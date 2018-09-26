Nike: Going Back 30 Years

Nike’s (NKE) brand used to be anti-establishment, but as they have grown, Nike has become part of the establishment that they used to fight against. Players always could rely on Nike to stand by them and support them when they needed it. In recent years, however, Nike has strayed from that brand in order to become more appealing to a mass market. Back in 2016, Colin Kaepernick took a knee during the national anthem in order to support something that he firmly believed in.

This move was very controversial and many people, including fans of Kaepernick, turned on him, even burning jerseys of him. He has been out of the league for the past two years, partially because teams don’t want to be associated with his controversial statement. Understandably so, as it is bad for business and the press would be almost unbearable. No brands would touch him and it seemed as if Kaepernick was effectively blacklisted, that is until Nike released their 30-year anniversary of the Just Do It campaign.

The special celebration featured many athletes that Nike has partnerships with, but at the end of the ad, Nike announced their newest partnership with Colin Kaepernick. Immediately there was outrage, the stock dipped, people burned Nike products, and many called for a boycott of the company. On the surface, it seemed as if Nike had made a terrible decision, but had they really? They were returning to their roots. They were coming back to support the little man, the athlete. They were fighting the institution that they had become a part of. Nike showed that they haven’t forgotten where they came from.

Brand Impact

A move that receives this much attention is bound to have an impact on the brand, Nike’s brand is certainly feeling that now. The biggest impact of this move, is what Nike means now. Every brand is associated with certain messages or ideas, Nike just expanded theirs. Nike is now associated with Kaepernick, meaning if a consumer purchases a Nike product, his name is likely to come to mind. But, what Kaepernick did in the NFL has a message behind it, and that message is now part of Nike as well.

Kaepernick was trying to protest oppression against people of color through this gesture and many people agreed with it. Some players came out in support of Kaepernick and started kneeling as well. It seemed as if Kaepernick had started a peaceful revolution. Fans began showing their support, commending him for his bravery and his ability to use his platform for a positive change. However, this support was far from unanimous as many media outlets began to slam Kaepernick for the move.

Many saw it as disrespectful towards veterans and the country itself. The two opposing sides on the matter seemed as if they couldn’t agree more, as some hailed him as a hero while their neighbors were cursing his name. This led to people either seeing Nike as a brand leading a charge for good, but others seeing the company as supporting a bad man. The slogan of the campaign was, “Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything.” Kaepernick sacrificed his career for what he believed in and now Nike has brought on that message.

Is This The Right Move

Of course, with a controversial move, Nike’s decision comes into question. Like stated before, public reaction was mixed with people burning jerseys and people proud of Nike for doing something that could hurt their company. Although Nike seemed to get a lot more hate than love for this move, sales would differ. The week that the ad was released, Nike's online sales rose 31 percent. Although the stock price dipped at first, the company’s market value surged to $6 billion more than before hitting all-time highs.

This is a substantial stat for a few reasons. Considering their sales grew, that’s good. This increase in sales is huge for the company. Although this may not affect short-term valuation, it could help long term. This is good for Nike since it proves they can work on what they stand for without their company suffering. Considering Nike was unable to sign Steph Curry, that is a decent hit for them. Although they still have Lebron James, Michael Jordan, Kevin Durant and Kobe Bryant to name a few, they are lacking some of the bigger names.

With James Harden the recent MVP of the NBA being signed with adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY), Nike can’t be happy. To go further, Puma has signed rookies Deandre Ayton, Marvin Bagley III and Michael Porter Jr. All of these have the potential to be the NBA’s next big players. This trickles down to Nike as they aren’t able to sign these big names to their brand.

Some of these lack of signs could be due to their lack of care for their players. This was the reason they weren’t able to sign Curry. With this ad, it proves to the players that Nike cares more about the players than the brand. We believe this should help bring more players to the Nike brand and in turn, bring in more money.

Overall, Nike’s controversial move to use Kaepernick to be their lead athlete on their new commercial is an amazing move. No matter the hate, it showed to the players and the people that they care about players and morals over all else. Whether or not they chose the right side, their commercial left a lasting effect. As proven by their growth in sales, the move not only helped Nike in returning to its roots, it helped Nike’s sales. To add to this, it shows that Nike can stick up for what they think is right without jeopardizing their sales. To wrap up, this move was risky yet paid off for Nike and will continue to do so in the long run.

This move changed the way people think about Nike. With the increase in sales, and the added attention from the talk generated from the ad, Nike’s stock should more than rebound. Investors should take advantage of what Nike has done with its brand by investing as sales continue to increase. Even though there is currently outrage, those voices appear to be the minority and Nike’s momentum may soon die out just in a couple of weeks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.