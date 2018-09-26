Applied Materials: Major Growth Prospects At An Attractive Valuation

Applied's growth prospects for 2019 and beyond remain excellent, fuelled by the emergence of new technologies such as AI, IoT, Big Data, and autonomous vehicles.

Disappointing guidance for the third and fourth quarters of 2018 has resulted in a 27.7% pullback since May.

Thesis

Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) is down 37.4% since it hit an all-time high of $62.40 in March. This massive pullback occurred in response to weak short-term prospects in the semiconductor and display markets, and the resulting disappointing guidance for the third and fourth quarters of 2018. I believe the market has overreacted to these short-term prospects. I argue that the long-term picture remains unchanged, with plenty of growth opportunities around the corner.

The battles for leadership in next-generation technologies like Artificial Intelligence (NYSE:AI), Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, and autonomous vehicles are likely to fuel investments by semiconductor manufacturers and generate rapid growth in the Wafer Fab Equipment (WFE)-Supplier industry for many years to come. Investing in a leading manufacturing equipment supplier is a great way to get exposure to these innovative technologies without having to predict which manufacturer will ultimately emerge as the leader. Applied's customer-driven research and development insight enables the company to continually come up with new innovations to respond to its customer's rapidly evolving needs and achieve high client retention.

Although market sentiment for AMAT is bad, the company has a long history of beating market expectations and a strong long-term earnings revision uptrend. I believe the next earnings could be a major catalyst for the stock to return in bull territory. Using a discounted cash flow valuation, I set a one-year target of $48.00 per share. At the current valuation, I believe Applied's shares exhibit little downside risk.

Business Overview

Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) is a supplier of manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. The company operates in three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets.

Most articles and presentations on AMAT and other WFE suppliers use a very technical vocabulary. I believe anyone interested in this stock should in the first place get an overall understanding of the company’s core business and the WFE-Supplier industry. Hence, I begin by presenting an overview of Applied’s operations in each of the these segments, using simplified terms.

Semiconductor Systems

The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures and sells manufacturing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips (also referred to as integrated circuits or microchips). Semiconductor chips are a key component in virtually all electronic devices nowadays, including computers, mobile phones, and televisions. A semiconductor chip is made up of a large number of extremely small electronic circuit elements, known as transistors, built in many thin layers on a wafer. The wafer is made of a pure semiconducting material, generally silicon or other compound semiconductors, hence the name “semiconductor chip”.

Source: Company's website.

Applied acts as a supplier of manufacturing equipment for chipmakers such as Intel Corporation (INTC) and Micron Technology Inc. (MU) rather than as a chip manufacturer itself. In 2017, the Semiconductor Systems segment represented 65% of Applied’s revenues. Within this segment, the company’s offering can be separated into four main categories:

Patterning systems and technologies

Patterning is a process used in semiconductor chip fabrication to print patterns on the wafer. By using masks called optical masks to cover certain areas of the wafer, the deposition and removal of material from the wafer can be guided in the areas not covered by the mask. This is analogous to using masking tape to guide the deposition of paint on a wall, but here the masking tape is the optical mask, the wall is the wafer, and the paint is the material from which the circuit is made. Patterning uses this process repeatedly to create multiple layers of circuitry on the wafer, eventually forming the circuits of a chip. Recent technical advancements demand that patterning uses complex lithography methods to pattern the wafer and pack billions of transistors on chips that are getting smaller and smaller. Applied offers an extensive suite of tools, equipment and systems to semiconductor chip manufacturers to enable this transfer of circuit patterns into the wafer.

Transistor and interconnect products and technologies

Transistors are used to switch and amplify electronic signals in a microchip, while interconnects are the conductive metal wires that connect the transistors and other elements of the chip. Transistors and interconnects are critical to the speed and reliability of a chip. Because modern chips are increasingly densely packed with transistors, new tools and systems are continuously required in the fabrication process of transistors and interconnects to ensure they work reliably at the most advanced technology nodes. AMAT’s offering includes such tools and systems.

Metrology, inspection and review

Metrology is “the science of measurement to ascertain dimensions, quantity, or capacity; the techniques and procedures for using sensors and measurement equipment to determine physical and electrical properties in wafer processing”. Chipmakers monitor and control quality at multiple steps in the manufacturing process using metrological procedures, wafer inspection, and defect review. Controlling quality and detecting defects at individual steps in the manufacturing sequence is crucial to avoid the costs related to the mass production of defective units. Applied offers a full suite of metrology, inspection, and review systems to meet the technical demands of chipmakers.

Packaging technologies

In the world of microchips, packaging refers to the stage of fabrication in which the chip is sealed in a case, known as the package, to prevent physical damage. The package must support the electrical contacts that connect the chip to the circuit board. Applied offers packaging technologies and solutions to meet the chipmakers’ demands and to address challenges resulting from the increasing integration of multiple chips in a single package.

Applied Global Services

The Applied Global Services segment provides integrated solutions to optimize manufacturing equipment efficiency and productivity. It includes different services and software to manufacturers to increase equipment uptime and factory efficiency, such as fabrication plant (fab) consulting services, spares, factory automation software, and upgrades. In 2017, this segment represented 21% of sales.

Display and Adjacent Markets

The Display and Adjacent Markets segment is comprised of a variety of products, technologies, and services for manufacturing liquid crystal displays, organic light-emitting diodes, and other display technologies for televisions, personal computers, smartphones, tablets, and other devices. In 2017, this segment represented 13% of the company’s sales.

Geographic segments

Geographically, Korea accounted for 28% of Applied’s revenues in 2017, followed by Taiwan with 23%, China with 19%, Japan with 10%, the United States with 10%, Europe with 6%, and Southeast Asia with 4%. Note that geographical segmentation of sales is based on the location of the consumer’s manufacturing facilities, not the final consumer’s location.

SWOT analysis

Strengths

Strong focus on research and development

Applied Materials invests heavily in research and development (R&D) and works closely with its customers to design systems and technologies that meet their technical requirements. Over the last five years, Applied has spent 14.5% of its revenues in R&D. The company has approximately 11,900 patents in the U.S. and other countries. This consumer-oriented R&D insight enables the company to develop the innovative products and technologies necessary to respond to its consumers' continually increasing technological requirements and to achieve high client retention.

Broad product offering

Applied offers a broad spectrum of innovative technologies and systems required in the manufacturing process in the semiconductor, display, and related industries. Regardless of what innovations are going to mark the tech landscape over the next decades, Applied is likely to benefit as a leading equipment supplier to many of the largest tech companies including Intel Corp (INTC), Micron Technology (MU), Samsung Electronics (OTC:OTC:SSNLF), and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM). The breadth of their offering also creates a strong pull for collaborations with leading tech companies.

High payout to shareholders

In 2018, Applied increased its fixed quarterly dividends from $0.10 to $0.20. At current's share price, this represents a 2.05% dividend yield. In addition, the company has been repurchasing shares in the amount of $1.237B, $1.804B and $1.075B in 2015, 2016 and 2017 respectively. In the three first quarters of 2018, the company has already repurchased $4.532B in common stocks. This brings Applied's estimated payout ratio to 17.90%. Applied still has $5.1B in stock repurchases authorized by the Board of Directors as of July 29, 2018, which indicates a willingness from management to pursue active share repurchases going forward, at least as long as the valuation remains attractive.

Weaknesses

Highly leveraged

As of the end of FY2017, Applied Materials had a debt/equity ratio of 56.7%. This is considerably higher than the debt level of Advanced Semiconductor Materials International (ASML) and Lam Research Corp (LRCX), two of the company's largest competitors in the WFE-Supplier industry.

Comparison of debt and working capital ratios in the WFE-Supplier industry

Source: Created by author, using data from Thomson Reuters Eikon.

Applied's long-term debt has increased by 69.7% from FY2016 to FY2017, while revenues increased by 34.3% over the same period. Although increased leverage has contributed to boost Applied's ROE in the past years, leverage amplifies the effect of revenue fluctuations by increasing fixed expenses through interests on debt. In a cyclical industry highly dependent on business and consumer demand for electronic products, high leverage could cause AMAT to be more vulnerable in periods of low demand.

However, in the current state of the economy, Applied generates enough operating income to cover its interest expense multiple times as indicated by an interest coverage ratio of 20.75. Applied's working capital level is slightly above the average of the four equipment suppliers considered above and is not a cause for concern at the moment.

Dependence on major consumers

Applied depends heavily on the investments made in the semiconductor and display markets. These industries are dominated by a few large players. In 2016, four consumers accounted for at least 10 percent of Applied's revenues. Reduced investments by one of the company’s major consumers could therefore have a material impact on top and bottom line.

Consumer’s representing at least 10% of Applied’s revenues

Source: Company’s 2017 Annual Report.

Opportunities

Growth of the semiconductor equipment market

The global semiconductor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.67% between 2017 and 2024, driven by growing demand for consumer electronics, drones and autonomous vehicles, and evolving technologies such as AI, IoT, and Big Data. The rapid evolution of technology requires the semiconductor industry to evolve rapidly with ever decreasing node sizes, which makes the manufacturing process more and more complex and capital intensive. Hence, manufacturers have to continually improve and renew their equipment. Growth in the semiconductor industry is therefore expected to translate directly into major investments by chip manufacturers and growth in the WFE-Supplier industry. Between 2017 and 2021, sales in the semiconductor equipment market are expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.36%.

Artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and Big Data

The world’s top tech companies are investing heavily in AI-related technology to capture what is expected to be a massive market over the next decades. The worldwide AI market is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 50.5% between 2017 and 2021. Internet of Things and big data applications are also expanding rapidly. The global IoT market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 7.39% between 2018 and 2023, while the worldwide Big Data and analytics software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% between 2018 and 2022.

Predicting which companies are going to emerge as leaders with these next-generation technologies is not an easy task. What we know as a matter of fact, however, is that their future success will require capturing, storing and understanding large amounts of data, which will necessitate major innovations in the semiconductor industry. Applied Materials and the other WFE suppliers are therefore likely to benefit from increased investments in R&D and manufacturing equipment as these technologies keep evolving rapidly.

Positive outlook for the global photovoltaic market

Applied offers a range of systems and technologies used in the fabrication of photovoltaic panels, including ion implantation solutions and manufacturing systems for wafer-based crystalline silicon cells and modules. Revenues from these products are expected to benefit from a rapid growth in the photovoltaic market. Between 2016 and 2020, the global photovoltaic market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18%, driven by a strong focus on solar energy in the Asia-Pacific region, predominantly in China, Japan, and India. While this positive outlook represents an opportunity for AMAT to grow its sales to manufacturers in the photovoltaic market, they represent less than 1% of the company's sales as of FY2017.

Threats

Cyclicality of sales

Applied's sales depend heavily on the investments in the semiconductor and display industries. Historically, these industries have been cyclical in reaction to changes in consumer spendings. As a result, investments in manufacturing systems and equipment can change suddenly and affect the company's revenues. Sales cyclicality represents an important supply chain management challenge. To minimize the impact on operational results, the company must be able to accurately forecast demand to increase manufacturing capacity when demand is strong and reduce costs when demand is weak. Sudden changes in demand could materially impact the company's financial position in the future.

Intense competition

Applied Materials operates in industries that are highly competitive. Key competitors include Advanced Semiconductor Materials International (ASML), KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC), and Lam Research Corp (LRCX).

Market capitalization of AMAT, ASML, KLAC, and LRCX

Source: Created by author, using data from Thomson Reuters Eikon.

ASML is a manufacturer of chip-making equipment primarily specialized in lithography equipment. It is the undisputed leader in the lithography equipment market. They began to launch Extreme Ultraviolet lithography (EUV) tools in 2017.

KLAC specializes in process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor industry. It supplies an extensive range of inspection and metrology products including front-end defect inspection tools.

LRCX is also a supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Their offering includes tools for thin film deposition, etching, cleaning, and packaging.

The future success of the company in this highly competitive environment will depend on its ability to innovate and meet the constantly evolving requirements of manufacturers. Consumers in this industry are permanently seeking technologies and systems with improved capabilities and high cost-effectiveness. Applied's ability to timely commercialize the technology manufacturers demand will determine its future market position. While margins are fairly high in the WFE-Supplier industry, this intense competition could create increased pricing pressure in the future.

The impact of Extreme Ultraviolet lithography (EUV)

EUV is a new lithography technology expected to enter into microchips mass production over the next decade. Lithography is the process used to pattern microchips by using light to transfer the pattern from an optical mask to a light-sensitive chemical (photoresist) on the substrate. EUV lithography is expected to be a game changer in lithography. It uses an extreme ultraviolet wavelength and reflective mirrors rather than traditional lenses, resulting in a higher resolution and enabling manufacturing of denser and faster chips. This technology should enable the semiconductor industry to produce higher performance microchips at lower costs.

The adoption of the technology has been slow so far because of the important investments it requires. Indeed, EUV systems are considerably bigger and heavier than deep ultraviolet lithography (DUV) systems. It therefore requires many manufacturers to build completely new fabrication plants. It also requires manufacturers to invest heavily in new etching and inspection tools to support EUV lithography.

Advanced Semiconductor Materials International (ASML) has been investing heavily over the years to make EUV lithography possible. It began to launch EUV tools in 2017, with 10 shipments of EUV systems. ASML expects to ship 22 systems in 2018, and the adoption of the technology to progressively take place in the next decade.

While I expect ASML to grow its market shares in the WFE-Supplier industry going forward with EUV lithography, I do not see EUV as a threat to Applied's market shares. My arguments are two-fold.

First, EUV is not expected to have much impact on memory microchips. Indeed, EUV will never find use in NAND since bits are scaled vertically rather than horizontally. Its applications in DRAM manufacturing are also limited. Therefore, the impact of EUV on memory chips, which represents about 60% of Applied's sales in the Semiconductor Systems segment, should be minimal.

Second, even with a mass adoption of EUV lithography tools in the semiconductor industry, most of Applied's tools and systems will remain required. Mike Sullivan, head of investor's relations at Applied, compared a microchip to Manhattan. There are avenues running north to south, and streets running east to west. Avenues are the horizontal lines of the chip, while streets are the cuts and vias. When EUV lithography comes in, it is going to change the way cuts and vias are made. However, "EUV is not good at all of those north and south lines. [EUV] comes in at those cuts and those vias", Sullivan said. Applied's market share in patterning when multi-patterning went into making cuts and vias in 2012 was about 3%. "When EUV comes in and takes those vias and cuts out, I'm sorry but we don't live there. We live in making the north to south, and we live [with] the overlays, those alignment issues", he said.

I believe the main issue in manufacturing more densely packed semiconductor chips is to get the layers aligned. EUV is helping with better resolution, but to make EUV possible, new etch, depth and ebeam inspection tools will be required. The adoption of EUV in semiconductor manufacturing will therefore require major investments that will likely benefit AMAT's business. While there is a risk that EUV takes out some of Applied's shares in patterning, it will also create other opportunities for the company. "We love EUV technology, we're embracing it and we're helping make it possible with new products. We're in the game of EUV. Applied wins with or without EUV", Sullivan said.

Historical financial performance

Applied Materials has achieved strong revenue growth over the last five years, with a 10.8% CAGR in sales. The fastest growing segment of the company over this period has been the Display and Adjacent Markets segment, which grew from 5% of sales in 2012 to 13% of sales in 2017. Sales from this segment grew at a CAGR of 32%, boosted by strong demand in the industry for larger high-resolution and 3D screens. The Semiconductor Systems and Global Services segments respectively grew their sales at a CAGR of 11.45% and 5.72% over the same period. While the Global Services segment has been growing less rapidly, it is the less volatile segment and the most resilient to slowed capital expenditures by manufacturers.

The company has been profitable every year since 2009. A summary of some key financial performance indicators is presented below.

Applied Material’s historical performance from 2013 to 2017

Source: Created by author, using data from Thomson Reuters Eikon.

The company has posted strong ROEs and ROICs over the last four years. As suggested by the Dupont analysis below, these high ROEs result from a combination of high net profit margins, steady moderate asset turnovers, and the successful use of leverage to finance capital expenditures.

Dupont analysis

Source: Created by author, using data from Thomson Reuters Eikon.

As technology keeps improving rapidly, I believe demand in the WFE-Supplier industry will remain strong. In my opinion, we can expect Applied to continue growing its revenues over the next five years at a 7-10% CAGR, while maintaining its net profit margin around 15%. This should enable the company to keep achieving strong ROEs over the next years and could be a major catalyst to drive stock price higher.

Long history of beating earnings estimates

Applied has a long history of positive earnings surprises, beating both top and bottom line expectations at every of the last 7 quarters. Since 2014, the company has never missed the mean analyst EPS estimate, beating it 14 times and meeting it 5 times.

Earnings estimates have also been consistently on the rise until recently as shown in the chart below. Indeed, EPS estimates for FY2018 have increased every quarter from November 2015 to May 2018. The estimates then came down a little following Q2 2018 and Q3 2018 results.

AMAT data by YCharts

This strong upward earning revision trend combined with consistent earnings beats has been an important catalyst for the share price over the last years. This upward trend in price then abruptly changed into a massive pullback following Q2 results in May, in response to mixed guidance from management. Despite revenue and EPS coming respectively 2.6% and 7% above consensus on Q2, the market responded negatively to a downside revenue guidance of $4.33B-$4.53B for Q3 versus a consensus of $4.54B. The selloff has continued to this day and even accelerated following Q3 results in August. Indeed, although results for Q3 exceeded analysts’ estimates, investors reacted negatively on downside guidance for Q4 of $3.85B-$4.15B versus a consensus of $4.45B for revenues, and EPS guidance of $0.92-$1 versus a consensus of $1.16. This downside guidance came in prevision of a -4% year-over-year growth in the semiconductor segment as a result of foundry CapEx reductions and a weak 2% year-over-year growth in the display segment, partly offset by a strong 15% year-over-year growth in the services segment.

After forecasting a negative growth quarter for its semiconductor segment in Q4 2018, management expects semiconductor systems revenue to be flat or slightly higher in Q1 2019, and then the rapid growth to resume in the balance of 2019 and beyond. Despite the recent downward revisions in analyst estimates, the long-term business prospects of the company remain unchanged and its long-term earnings momentum remains strong. In such a cyclical industry, I believe a quarter or two of slower growth should not have much importance for the long-term picture.

Applied is set to report earnings for the fourth quarter and for fiscal year 2018 on November 15. Analysts' consensus has been reduced to $4.004B for revenues and $0.97 for EPS, reflecting the recent downside guidance issued by the company. Based on its long history of exceeding analysts’ expectations, I believe AMAT is likely to beat this relatively low consensus. So far in 2017, the company has posted a 25.3% growth in revenue and a 50% growth in EPS compared to the three first quarters of 2017. The analyst consensus for Q4 implies a small 1.6% revenue growth and 6.6% EPS growth compared to the same quarter last year. I would therefore be surprised to see Applied underperform analysts' estimates for Q4. Since the company managed to exceed consensus on both top and bottom line for the three first quarters of 2018, this puts the company on track to post strong results for FY2018. Combined with positive guidance for FY2019, this could potentially help the earning revision uptrend to resume and be a major catalyst for the share price.

Since Q2 earnings in May, AMAT shares are down 27.7%. I believe this pullback has gone too far and is a great opportunity to buy a fundamentally sound business while it trades in temporary weakness.

Relative valuation

By looking at relative valuation ratios, AMAT shares appear undervalued in comparison to industry peers such as Advanced Semiconductor Materials International (ASML) and KLA-Tencor Corporatiom (KLAC). Its trailing twelve months price to earnings ratio of 9.05 is also clearly below the average of 22.26 for companies in the S&P 500 index.

While it is justified for ASML to have a higher valuation than its peers to reflect the growth potential of EUV lithography, I believe the current valuations of AMAT and LRCX are excessively low. The WFE-Supplier industry has been growing rapidly over the last years and should keep growing for many years to come. With the emergence of AI, IoT, Big Data, and autonomous vehicles, the semiconductor industry is showing no sign of weakness over the long term. Many innovations will be required to make those technologies possible and AMAT should benefit from major investments from microchip manufacturers.

I believe that the combined influence of a slightly disappointing short-term outlook and a highly volatile stock market has lead investors to avoid AMAT shares since spring 2018. While the semiconductor and WFE-Supplier industries are indeed cyclical, I believe it does not justify such a low valuation. Regardless of the short-term perspectives, the long-term picture remains excellent. In my opinion, a forward P/E valuation below 9 is a real bargain for a long-term investor.

While both AMAT and LRCX are currently attractively priced, I have a slight preference for AMAT because it has the broadest portfolio, which I believe is a key advantage when operating in cyclical industries.

Relative valuation ratios

Source: Created by author, using data from Thomson Reuters Eikon.

DCF analysis

Using discounted cash flow valuation with the perpetuity growth method, I find an implied value of $49.27 for shares of AMAT. Using the EBITDA multiple method, I find a value of $47.16 per share. By equally-weighting the values estimated with each method, I come to an implied share value of $48.21. Hence, I set my one-year target for AMAT shares at $48.00. It means a 23% upside potential from September 19, 2018 close price.

Multiple assumptions have been made to come to that value estimate. I believe these assumptions are realist given the outlook I outlined above for the WFE-Supplier industry and Applied Materials Inc. The assumptions are detailed below. A detailed DCF analysis is presented in Appendix A.

Revenue

For the fourth quarter of 2018, Applied has issued a revenue guidance of $3850M-4150M. I used the middle value of $4000M as my estimate of revenues for Q4 2018. It represents a modest 0.78% year-over-year growth, compared to a year-over-year growth of 25.27% for the three first quarters of 2018. Management justifies this modest growth forecast by a weak growth outlook for semiconductor systems and display markets in Q4 2018. While it appears conservative, I believe it is the best estimate of Q4 revenue.

Management has also provided guidance for fiscal year 2020. They expect semiconductor systems revenue to be more than $11.6 billion and services plus display revenue to exceed $8 billion. Hence, I assumed a 7% annual growth rate in revenues between 2018 and 2023, which brings my FY2020 revenue estimate to $19.7 billion, consistent with guidance from management. I believe a 7% annual growth rate to be realist, if not conservative, considering the major growth opportunities in the years to come. In comparison, the company has achieved a 10.8% CAGR in sales over the last five years.

For the perpetuity growth method, I used a perpetuity growth rate of 2% for 2024 and beyond.

Costs

Applied's gross margins in 2016 and 2017 were respectively 41.67% and 44.93%. For the three first quarters of 2018, it was 45.60%. Applied expects gross margin of 45.4% in Q4 2018 and 47% by FY2020. Consistent with management's view, I assumed a 45.4% gross margin for Q4 2018. For 2019 and beyond, I used a gross margin of 46% instead of the 47% guidance. This is to reflect reduced growth prospects in the display market relative to the services segment. This is likely to increase the relative importance of the services segment in the company, which has lower gross margins than the display and semiconductor segments. Although management says it is working hard to deliver their gross margin guidance by 2020, I believe this trend in the company's sales repartition makes a 46% gross margin target more realist.

Applied expects operating expenses in the range of $765M plus or minus $10M for Q4 2018. My estimate is in line with guidance, at $765M. Management expects operating margin to be 29.6% by FY2020. Considering the guidance of 47% for gross margin, this means operating expenses equal to 17.4% of sales. Based on the company's historical operating margin, I used a slightly higher percentage of 18%.

Taxes

Applied has issued guidance for a 10% non-GAAP tax rate for FY2020. However, management declared on Q3 earnings that this tax rate would be slightly higher due to new tax rules. Hence, I assumed an effective tax rate of 12% for the next five years.

Capital expenditures

From 2013 to 2017, Applied has spent an amount equal to 2.42% of total sales for CapEx. The company has historically been investing continually in new tools and technologies to meet its customer's demand and increase efficiency. I expect the company to keep spending about the same proportion of its revenue in CapEx going forward. Therefore, I assumed capital expenditures equal to 2.5% of revenues.

Amortization & Depreciation, Changes in Net Working Capital and Other Non-Cash Adjustments

Amortization & Depreciation, Changes in Net Working Capital and Other Non-Cash Adjustments have been estimated as a percentage of revenue based on historical figures for the last five years. Amortization & Depreciation is assumed to be 0.2% of revenue, Changes in Net Working Capital are assumed to be 3%, and Other Non-Cash Adjustments are assumed to be 1.5%.

Weighted Average Cost of Capital

I determined a WACC of 10.85% for AMAT by weighting the cost of equity and the after-tax cost of debt.

The cost of equity was calculated using the CAPM equation with a risk-free rate of 2.95%, which is the 5-year U.S. Treasury benchmark yield, and an expected market return of 9% based on the historical returns of the S&P 500. I used a beta of 1.47, which is equal to the 5-year beta using monthly data. This results in a cost of equity of 11.84%.

The cost of debt was computed by weighting the interest rates bearing on each of the company’s long-term debts by the relative value of those debts as of July 29, 2018. This resulted in an estimated pre-tax cost of debt of 4.12% and an after-tax cost of debt of 3.63% after deducting the assumed 12% effective tax rate.

I consider a beta of 1.47 to be conservative. The use of an adjusted beta of 0.33+0.66*1.47=1.3 could also be justified by the fact that beta has a tendency to mean revert toward a value of 1. A beta of 1.3 would imply a WACC of 9.94% and therefore a higher valuation. A sensitivity analysis of the valuation to the chosen WACC is presented at the bottom right of Appendix A.

Projected terminal EV/EBITDA multiple

For the EV/EBITDA multiple method, I assumed a terminal EV/EBITDA multiple to estimate the terminal enterprise value in five years. I used a terminal EV/EBITDA multiple of 8. This is higher than the company's current EV/EBITDA multiple of 7.18. In fact, I believe the current valuation to be excessively low and unsustainable given the positive long-term outlook of the WFE-Supplier industry. The company's EV/EBITDA ratio is at its lowest since 2012 and is way below its historical average as suggested by the chart below. As such, a terminal EV/EBITDA multiple higher than the current multiple seems justified and a value of 8 appears realist.

Sensitivity analysis

Note that my valuation of the stock is highly dependent upon the inputs used in the DCF analysis. Using different assumptions with respect to key inputs such as sales growth rate, perpetuity growth rate, WACC, and terminal EV/EBITDA multiple may result in materially different valuations. To assess the sensitivity of my valuation to the chosen perpetuity growth rate, terminal EV/EBITDA multiple, and WACC, I've conducted a sensitivity analysis using different increment values for these inputs. The results of my sensitivity analysis are presented at the bottom right of Appendix A and show the stock upside potential under each set of inputs considered. I find that the stock remains undervalued under most scenarios considered. For instance, using a more conservative perpetuity growth rate of 1% and a WACC of 11.85% still makes the share undervalued by nearly 6%. However, the scenarios considered in this sensitivity analysis are not exhaustive and more extreme input values are possible.

Recommendation

I initiate coverage of Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) shares with a BUY recommendation. With a price of $39.04 as of September 19, 2018 market close, I believe the stock is currently undervalued and offers a great buy opportunity. I set a one-year target of $48.00 based on my DCF valuation using the perpetuity growth and the EV/EBITDA multiple methods.

The semiconductor industry has been growing rapidly over the last decade and its growth should remain strong over the next decade with the emergence of technologies like AI, IoT, Big Data, and autonomous vehicles. While it is not an easy task to predict which companies are going to emerge as leaders with these technologies, we know for sure that considerable improvements in microchips will be required, which should benefit the WFE suppliers.

It should be noted, however, that intense competition between WFE suppliers could increase the pricing pressure risks and erode the company’s market share going forward. Furthermore, the volatility in end markets could negatively impact orders and cause a short-term devaluation of the stock in the event of slowed demand. Still, AMAT's broad portfolio contributes to reduce cyclicality in revenue as reduced sales in a segment of the company have historically been partly offset by strong growth in other segments.

I believe the downside risk is quite low with an already low valuation incorporating the recent disappointing short-term guidance and the resulting bad market sentiment. The long-term perspectives for the company remain excellent and management is highly confident that Applied will keep growing rapidly in 2019 and beyond. Cyclicality in price multiples is to be expected in cyclical industries and I believe intelligent investors should recognize that AMAT's price multiples are at a low and represent a great buy opportunity.

Appendix

Appendix A: Discounted cash flow analysis

Source: Created by author, using data from Thomson Reuters Eikon and the assumptions outlined above.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.