This 6% Yielding Blue Chip Is The Best Dividend Aristocrat To Own Over The Next Decade

There are now five reasons that this high-yielding blue chip is likely to be one of the best dividend stocks you can own in the coming years, capable of generating about 20% long-term annualized total returns.

While the buyout is painful for MLP investors in the short term, the merger will eliminate one of the biggest overhangs for the Enbridge, allowing it to soar in the coming years.

2018 has been another volatile year, thanks to the FERC rule change, forcing many midstream stocks to simplify their corporate structures.

Midstream stocks, specializing in oil & gas transportation, storage, and processing, have long been a favorite among income investors due to their promise of generous, safe, and fast growing yield. However, the midstream industry has spent the last four years in a bear market that has tested the patience of even the most long-term focused investors.

Even time-tested blue chips, like future dividend aristocrat Enbridge Inc. (ENB) have struggled with negative total returns, and severe market underperformance. While there are several reasons the midstream bear market has gone on for this long, a major one is the necessity to adapt the traditional MLP business model to a world where low unit prices made it hard to fund profitable growth through equity issuances.

This has resulted in numerous MLPs either buying out their incentive distribution rights, or sponsor buying out their MLPs outright in c-corp conversion mergers. Enbridge proposed just such a merger for all of its MLPs back in May. This was a highly controversial offer that investors in Spectra Energy Partners (SEP), Enbridge Energy Partners (EEP), Enbridge Energy Management (EEQ), and Enbridge Income Fund Holdings (OTC:EBGUF) considered drastically undervaluing their units/shares. This created a lot of uncertainty surrounding whether or not each MLPs conflict committee and investors would approve the deal, which in turn dragged on Enbridge shares for months.

Well, Enbridge has now raised its buyout offer for all of its MLPs and struck definitive deals to end the merger saga by the end of the year. So, let's take a look at what the Enbridge roll-up of its MLPs/mutual fund means for investors on both sides of the transaction.

More importantly, find out why the end to the merger uncertainty means that there are five reasons why today is the perfect time to buy Enbridge, a fast growing, 6% yielding future dividend aristocrat. These reasons combine to make Enbridge a coiled spring. One that's likely to deliver about 20% long-term annualized total returns over the coming decade and makes it the best high-yield blue chip you can buy today.

1. Enbridge/MLP Merger Saga Finally Ends: What Investors Need To Know

Enbridge's MLPs and mutual fund were designed as funding vehicles to help it expand North America's largest oil & gas infrastructure network. They would raise external debt and equity from investors attracted to their generous and growing distributions. These were paid for with distributable cash flow or DCF (MLP equivalent to free cash flow) secured by long-term fixed fee and volume committed contracts that are largely insensitive to volatile commodity prices.

The trouble is that MLPs by design distribute the majority of their DCF as distributions and thus require access to low-cost debt and equity capital to grow profitably. This means that if their unit prices collapse, their cost of equity rises too high to be able to serve their purpose.

In March 2018, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission or FERC, which regulates interstate US pipelines, made an important rule change. Specifically, it said it would disallow MLPs from taking an income tax allowance on interstate cost of service contracts on pipelines regulated by FERC starting in 2020. Combined with tax reform (also negative DCF implications for some MLPs), this meant that certain MLPs with heavy exposure to FERC regulated pipelines (like EEP) would see significant reductions in their DCF. This put not just their distributions at greater risk but also their ability to fund future project growth. This is why Enbridge determined that:

Under the newly changed FERC tax policy, holding certain interstate pipelines in MLP structures is highly unfavorable to unitholders and is no longer advantageous for Enbridge or the U.S. MLPs." - Enbridge

This is why, in May, Enbridge proposed buying out the remainder of its MLPs (and mutual fund) in a $8.9 billion all stock deal. However, this created an uproar at Enbridge Energy Partners and Spectra Energy Partners because with the exception of a 5% premium for the mutual fund, none of the MLP investors would be receiving a premium for their units.

On July 18th, FERC revised its rule change, specifically to decrease the negative DCF impact on MLPs. This meant the dire need for the MLP roll-up decreased, especially at Spectra Energy Partners which told analysts that:

At SEP, if implemented as announced, and ultimately supported through a rate case, the ability to eliminate ADIT from cost of service would likely offset the elimination of an income tax allowance in cost of service rates." - Al Monaco, ENB/SEP CEO

This meant that Enbridge could not low-ball its MLPs on the buyout price, otherwise each MLP's conflict committee would reject the acquisition offer. This is why Enbridge recently increased its buyout price, to the following exchange ratios:

Spectra Energy Partners: 1.111 ENB shares per unit (9.8% increased offer)

Enbridge Energy Partners: 0.335 ENB shares per unit (8.7% increased offer)

Enbridge Energy Management: 0.335 ENB shares per unit (8.7% increased offer)

Enbridge Income Fund Holdings: 0.735 ENB shares per share + .45 CAD per share (11.3% increased offer)

The conflict committees and boards of directors of each MLP and mutual fund have approved this higher deal, which will now cost Enbridge $10.5 billion when the deal closes by the end of the year.

However, it's important to point out that Enbridge's MLP investors are facing two important short-term negatives from this buyout. First, there's the effective distribution cut created by investors receiving far lower yielding ENB shares:

ENB yield: 6%

SEP yield: 8.2% yield

EEP/EEQ: 12.2% yield

EBGUF: 6.9%

This has outraged many income investors who consider this buyout another example of "getting Kindered". That refers to Kinder Morgan's (KMI) 2014 buyout of its MLPs which ended up disastrously for all parties involved.

That's partially due to the second negative effect of the MLP rollup, which is short-term tax consequences. Because MLP distributions are considered return of capital or ROC, investors don't pay taxes on them right away. Instead, they lower your cost basis, and when you sell your MLP (or it gets converted to a corporation), you then pay long-term capital gains taxes on the adjusted unit price. This means that long-term investors in EEP/EEQ and SEP are potentially facing significant tax bills in 2019 due to this deal. And don't think that selling your MLP units ahead of the acquisition will avoid the tax bill. MLP tax liabilities come due whenever you sell your units, for whatever reason.

Another reason so many MLP investors are upset is because Enbridge investors are coming out of this rollup with nothing but upside. That's for three reasons. First, the FERC rule change only applies to MLPs, not corporations like Enbridge.

(Source: Enbridge investor presentation)

Thus, by moving all of its assets under its corporate umbrella, Enbridge has negated any negative implications from the FERC rule change to its cash flow.

The second important benefit is that Moody's has said that it will upgrade Enbridge's credit rating upon a corporate simplification. That will help ensure Enbridge remains tied with other blue chip midstream stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) and Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) for the highest credit rating in the industry (BBB+). Thus, Enbridge will be able to borrow at low interest rates, at long-term fixed terms which lock in the profitability of its growth projects, even in a rising rate environment. Combined with the elimination of EEP's IDR fees, this will lower Enbridge's cost of capital and improve its long-term profitability.

Finally, and most importantly, Enbridge will now retain all the steady and growing cash flow its empire generates. That in turn will allow it to become a much safer high-yield investment. One that is likely to continue to generate generous, safe, and fast growing dividends and long-term market crushing returns.

In fact, because of the extremely positive effects of this merger, I recommend that Enbridge's MLP investors (I'm one myself) hold onto their units. Because by accepting shares of the new and improved Enbridge, you will be owning one of the best high-yield blue chip dividend growth stocks in the world. A future dividend aristocrat whose growth and total return potential will very likely offset any current unrealized losses you may be sitting on over time.

2. Enbridge Now Becomes One Of The Best High-Yield Dividend Growth Stocks In The World

(Source: Enbridge Investor Presentation)

Enbridge owns North America's largest wide-moat, cash-rich midstream infrastructure and utility network, including:

34,410 miles of natural gas pipelines

17,511 miles of oil pipelines

11.4 billion cubic feet/day of gas processing capacity

437 billion cubic feet of gas storage capacity

307,000 barrels/day of natural gas liquids or NGL production capacity

3.5 million natural gas utility customers

3GW of renewable energy capacity

71% of Canada's pipeline capacity

These systems transport 28% and 20% of the continent's oil and natural gas supply, respectively. However, what truly makes this high-yield blue chip a "must own" stock in my opinion, is the extremely safe nature of its business model.

Specifically, 96% of the company's DCF is under long-term (5 to 30 year), fixed rate and volume committed contracts. This means that less than 1% of its cash flow is exposed to volatile oil & gas prices.

(Source: Enbridge Investor Presentation)

And as importantly, those contracts are 100% with investment grade counter-parties, including regulated utilities and the continent's 8 largest and financially strongest energy producers. Thus, even during the worst oil crash in over 50 years (when crude plunged 76% at one point), Enbridge's customers continued to pay their bills. That's why the company's cash flow remained so stable during the oil crash of mid-2014 to early 2016.

(Source: Enbridge investor presentation)

More importantly, Enbridge's DCF/share also remained stable which allowed it to continue its industry-leading track record of annual dividend growth. For instance, factoring in 2018's 10% dividend hike, Enbridge has now raised its dividend 23 straight years, and at double digit rates. This means that with the 10% annual payout increased planned for 2019 and 2020, Enbridge will become the first and only (for now) dividend aristocrat in the midstream space.

(Source: Enbridge investor presentation)

And despite the terrible returns it's faced since late 2014, Enbridge's track record of clockwork like dividend growth has made it one of the best performing income stocks over the past two decades. What's going to drive Enbridge's strong future dividend growth and market-beating total returns?

In the short term, that would be the $17 billion worth of growth projects the company plans to complete by 2020.

(Source: Enbridge investor presentation) - figures in CAD

That includes $5.4 billion in growth projects entering service in 2018 which is expected to boost DCF/share by 17% this year. That's one of the fastest DCF/share growth rates of any midstream blue chip.

(Source: Enbridge investor presentation)

This industry-leading cash flow growth rate, when combined with the closing of the MLP merger in late 2018, will make Enbridge a massively coiled spring. That's because as impressive as Enbridge's cash flow and dividend growth plans are through 2020, Enbridge's long-term growth prospects are even better.

3. Low-Risk Self-Funding Business Model Plus Massive Long-Term Growth Runway Makes Enbridge A Must-Own Blue Chip

The best part of owning midstream stocks is the massive growth potential faced by the industry. However, growth potential on its own is worthless without access to sufficient low-cost capital to build these cash flow and payout growing projects.

(Source: Enbridge Investor Presentation)

Despite the chaos the midstream industry has faced in 2018, Enbridge has been able to adapt thanks to its world-class management team. That team is led by CEO Al Monaco, a 23-year veteran of the company who has a proven track record of delivering incredible dividend growth and total returns over time.

Enbridge has outlined a plan to fully fund its remaining growth backlog and believes it will be able to avoid any equity issuances through at least 2020 (other than MLP buyout). That's partially due to $5.8 billion in non-core asset sales that management has already lined up (ahead of schedule).

(Source: Enbridge Earnings Presentation)

Those asset sales will allow Enbridge to not just complete its growth projects and grow its dividend at 10% through 2020, but also deleverage its balance sheet.

(Source: Enbridge investor presentation)

By the end of 2018, management expects the leverage ratio (debt/EBITDA) to hit 5.0, which is what credit rating agencies consider a safe level. And going forward, ENB expects its leverage ratio to decline to 4.5 or perhaps even lower. That's thanks to the MLP merger, allowing Enbridge to shift to a self-funding business model, which will make its low-risk business model even safer.

(Source: Enbridge investor presentation)

Self-funding means that Enbridge will be funding its future growth not with equity issuances, but with retained cash flow and modest amounts of low-cost debt. That's courtesy of a planned 55% long-term DCF payout ratio that will allow Enbridge to generate over $4 billion in annual retained cash each year starting in 2020.

Enbridge plans to put that money to work investing in its massive "shadow backlog" of growth projects. These are projects that management expects to complete but have yet to obtain long-term contracts. Because Enbridge won't start a project until contracts are fully secured, these are not part of its official backlog. That backlog is typically for projects to be completed within the next five years.

(Source: Enbridge investor presentation) - figures in CAD

Enbridge's shadow backlog is the largest in the midstream industry, and represents up to 35 billion CAD ($27 billion) in growth projects that might be completed between 2021 and 2025. Note that up to 10 billion CAD ($7.7 billion) of that growth will come from offshore wind projects, mostly in Europe. According to analyst firm Global Market Insights, by 2024, the world's offshore wind industry will hit $60 billion and continue growing strongly for decades to come. This means that Enbridge's offshore wind growth projects might generate over $15 billion per decade of investment opportunities for the foreseeable future. That puts it well ahead of its midstream rivals in preparing for a post oil & gas world.

Enbridge's retained cash flow will be enough to fund between 57% and 100% of this future growth spending. That means that Enbridge's leverage ratio will likely fall because historically it's funded its growth with 44% debt. But in the future, that figure will fall to about 21.5%. That in turn means Enbridge will likely get credit upgrades in the coming years, to A- or higher. That will allow it to refinance its existing debt (or raise new debt) at lower interest rates and increase the company's overall profitability.

(Source: Enbridge investor presentation)

Much of that growth investment will be focused on supporting North America's booming gas industry which is expected to send production soaring over the coming decades. In fact, according to the Interstate Natural Gas Association or INGAA, by 2035, $791 billion in new midstream infrastructure will be needed to support America's energy boom. Over $400 billion of that will be in gas projects. And factoring in Canadian infrastructure needs, the total midstream investment need rises to close to $1 trillion.

(Source: INGAA)

And that's just over the next 18 years. According to the US Energy Information Administration or EIA, US oil production is expected to peak around 2030 and remain stable until the 2040s. Meanwhile, US gas production, supported by huge demand growth from all over the world, is expected to keep growing through at least 2050.

(Source: EIA)

This means that even for an industry giant like Enbridge, investors can likely enjoy at least 10 or even 20 years of strong cash flow, dividend, and share price growth. In fact, when it comes to high-yield blue chip stocks, this future dividend aristocrat has the best payout growth and total return potential of any stock I know.

4. Dividend Profile: The Best Dividend Aristocrat To Own Over The Next 10 Years

The most important component of any income investment is the dividend profile which consists of three parts: yield, dividend safety, and long-term growth potential.

Company Yield 2018 Cash Flow Payout Ratio 10 Year Projected Payout Growth 10 Year Potential Annual Total Return (From Fair Value) Valuation Adjusted 10 Year CAGR Total Return Potential Enbridge 6.0% 61% 8% to 10% 14% to 16% 19.6% to 20.6% S&P 500 1.8% 38% 6.2% 8% 0% to 5%

(Sources: management guidance, Gurufocus, FastGraphs, Simply Safe Dividends, Yardeni Research, Multpl.com, Moneychimp, Morningstar, BlackRock, Vanguard, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Dividend Yield Theory)

Today, Enbridge offers a mouth-watering yield that's more than three times that of the S&P 500. More importantly, that dividend is very safe, thanks to one of the industry's lowest cash flow payout ratios. For context, the average midstream stock pays out 83% of DCF and self-funding midstream stocks between 83% and 50%. Management has a stated long-term payout ratio goal of 50% to 60%, which would mean Enbridge will always represent one of the safest yields in the industry. And remember that 96% of that cash flow is under long-term, fixed-rate, and volume-committed contracts with investment grade counter-parties. Thus, even during a recession or another oil crash, Enbridge's dividend is almost certain to remain safe and keep growing (as is the case with dividend aristocrats).

The other half of the dividend safety equation is the balance sheet. The midstream industry is very capital-intensive and growth-oriented. Thus, investors need to keep an eye on debt levels.

Company Debt/ EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio Debt/Capital S&P Credit Rating Average Interest Rate Enbridge 5.6 4.2 44% BBB+ 4.7% Industry Average 4.4 4.5 55% NA NA

(Sources: Morningstar, Gurufocus, earnings releases, Fastgraphs, CSImarketing)

Fortunately, Enbridge has done a great job of deleveraging over the past few years and its leverage ratio is expected to hit 5.0 by year end and 4.5 by 2020. And given its self-funding plans, Enbridge's leverage should continue to fall in the long term, potentially to 4.0 or below. That should earn it a credit upgrade from its already industry-leading levels and ensure strong access to low cost borrowing in the future.

Finally, we come to Enbridge's dividend growth potential, which is the most attractive thing about this blue chip. Thanks to its massive growth runway and large amounts of future retained cash flow, Enbridge should be able to deliver 8% to 10% dividend growth for at least the next decade. That means that, even if the valuation were to never recover, this future aristocrat would be capable of generating 14% to 16% long-term total returns (6% yield + 8% to 10% dividend growth). For context, the S&P 500's historical return has been 9.2% since 1871.

However, when we account for valuation, then Enbridge's total return potential, both on an absolute basis and relative to the S&P 500, looks even better. That's because from today's valuations, Morningstar, BlackRock and Vanguard estimate, the market is likely to deliver between 0% and 5% CAGR total returns over the next five to 10 years. In contrast, Enbridge is a coiled spring that's likely to deliver about 20% annualized total returns. Note that's roughly in line with the total returns ENB has generated over the past 20 years. This means that, today, this future dividend aristocrat offers:

more than three times the market's yield

faster dividend growth potential (S&P 500's 28-year median dividend growth rate is 6.2%)

at least four times better annualized long-term total returns

This is why I consider Enbridge to be the best high-yield blue chip stock you can buy today. One that happens to be one of the most undervalued as well.

5. Valuation: Enbridge Is A Coiled Spring Ready To Soar

ENB Total Return Price data by YCharts

Due to the drama surrounding the FERC rule change and its proposed MLP roll up, Enbridge has not just badly underperformed the market but most MLPs as well. However, that just means that it offers an even better long-term income investment opportunity.

There are dozens of ways to value a stock. But for blue chip midstream stocks two in particular are most useful. The first is to look at the price/DCF ratio. That's the midstream equivalent of a PE ratio and can tell us whether or not a stock is likely undervalued.

P/DCF: 10.2 (industry average 12.5)

Implied Long-Term DCF/share growth rate: 0.9%

Today, Enbridge's price to cash flow (2018 guidance) is 10.2, far below the industry average of 12.5. That makes no sense, given that Enbridge post merger will: have lower costs of capital than most of its peers, an even lower risk self-funding business model, and is set to become the only dividend aristocrat in the industry in 2020. What's even crazier is that the current P/DCF is baking in just 1% long-term DCF/share growth. Given that, in 2018 alone, Enbridge is likely to hit 17% cash flow growth and has potentially $44 billion in growth projects coming online by 2025, I consider this an absurdly pessimistic growth outlook.

Basically, Enbridge's current share price means it has a very low bar to clear. If it can continue generating historical growth rates (likely), then its P/DCF is almost certain to rise significantly over time. And with the merger uncertainty now gone, Enbridge has a clear growth runway to multiple expansion. Or to put another way, the stock's rock-bottom valuation will boost total returns substantially when shares return to fair value, as they very likely will in the coming years. But how much return boost are we talking about?

To answer that, I turn to a time-tested valuation model that's been highly effective for blue chip dividend stocks since 1966.

(Source: Investment Quality Trends)

For over 50 years, asset manager/newsletter publisher Investment Quality Trends has been generating great returns purely off blue chip dividend stocks using a dead simple strategy. This is called dividend yield theory which states that over time a dividend stock's yield is mean reverting, or cycles around a relatively fixed point that approximates fair value. Buy when the yield is much higher than its historical yield, you are likely to see share price appreciation in excess of cash flow and dividend growth as the yield eventually returns to its fair value level.

Yield 5 Year Average Yield 13 Year Median Yield Historical Yield Range Estimated Fair Value Yield Discount To Fair Value Long-Term Valuation CAGR Total Return Boost 6.0% 3.7% 3.3% 2.3% to 6.6% 3.5% 42% 5.6%

(Sources: Dividend Yield Theory, Simply Safe Dividends, Gurufocus, Moneychimp)

Enbridge's historical yield is about 3.5%, which means that, today, the yield is near the high end of its 13-year range. This means that Enbridge is likely 42% undervalued, and over the coming years, shares can be expected to rise 72% faster than cash flow and dividends. What does that mean in terms of valuation return boost? Well, that will depend on how quickly ENB recovers. In the short term, there is no way to predict stock prices, because it's based on sentiment. But over the long term (5+ years), stocks tend to trade purely on fundamentals.

For my valuation-adjusted total return model, I use a 10-year time horizon. That's because no matter how much Wall Street may hate an industry, stock prices can't remain detached from strong and growing fundamentals forever. This means that, assuming it takes ENB the full 10 years for its yield to return to its historical fair value yield, investors can expect a 5.6% CAGR return boost from valuation recovery alone.

That's how I get my long-term (10 year) CAGR total return potential of: 6% yield + 8% to 10% dividend growth + 5.6% valuation boost = 19.6% to 20.6%. There is literally no other dividend aristocrat or high-yield blue chip I know of that can deliver a dividend as generous or safe as Enbridge and better total return potential. This is why I consider Enbridge a "very strong buy" and a great choice for almost any income growth portfolio.

That is assuming of course, that you're comfortable with its risk profile.

Risks To Consider

While Enbridge is a low risk stock and future dividend aristocrat that doesn't mean there aren't several things for investors to be aware of. The first of which is currency risk and important tax implications created by Enbridge being a Canadian company.

US Dollar to Canadian Dollar Exchange Rate data by YCharts

Enbridge pays its generous and rapidly growing dividend in CAD which means that in the short-term a US investor's effective yield can decline. That's because when the US dollar appreciates against the CAD US denominated dividends fall. Fortunately, currency fluctuations tend to cancel out over time, so this isn't a long-term risk.

However, Enbridge is a Canadian corporation which means that US investors face a 15% dividend tax withholding in taxable accounts (not IRAs or 401Ks). Fortunately, a dollar for dollar tax credit offsets this entirely for the vast majority of US investors. But just $300/$600 per individual/couple of all foreign dividend tax withholdings can be claimed using the standard 1040 tax form. For figures above this amount, more complex form 1116 is required.

What about risks to Enbridge's business model itself? There are two to be aware of, one short to medium term and one long term. In the short term, the biggest challenge any midstream company faces is bringing projects into service on time and on budget. While Enbridge's overall track record on completing needle moving projects is great, no midstream stock bats 1.000. For example, in 2016, the company's Northern Gateway oil pipeline approval was overturned by a Canadian court. That resulted in Enbridge ultimately cancelling this project after trying to get it built for 12 years.

The good news is that, today, Enbridge's largest growth project, the 9 billion CAD ($7 billion) Line 3 replacement, which represents 40% of its current growth backlog, is on track to be completed by the end of 2019. That's because the project received final regulatory approval from the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission on July 28th, for the last stretch of pipeline that was still awaiting approval. But just be aware that, in the future, Enbridge might face long project delays on interstate and inter country projects, created by court challenges on both sides of the border.

In the long term, the biggest risk to Enbridge and all midstream stocks is the inevitable end of the oil & gas age. Eventually, renewable energy and the world's shift to electric vehicles or EVs will mean that Enbridge will need to transition to a renewable energy provider/regulated utility. That's because, according to analyst firm McKinsey, here's how the outlook for oil & gas looks out to 2050 :

Overall energy demand will flatten (due to efficiency improvements) and grow 0.7% a year through 2050 (30% lower than previous forecasts).

Electricity demand will outpace all other energy sources by at least 2:1.

Solar and wind will account for 80% of new energy capacity through 2050.

Gas demand will grow at 1.4% and oil 0.4% through 2050, but overall fossil fuel market share will fall from 82% of all energy use today to 74%.

Petrochemical industry will account for 70% of oil demand growth.

By 2030, 50 percent of new cars sold in China, the European Union, and the United States could be partially or fully electric (30% worldwide).

Overall global oil demand could peak as early as 2036.

While McKinsey is bullish on oil & gas demand for the next few decades, EV adoption is expected to soar to 30% worldwide, and 50% in the US, China, and EU by 2030. As a result, global oil demand might peak within the next 10 years or even sooner.

Fortunately, EVs must be recharged, and natural gas is expected to see the most growth in terms of baseload power generation.

(Source: Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation)

That should help Enbridge maintain strong growth in cash flow from its natural gas infrastructure business, giving it plenty of time to transition to renewables like offshore wind. That is unless these long-term industry/analyst forecasts are wrong. Recently, analysts at UBS released a report predicting that the costs of solar and wind power are falling so quickly that by 2030 "it will effectively be free." Now, it should be noted that renewables are variable and thus require storage to provide base load power. Currently, that storage cost is extremely high.

According to a study published in Energy and Environmental Science, the cost of storing enough renewable power to satisfy 12 hours of US demand at current battery prices would be $2.5 trillion. However, researchers are currently working on new storage technologies (like liquid salt batteries) that might reduce the cost per kilowatt-hour from $200 today (Lithium-ion) to just $1 to $20, or a 10 to 200 fold decrease. This potentially means that in the future the world's switch from gas to renewable + storage might occur faster than currently anticipated and reduce the long-term growth runway of all midstream MLPs.

Fortunately, Enbridge has always started down the road to transitioning to a renewable energy future. This means that it's the most likely name in this industry to prove itself a "buy and hold forever" income investment.

Bottom Line: With Merger Drama Now Over Enbridge Is Set To Become One Of The Best Performing Dividend Aristocrats Of The Next Decade

I fully understand how after four years of weak total returns many income investors are cynical about the midstream industry. However, the midstream bear market can't last forever given the industry's strong and improving fundamentals and massive long-term growth runway.

Blue chips like Enbridge are the best way for investors seeking generous, safe, and fast rising income, to cash in on the North American long-term energy boom. That's because this future dividend aristocrat has the: time tested management team, strong balance sheet, and access to low cost capital to execute on its immense growth potential.

That's especially true now that the buyout of its MLPs will make Enbridge a self-funding midstream giant, whose future cash flow and dividend growth will be independent of its fickle and volatile share price. This means that this already low risk high-yield stock (and future dividend aristocrat) will become an even better source of high, safe and fast-growing yield.

And from today's rock-bottom valuation, I'm very confident that Enbridge can deliver some of the best long-term total returns of any blue chip on Wall Street. In fact, with shares currently about 42% undervalued I estimate Enbridge is a "very strong buy" that can potentially deliver 20% annualized long-term returns. That's in line with its impressive 17% CAGR total returns over the past 20 years. That's why I'm pounding the table yet again, about one of the best fast growing, high-yield blue chip stocks in the world.

