Apple: Is Warren Buffett Right?

Warren Buffett said that he would not invest in technology companies because they lacked the performance history needed to make a sound decision. He decided that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had achieved a sufficient track record and his investment has been richly rewarded. The reaction to Apple’s new phones has been dutifully restrained. The aficionados found it lacking. They view it as a version of last year’s iPhone X, without features such as three rear cameras, fifth generation network compatibility etc.

The consensus forecast is for slower growth and declining P/E ratios. So, will Buffett lose? He could. However, the value of a company with a track record is that they have overcome challenges in the past. Therefore, they continue to do so again albeit with various degrees of success. Apple is well positioned. It is a buy.

Apple’s mix of businesses

Other products and services are vital areas for growth in a business driven by the iPhone.

Apple services and other products are the fastest growing segments of the business. Service includes Apple Care, Apple Pay, iTunes and others. The link with music recording was helpful in selling devices. Apple is developing independently-produced shows for Apple TV. It is a work in progress. It won an award for an internet version of “Car Pool Karaoke,” but there are problems as indicated in a recent WSJ article: “No sex please we’re Apple” highlighted the problem of sex and violence damaging the Apple image.

The fourth version of the Apple watch with its tracking of body health has gotten good press. This could translate into income growth. Apple TV is expensive in a competitive market. Apple, with its $10 billion research and development budget, will continue to grow in these markets. So far, they have not produced another product like those Steve Jobs developed. Still, services and other products provide vital growth.

Apple has not significantly refreshed the Mac Pro since 2014. This has slid into 2019. If it succeeds, it could generate profitable growth.

iPhone

In 2017, the average revenue per phone was $650, which is lower than it was in 2015. The iPhone X and 8 pulled the number up this year, but it is probably below $700.

The teardown of the new XS iPhone reveals that it is an upgraded iPhone X. Apple is very aware of that and they are promoting the improvements: excellent display, faster chips, longer battery life, improved photography, and stainless steel case. PC Magazine gave the XS the editor’s choice award. The only thing they did not like was the $999 price but it was much better than last year’s iPhone X.

The new iPhone models are shown below. The XS is on the left. The Max is in the middle with a gold finish and red XR is on the right.

Photo Credit: Apple

These three models could be compared to the X and 8 available Last year. The prices are shown below.

Graph By Author

The XR was not available for testing. It has a larger screen of lower quality with a lower resolution camera but the same chips as the XS and a longer battery life. The XR is part of the XS family but is $250 less than the XS. It is about 15% above the average 2017 phone price and $50 less than last year’s iPhone 8. The iPhone X was dropped. Apple usually keeps last year’s phone in production but the X was expensive to make and it could not compete with the XR.

The iPhone 8 was kept but the price was cut $200. Apple is offering a stronger value proposition in the heart of its market. iPhone prices are cut but the press reports passed over that, focusing on the cost of the new high-end models.

Market Share

Globally, Apple market share was 14.7% in the first quarter of 2018 compared to 13.7% in the prior year according to Gartner research. Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) was first with a 20.5% share and Huawei 10.5% and Xiaomi (XI) with 7.4%. Apple gained market share in the U.S. but lost share in China and Europe. The problem is that upgrades are being held back because of the marginal benefits of the new models.

Apple faced complaints about forcing replacement because of worn out batteries. Apple responded with a lower cost battery replacement, which will keep phones in use longer. In the last month, Apple offered a free upgrade for earlier models to iOS 12, the operating system used in the new models. Apple sees benefits to strengthen the iOS infrastructure but it is not clear why. It could be to sell services or to keep lower-end customers available for upgrades to future products.

Apple is not in the fastest growing smartphone market, which is the entry level Sub, $100 and lower mid-sub $150 market. The Chinese dominate that segment. Apple's lowest phone is the 7 at $500.

Conclusions

The products and pricing should produce continued market share gains and double-digit profit growth for Apple. In 2020, if not 2019, iPhones will have to begin adapting to the fifth generation mobile network standards that provide for higher speed and allow faster screen refresh rates. The new capabilities offer an advantage to an organization that has large research and development resources.

Another issue would be lower cost phones. Consensus forecast calls for five years of declining growth. Handled well, the fifth generation is an opportunity to provide the incremental benefits to encourage upgrades. The consensus forecast is too conservative. Apple is a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.