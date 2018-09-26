Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs - This Fund Seems Undervalued Relative To Peers

Introduction

The opportunities in closed-end funds over the last few months caught the eye of many investors. Most of these products are designed to provide a steady stream of income, usually on a monthly or quarterly basis, as opposed to the biannual payments provided by individual bonds. And this feature continues to attract market participants even when the overall market looks unstable.

In spite of CEFs being mostly of interest to income investors, we have found our path to approach them as active traders and we are constantly monitoring them. As a testament to this, you will be kept up to date with Weekly Reviews such as the one below.

The Benchmark

On a weekly basis, the price of the main index, the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG), fell by $0.09. Despite this fact, the price of the main benchmark remains close to the highest levels for the current year and pretty soon we can expect to see a test of the resistance levels around $86.55. Several times we were about to see a test of these levels, but the breakout is still only a reverie.

Over the past month, most of the fixed income assets suffered from the rising yields. As you see from the chart below, there was not such a significant reflection of such in the high-yield sector. I would like to spend some time covering several advantages of high-yield bonds and closed-end funds, which invest in this asset class. As the high-yield sector generally has a low correlation to other sectors of the fixed-income market, along with less sensitivity to interest rate risk, an allocation to high-yield bonds may provide portfolio diversification benefits. In addition, high-yield bond investments have historically offered similar returns to equity markets but with lower volatility.

Source: Barchart, iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bond iShares

Statistical Comparison And Spread Review Of The Sector

High-yield bonds are typically evaluated on the difference between their yield and the yield on the US Treasury bond. High-yield spreads are used by investors and market analysts to evaluate the overall credit markets. Higher spreads indicate a higher default risk in junk bonds, and can be a reflection of the overall corporate economy and/or a broader weakening of macroeconomic conditions.

On a weekly basis, we notice a decrease of 0.10 bps and the current levels remain one of the lowest for the past decade.

US High Yield Master II Option-Adjusted Spread data by YCharts

Source: YCharts, US High Yield Master II Option-Adjusted Spread and US High Yield Master II Effective Yield

Below, you can find a statistical comparison between the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT). As discussed, we observe a low correlation between the two sectors. It is only 0.27 points for the last 200-day period:

Source: Author's software

The News

Source: Yahoo News, High Yield Closed-End Funds News

Over the past week, several funds from the sector announced their regular monthly distributions:

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AIF) $0.1070 per common share.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) $0.1050 per share.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) $0.1482 per share.

Review Of High-Yield CEFs

Weekly % Changes In The Sector

Source: CEFConnect.com

1. Lowest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

We use the Z-Score to find statistically undervalued or overpriced funds in the sector. If the value of Z-Score is negative, it signals a "Buy" opportunity. Reversely, if you are looking for a "Sell" candidate, you should be interested in a positive Z-Score value. We use one-year basis to see how many times the current discount deviates from its mean for that period.

The observation shows that we have several funds with relatively low Z-scores and on top of that they have discounts of more than 10%. In brief, the period remains favorable to extend your portfolio with closed-end funds from this sector. Of course, we should not forget that this is only from a statistical perspective and before entering a trade, deeper research should be done.

The average Z-score of the high yield CEFs is -0.41 point. A week ago, the average Z-score was -0.33 point. As you see from the chart below, just for two months we saw a significant change in the average value of the statistical parameter.

Source: CEFConnect.com

2. Highest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

It is a challenge to find a statistical edge among the participants of the ranking. I will restrain myself from considering any involvement in them because it does not make sense to use the Z-score if its value is between 0 and 1 point.

Yes, the Putnam High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) has the needed statistical edge, but it is trading at a discount, and this is the reason why I am not going to review it.

3. Biggest Discount:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Based on the discount, we have plenty of funds for this category. If you would like to use the pure statistic in your analysis, then you can combine the discount with the Z-score in order to find an undervalued fund. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) is one of the funds which caught my attention. As you can see, it has a 13.31% discount and its Z-score is relatively low compared to its peers.

The average discount/premium of the high yield CEFs is -8.59%. Last week, the average spread between prices and net asset values was -8.47%.

Source: CEFConnect.com

4. Highest Premium:

Source: CEFConnect.com

If you want to choose a fund for a hedging reaction of your "Long" positions, I should admit that it will be a difficult task. Currently, we do not have funds trading at a premium which satisfy our requirements. The Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) looks like the only possible choice, but be aware of its relatively low average daily volume of 14,000 shares.

Here is the full picture of the funds from the sector. Below we have depicted their discount/premium and their Z-score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com



The aim of the above ranking is to show us the high yield funds with the highest return based on the net asset value for the past five years. Combination of the return with the other metrics that we have is a foundation of our research for potential "Long" candidates. The average return for the past five years is 6.04% for the sector. As you can see, the current yields on price and net asset value are much higher than the historical ones. The fact can be easily explained by the sharp decline in the prices at the beginning of the year.

6. Lowest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com



These are the funds with the worst performance for the past five years. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HIO) is sitting on the first position of the ranking, but it is important to know that this is a non-leveraged fund with a relatively high daily volume of 334,000 shares.

7. Highest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The average yield on price for the sector is 7.89% and the average yield on net asset value is 7.22%. We have already seen that most of the funds are trading at a discount, so this difference should not surprise us.

Source: CEFConnect.com

8. Lowest Effective Leverage:

Source: CEFConnect.com

We have two funds which are not leveraged and four which use a leverage below 10%. The average leverage for this sector is 24.40%. Below you can see the relationship between the effective leverage of the funds and their yield on net asset value for the past five years.

Source: CEFConnect.com



Statistical Comparison And Potential Trades

As usual, I am looking for closed-end funds that have all the characteristics to be of interest to us. Based on the current market environment, it is easier to find eventual "Buys" rather than reasonable "Shorts."

The potential "Long" candidate which I am going to review today is the Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEMKT:HNW). Currently, with a Z-score of -0.80 points and 13.20% discount, it is among the most undervalued funds from the sector. Based on the last monthly report of the fund's sponsor, Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust offers investors:

Attractive current income potential through a portfolio of higher yielding securities.

Enhanced diversification through a unique mix of asset classes with low correlations to each other as well as to most traditional asset classes.

Limited duration (or interest rate) risk through investment in floating rate coupons offered by both bank loans and event-linked bonds, to help reduce overall volatility.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust

Source: CEFConnect.com, Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust

Additionally, I consider as positive fact its coverage ratio of 109%. The chart below also proves that compared to its peer group the fund seems undervalued.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust

Source: CEFdata.com, Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust

Most of the investments owned by this CEF are with rating "B." The portfolio is constructed by issuers located globally, but 65% of the assets are located in the United States. A brief overview of the investments shows that the portfolio is well-diversified and that "Bank Loans" and "US High Yield Corp" sectors have the biggest weights. The number of holdings in the fund's portfolio is 470.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

The current yield on price is 7.85% and on net asset value is 6.81%. Definitely, we have a significant spread between these two parameters. The monthly distribution rate is $0.0950. The average daily volume of 32,000 shares meets my requirements, so there is nothing to worry about here.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust

As you know, one of our mantras is always to be prepared for unexpected events and outcomes. Therefore, we insist on having a hedging reaction for our positions. As a hedge to Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust, we can use Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF). They have almost identical effective leverage, but the coverage ratio of Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund is only 92%. Additionally, over the past year, their net asset values tended to move together, but we observe a price deviation.

HNW data by YCharts

Source: Ycharts, Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust

Source: Author's software

Source: Author's software

Conclusion

The high-yield sector does not provide us with significant arbitrage opportunities at present. Most of the CEFs are traded at discounts and it is difficult to find reasonable "Short" candidates. If we see a break of the support or the resistance of the current trading range, we expect significant changes in the funds' statistical characteristics.

Based on the data that I have reviewed, HNW can be a potential addition to your portfolio.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 9/23/2018, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

Trade With Beta At 'Trade With Beta' we also pay close attention to closed-end funds and are always keeping an eye on them for directional and arbitrage opportunities created by market price deviations. As you can guess, timing is crucial in these kinds of trades; therefore, you are welcome to join us for early access and the discussions accompanying this kind of trades.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HNW over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.