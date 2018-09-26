Ra Medical Systems IPO: Expensive At 30x Sales

The list of shareholders does not show any institutional investors, which is not ideal. It means that the company was not able to sell preferred stock or convertible securities to large funds. The business model did not seem to interest them.

The company is going in the right direction and could increase sales in the future after expanding its sales force. However, the financial situation of Ra Medical and the share price do not seem convenient for the shareholders.

Assuming that cash after the IPO will equal $52.96 million and forward revenues of $4 million, the company would be trading at 30x sales, which seems too expensive.

The company expects the initial public offering price to be between $14.00 and $16.00 per share.

With a business model that may seduce some investors, Ra Medical Systems (RMED) is selling its shares at an expensive price. Assuming forward revenues of $4 million, the total valuation would equal 30x sales, which seems too large as compared to other competitors. With that, this medical device company shows large amount of stock-based compensation liabilities, which investors need to get to know.

Ra Medical Systems hired remarkable investment bankers to execute the IPO. It is one of the best features of this name. Many investors will study the stock because of this reason.

Source: Prospectus

Business: Medical Devices Treating vascular and dermatological diseases.

Founded in 2002, incorporated in Delaware and headquartered in Carlsbad, California, Ra Medical is a medical device company commercializing a laser-based platform for the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company's lead products are DABRA and Pharos.

Source: ramed.com

Approved by the FDA, as a tool for the minimally invasive endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease, Ra product DABRA demonstrated 94% success with no adverse events. As of June 30, 2018, the company had 31 DABRA laser systems installed in the U.S. with eight usage agreements signed.

Source: Vascular Products from ramed.com

The prospectus notes that CLiRpath Excimer Laser Catheter device showed 72% procedure success in a total of 47 patients. With this information in mind, DABRA is expected to have larger marketing potential than that of some other competitors.

What's the market opportunity for DABRA? Taking into account the amount of patients suffering from the most common cause of vascular disease, atherosclerosis of the extremities or PAD, the market is quite large. Only in the United States, 17.6 million people are said to be suffering from PAD, from which only 20-30% are being treated. The atherectomy devices industry treating this type of condition achieved $1.08 billion market in 2017, and it is expected to grow at a 6% CAGR in the next four years.

FDA cleared as a tool for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and leukoderma, Pharos is an excimer laser device that emits concentrated ultraviolet light. The device has also been accepted by the European Medicines Agency, the China Food and Drug Administration, and the South Korea Ministry of Drug Safety.

Source: Dermatological Products from ramed.com

What's the market size for Pharos? The market opportunity for this product is also quite large. The National Psoriasis Foundation notes that up to 7.5 million people in the United States suffer from psoriasis. With this number in mind, healthcare costs derived from psoriasis in the U.S. are equal to approximately $11.25 billion annually, which seems a massive market opportunity.

Employees and Facilities Seem Sufficient

The amount of employees is not small. As of June 30, 2018, the company had 75 employees, which seems a larger amount than that of the average medical device startup executing an IPO. This is beneficial feature. It shows that Ra Medical Systems has a lot of resources to market its products.

Source: Prospectus

Ra Medical Systems leases a 32,000 square feet facility and a manufacturing facility that will permit producing 400 Pharos devices per year and 70,000 DABRA devices per year. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

Balance Sheet: Stock-Based Compensation Liability Is Not Ideal

The balance sheet is the part that investors may dislike the most. It is beneficial that the company exhibits $8.23 million, which represents 72% of the total outstanding assets. However, the asset/liability ratio of 0.59x is not ideal. Additionally, the fact that the stock-based compensations were equal to $15.37 million in 2017 is another detrimental feature. The company may have to pay stock compensations in the future, which could create stock dilution and make the share price fall.

Source: Prospectus

With that, it is beneficial that Ra Medical Systems does not seem to show large amount of contractual obligations. In total, the company will have to pay $4.91 million, which is below the amount of cash owned by Ra Medical Systems.

Source: Prospectus

Income Statement

With sales of $5.87 million in 2017 and $5.97 million in 2016, Ra Medical does not seem to exhibit impressive sales growth at the moment. With that, the company expects to increase its direct sales force and marketing of its products, so revenues could increase after the IPO.

The analysis of the sales and marketing expenses shows that selling and general administrative expenses are larger than the revenues. Operating expenses are more than three times larger than the net revenues. Gross profit in 2016 and 2017 was positive and equal to $1.7 million and $2.83 million respectively, which is beneficial. However, the company is not at the moment profitable as the net income was equal to -$4.2 million and -$17.76 million in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

Source: Prospectus

The revenue growth is not significant and net income is a bit worrying. Growth investors will not be interested in Ra Medical if revenues don't start increasing at a larger pace. Additionally, value investors may not even look at the company, as at the moment, EBITDA is not even positive:

Source: Prospectus

Use of Proceeds: Sales And Development Of New Products

The company expects to use $21 million to increase its sales force and $14 million to design new products. It is beneficial that the proceeds will not be used to repay debts or stock compensations. However, if the company cannot show that it can grow its revenue line and become profitable, new money will not solve the situation of Ra Medical.

Source: Prospectus

The prospectus does not mention when Ra Medical Systems will need further financing. Assuming that cash after the IPO will equal $52.96 million and CFO of -$5.52 million, Ra Medical Systems could have cash for about 9.5 years. With that, the expenses could increase after the IPO, thus the company could run out of cash earlier.

Source: Prospectus

Valuation

With 11.537 million shares outstanding after the IPO at $15, the expected market capitalization will be equal to $173 million. Assuming that cash after the IPO will equal $52.96 million and forward revenues of $4 million, the company would be trading at 30x sales, which seems too expensive.

Source: Prospectus

The following companies offer devices that can compete with DABRA:

Medtronic plc (MDT) is too large to be a good comparable peer of Ra. It trades at 4.52x sales and has a market capitalization of $131 billion.

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII), with a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, trades at 4.58x sales, which is cheaper than Ra Medical Systems.

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX), with a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, trades at 5.39x sales.

Avinger, Inc. (AVGR), with a market capitalization of $16.52 million, trades at 1.14x sales. It is much cheaper than Ra Medical Systems.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (OTCPK:PHGFF), with a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, trades at 2.06x sales.

Additionally, Daavlin, National Biological, and STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN) have devices that compete with Pharos. SSKN, with a market capitalization of $121.76 million, trades at 0.70x sales.

Analysis of Shareholders

The list of shareholders does not show any institutional investors, which is not ideal. It means that the company was not able to sell preferred stock or convertible securities to large funds. The business model did not seem to interest them. Some investors will pass on this name because of this reason.

Source: Prospectus

Conclusion

Selling shares at 30x sales and with $15.3 million in stock-based compensation liabilities, Ra Medical Systems does not seem an interesting name. The business model seems very valid. The company is going in the right direction and could increase sales in the future after expanding its sales force. However, the financial situation of Ra Medical and the share price do not seem convenient for the shareholders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.