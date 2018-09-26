Carnival: Cruising Towards Greater Profits

However, the business is in decent shape, and the prospects appear good.

Carnival will always have debt due to the nature of the business.

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is always going to have debt problems, but the trend of customers paying more for experiences than for possessions will ensure that such problems are not something shareholders should worry about unduly.

Why will Carnival always be plagued with debt? The capital-intensive nature of the cruise business necessitates it. New ships need to be built, and existing ships need to be maintained, refurbished or replaced. That costs money, and for Carnival, the costs in 2017 were $1.4 billion. By 2022, the company estimates that it will spend $15.3 billion.

At present, Carnival has total assets of $40.78 billion against total liabilities of $16.56 billion, giving it equity of $24.22 billion. It has long-term debt of $6.99 billion, and cash on hand worth $271 million. Thus, Carnival has a manageable amount of debt relative to its equity.

Carnival's net income figures appear decent over the past five years, with a dip in 2017 that is negligible relative to the growth of the preceding four years.

Year Net Income ($) Net Income (%) 2013 1.08 billion - 2014 1.24 billion 14.66 2015 1.76 billion 42.15 2016 2.78 billion 58.17 2017 2.61 billion -6.23

Those who would view the dip in 2017 as a cause for concern have a point. Carnival's passenger numbers have been steady even through the Great Recession, but ticket prices had to be cut for that to be the case. And irrespective of how much (or how little) tickets cost, debt interest payments and ship maintenance costs still need to be taken care of.

However, Carnival is poised to benefit from the trend of customers paying for experiences that give them something to look forward to and to recall with affection in later life. Carnival can benefit from this trend as it is the largest cruise company in the world, with ten brands that cater to different customer types, from the budget P&O to the high-end Cunard cruises.

Carnival's cruise brands. Image taken from Carnival.

Furthermore, Carnival are also expanding their operations. In May, CEO Arnold Donald appeared on CNBC with Jim Cramer, and told him that the Chinese business will one day dwarf Carnival's U.S. business. As Donald put it:

China, someday, will be the largest cruise market in the world...It's in their five-year plan, so if cruising is in their five-year plan...they're going to make it happen.

In short, Carnival is not allowing the growth opportunity that China offers to pass it by, which means that long term it will generate significant profits.

Carnival is due to report its Q3 2018 results on September 27. The first two quarters of the financial year have been very encouraging.

2018 Quarter Net Income ($) Earnings per Share ($) Q1 391 million 0.55 Q2 561 million 0.79

In spite of that, the share price has seen a decline over the past year, and while it has steadily climbed since the summer, it's still below its 52-week high of $72.70.

Chart taken from FinViz.com

Given that this quarter will include the profitable summer months, when most people with families go on holiday during summer vacation, Q3 looks set to continue the trend that the previous two quarters have already established for 2018. And over the long term, with the trend towards customers purchasing experiences and the growing Chinese market, Carnival looks set to continue sailing ahead of rivals such as Royal Caribbean (RCL) for many years to come.

Prospective investors should note that at present, Carnival is trading in the mid-$60 range at a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a forward P/E of 14.14, and also offers a decent 2.98% dividend yield. If the trend continues, the stock could jump, so interested investors seeking to establish a long-term position here may wish to preempt the Q3 results on September 27th.

Disclaimer: The author is not a financial professional and accepts no responsibility for any investment decisions an investor makes. This article is presented for information purposes only. Furthermore, the figures cited are the product of the author's own research and may differ from those of other analysts. Always do your own due diligence when researching prospective investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.