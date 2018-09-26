Continental Gold: Worth The Risk

The company has so far shown that it can develop within budget and to designated timescales.

Continental Gold (OTCQX:CGOOF) (CNL on the Toronto stock exchange) is a small Canadian-based gold miner with 1 mine under construction in Colombia and 1 other area with potential that is presently being drilled to discover its feasibility for mining. The company also holds licenses on 3 other areas that are presently dormant. All of the areas are in Colombia.

The Burtica project

Investment case

The company has a project that appears to have tremendous potential, and the site is being developed presently and is forecast to start gold production in the first half of 2020. The site at Burtica has a mine life of 14 years, with production in the first 5 years of 282,000 ounces per year at AISC (All in sustaining costs) of $492. AISC this low is rare and means that the mine should be very profitable. The mine development budget is set at between $475m and $515m. The company updated the market on the 5th September and said that 50% of the construction costs had been spent as at 30th May 2018. If we assume that the cost of the mine is the midpoint of the guidance, the total development cost is $495m. This means that the spend required to complete the mine was $247.5m as at the 30th May. The company has a credit facility of $275m and had used $120m of this facility at that time. They therefore have $155m left and will need an extra $92.5m to finance the completion of the project. It would seem likely that, to ensure that gearing (presently 24.7%) does not climb too high, the company will need to have a rights issue in 2019 to raise approximately $100m to complete the financing of the mine. They presently have $58m in cash, but they will need working capital so this will not be enough.

To demonstrate how profitable the mine will be, I have produced a prospective p&l for the first year of production in 2010-21. I have assumed a gold price of $1,200 per ounce.

Gold production Gold price COST (,000) Revenue (,000) 282,000 ounces 1,200 338,400 AISC @ $492 per ounce (138,744) Total 199,656 Depreciation (note 1) (37,500) Loan cost (Note 2) (27,445) Total 134,711 Tax (note 3) (33,678) Profit 101,033

Notes

1. Cost of $495m depreciated over 14 years. There is also some capitalized interest for the years before the project started to add to the cost. I have estimated this at $30m, so total depreciation is $525m over 14 years.

2. The loan interest rate is 8% over LIBOR. Overnight dollar LIBOR is presently 1.98%, so loan interest is $275m at 9.98% for the first year.

3. The Canadian tax rate is 38% but allowances bring it down to approximately 25%. I will use this guesstimate for the tax paid.

As you can see, the project is very profitable. Assuming that the company issues 50m extra shares in 2019 to finance the end of the project, there will be 250,573,000 shares in issue. The earnings per share would therefore be 40.3c per share, and the prospective p/e would be 5.23 at the present share price of $2.11. That has got to be an attractive valuation.

I also like to see if the company is reasonably valued on the basis of its price to book value. At present, there are 200,573,000 shares in issue, and at a price of $2.11, the market cap is $423,209,000. The book value of the company is presently $366,086,000, so the price to book is 1.15. The sector average is 1.2, so it is not expensive by this metric.

The risks

1. Colombia had a history of fighting the rebel FARC group in the north of the country (where the mines are). A cease-fire was negotiated in August 2016, but there are still groups of disgruntled militias who cause trouble in the area. Continental Gold employees have been killed in 2 instances in September. This problem of violence may well be a hindrance to the project if the staff feel unsafe. It is possible that the company will need to spend extra monies to ensure the safety of its employees. In extreme circumstances, the mine's development may be in jeopardy.

2. Completing mining projects on time and on budget is a risky endeavor for any mining company. So far, the company has shown that it can achieve this, but the risk still exists that costs will overrun. Generally, if the timescale is not achieved, the project costs escalate, so it is important that Continental keeps to both targets.

3. Once the construction is completed, the levels of gold extraction do not meet the budgeted levels, leaving the project less profitable than forecast.

Conclusion

Continental Gold looks to be a well-run company working in a challenging jurisdiction. The Burtica project is a very profitable development with potential for further discoveries in the area. If the company completes the project on time and on budget, the shares will move appreciably higher. A company operating this type of mine should be on a p/e of 15 or so, which leaves the present share price substantially undervalued. The share price has dipped due to the 2 recent fatal occurrences, which provides a good entry point for those who are happy to take on the jurisdictional and development risk.

