part of the 'investing activities' line on the balance sheet I'm not quite sure about: Woodside reported $40M in 'borrowing costs relating to investing activities'. I would be inclined to interpret these costs as 'capitalized interest expenses', in which case, I will also deduct those from the operating cash flow. The verdict? A free cash flow result of $660M on a further adjusted operating cash flow of $1.36B.

As Woodside has been guiding for a total capex of $2B for FY 2018, the company will be generating a massive amount of free cash flow. At the current oil (and gas) prices, Woodside Petroleum should easily be able to generate $2.8B in adjusted operating cash flow. Not only would this be sufficient to cover the $2B in capital expenditures this capex bill also includes growth capex:

Source: half-year report

If I would deduct the $444M spent on the acquisition of the Scarborough project, the adjusted free cash flow would be approximately US$1.25B or US$1.34/share.

On its way to become a 100 million barrel per year producer

Woodside Petroleum has identified a market opportunity in the LNG segment where it expects the market to enter in a serious supply deficit from 2020 on:

Source: half-year report

That's why WPL is betting big on LNG, and its new Wheatstone plans will be an important part of its production growth. The first train of the plant has reached its nameplate capacity earlier this year and has been producing consistently in excess of its nameplate capacity for four months straight. The second train at Wheatstone was commissioned in June, reached nameplate capacity in July, and is now producing above nameplate capacity as well, and having both LNG trains producing more LNG than their official capacity will be a great boost for the company's financial results.

Source: half-year report

Also, note how Wheatstone 2 provided just a marginal contribution in June and has really accelerated its performance from July on. This means the H1 results are barely reflecting the positive impact from Wheatstone Train 2.

Now Wheatstone is out of the way, Woodside's engineers can now fully focus on Greater Western Flank Phase 2 (which reached a 91% completion rate) and Greater Enfield (63% completion), which should both be starting up in 2019. These additions to Woodside's production profile will push the company's production to in excess of 100 million barrels of oil equivalent (mainly LNG) in 2020.

Investment thesis

My expected free cash flow result of US$1.34/share is the equivalent of A$1.85 per share, which means Woodside is currently trading at a free cash flow yield of 4.9% (the free cash flow yield has decreased as Woodside's share price increased by 17% since the previous article was published). That's a good start considering A) Woodside will increase its production rate by 10-15% over the next 2 years while B) the total level of capex will trend down as a big chunk of this year's capex will be spent on growth projects.

If you believe in the future of LNG, Woodside Petroleum should be a part of your portfolio.

