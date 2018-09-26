In Case AMD Falls Back To Earth

I also show a cost-effective way you can position yourself to capture that potential upside, while strictly limiting your risk if my site's estimate is wrong.

Last month, I wrote that Portfolio Armor estimated a potential return of 26% for AMD over the next several months. As of Tuesday's close, AMD has already exceeded that estimate.

The Formula One Scuderia Ferrari sponsored by AMD (via AMD)

AMD Shares On A Tear Again

When I wrote about AMD (AMD) last month, I mentioned Portfolio Armor's potential return estimate for it over the next several months was 26%. Since then, as you can see below, AMD shares have already exceeded my site's estimate.

Yet despite AMD's subsequent, renewed rally, my site's potential return estimate for it from here has only crept up slightly: Portfolio Armor now estimates a potential return of 28% for AMD over the next several months, as of Tuesday's close. I detail how the site came up with that estimate below, but first here's a way AMD longs can position themselves to capture that potential upside, while strictly limiting their downside risk.

Limiting Your Downside In AMD

Let's assume that you have 1,000 shares of AMD and are willing to risk a decline of 20% over the next several months, but not one larger than that. At the same time, you want to have a shot at capturing the 28% potential upside estimated by Portfolio Armor over the same period. Here's a way of doing that (the screen capture below is via the Portfolio Armor iPhone app).

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your possible upside at 28%, this was the optimal collar to protect against a >20% decline by mid-April.

I should note here that hedging AMD against a >20% decline using optimal puts had a cost of more than 17% of position value on Tuesday. So that was the hedging algorithm's starting point. But after an iterative process, taking into account the next cost of this collar, the algorithm was able to use a less expensive strike for this put leg, one where the cost was $2,330, or 7.15% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts). The income generated by selling the call leg of the collar was higher than that though: $3,400, or 10.44% of position value (calculated conservatively, at the bid).

So the net cost was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $1,070, or 3.29% of position value when opening this hedge, assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Subtracting that negative cost from the 28% upside cap, gives you 28% - (-3.29%) = 28% + 3.29% = 31.29%, so your maximum upside is a few points higher than the 28% cap.

How Portfolio Armor Arrived At Its AMD Estimate

As a complement to the sort of fundamental analysis you read elsewhere on Seeking Alpha, it can be useful to see what information we can glean from the stock and options markets. That's what Portfolio Armor uses to analyze the securities in its universe, which includes pretty much every stock and exchange traded product with options traded on it in the U.S. AMD currently passes Portfolio Armor's two initial screens, as you can see in the screen capture from the site's admin panel below.

Here's a closer look at the columns I'll detail below.

Because AMD's total return over the most recent six months ("Short-Term Return") was positive (hugely so: nearly 211.97%), and its average six-month return over the last 10 years ("Long-Term Return") was positive as well (an excellent 10.03%), the mean of the two (The "6m Exp Return" of 111%) was positive too. With that, AMD passed the first initial screen.

The second screen was a gauge of options market sentiment to see if it could be hedged against a greater than 9% decline over the next several months, using an optimal collar, while capping its upside at its 6m Exp Return. It wasn't possible to hedge AMD against a >9% decline with an optimal collar capped at 111%, so the site kept trying again, with a lower cap, until it found one that worked at 28%. So 28% was the site's tentative potential return estimate at this point.

An additional test the site applies is to see if the security can be hedged against that same >9% decline with optimal, or least expensive, puts. Since, in our tests, securities that could be hedged this way generated returns 37% higher than those that couldn't be, the site boosts potential return estimates by 37% for those that pass this "AHP" ("Also Hedgeable with Puts") test. AMD doesn't pass that AHP test, so the same 28% potential return estimate that appeared in the w/Cap Drop column appears in the "w/AHP" column. Overall, AMD was the 98th highest-ranked name in Portfolio Armor's universe on Tuesday.

Why This Sort Of Analysis Is Worth Considering

I've been sharing the top 10 names from this ranking with Bulletproof Investing subscribers each week since June 8th of last year, so we have six-month track records for 42 weekly cohorts as of this week. In total, 34 of them outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), with one cohort tying SPY, and another seven underperforming it. On average, Portfolio Armor's top names have returned 14.95% over the next six months, vs. 7.75% for SPY.

Wrapping Up

There are going to be some readers for whom capping their possible upside on AMD over the next several months will be anathema. I completely understand. The hedge here is not intended for them. It's intended for readers who are long AMD, but whose potential return estimates for it over the next several months are roughly in line with the one I've presented here.

To be transparent and accountable, I post a performance update for my Bulletproof Investing service every week. Here's the latest one: Performance Update - Week 43.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.