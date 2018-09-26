Nike First Look: Unstoppable

Although I would not bet on another 60% gain over the next 12 months, NKE continues to look like a high-quality GARP play at current levels.

Even though the stock is trading a bit lower after the closing bell, I believe Nike's fiscal 1Q19 results were robust.

Nike (NKE) investors, who might have been concerned about consumer backlash and boycotts recently, might be able to breathe a little better tonight.

Despite shares that are trading down 3% after hours, the Oregon-based sporting goods company delivered a nearly flawless fiscal 1Q19. Revenues of $9.9 billion met consensus estimates, but improved margins helped to drive a four-cent EPS beat, further supporting my convictions that NKE continues to look like a high-quality growth company and stock.

Credit: company's website

On the results

First, I was impressed to see revenue growth reach 10% YOY, maintaining the momentum that had been building up since the crucial recovery in the company's large North America geographic segment, which began last year - see sales trend below. It was even more encouraging, however, to see that the strong top-line performance spread consistently across the product portfolio, with only equipment (primarily in the U.S. and the less impactful APac-LatAm markets) failing to drive YOY improvement.

NKE Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth) data by YCharts

The subdued after-market reaction to Nike's results has been credited by some to gross margins that did not quite impress. I, on the other hand, believe that profitability looked quite healthy in fiscal 1Q19. It is no secret that DTC (the direct channel) can be a drag to gross profits, but Nike appears to have offset the headwinds with pricing strength. A secondary indication that demand must have been strong in the quarter is Nike's lean merchandise inventory, which remained flat YOY despite strong top-line growth.

Elsewhere on the P&L, opex landed at a very modest 30.8% of revenues, 70 bps below year-ago levels and catching me a bit by surprise - I don't remember seeing such levels of improvement in recent quarters. Demand creation costs remained rich as I would have guessed, but more modest overhead expenses and the effects of scale seem to have been crucial in driving impressive op margin of 13.4% that was 122 bps better YOY.

Had the effective tax rate not been as high but in line with last year's 11.4% instead, I calculate that the solid four-cent EPS beat would have been wider by two cents.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

How about Kaepernick?

I bet that many investors had been very curious to hear about the company's "Just Do It" anniversary campaign, starring polarizing football celebrity Colin Kaepernick. In that regard, Nike did not share many details during the earnings call, although CEO Mark Parker praised the company's efforts for having driven "a real uptick in traffic and engagement, both socially and commercially".

It is worth noting that any impact from the campaign, positive or negative, would not have been felt in fiscal 1Q19. Therefore, and despite absence of bad news or cautionary comments on this front, another three months of waiting will be needed before any concerns over the Kaepernick marketing move can be put to rest. I continue to believe that, should NKE trade lower on boycott-related news, the stock price softness would merely represent a better entry point into the stock.

On the stock

Nike's solid results support my convictions that "strong sports brands with access to a growing DTC channel are the most likely to thrive in the sector". For the superior performance that Nike has been delivering, one must be willing to spend a bit more to buy the stock - NKE trades at a fairly rich current-year earnings multiple of 30.8x (see below).

NKE PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Consistent with my opinions issued previously, I wouldn't necessarily count on NKE appreciating nearly 60% in the next 12 months, as they have in the past year. But, to me, NKE continues to look like a high-quality GARP (growth at a reasonable price) play at current levels.

Note from the author: If you have enjoyed this article, follow me by clicking the orange "Follow" button next to the header, making sure that the "Get email alerts" box remains checked. And to dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NKE over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.