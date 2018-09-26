Hey Google, Should Amazon Be Worried?

Google wants the search opportunities through smart speakers, but it has another $100 billion reason to take control of this market.

The two-horse race for the smart speaker market is getting complicated because Google is willing to give products away.

It seems like 2018 may go down as the year the smart speaker went mainstream. In the most recent quarter, nearly 12 million units flew off the shelves. It’s not hard to imagine that this holiday season, smart speakers will be one of the biggest sellers of the season. Not surprisingly, the two most popular smart speaker brands were made by Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Smart speakers play music, control smart devices, answer questions, and allow users to order products as well. According to a few recent studies, a device about the size of a hockey puck could be a disruptive force in the e-commerce industry.

Are smart speakers here to stay?

There are likely some people who think that smart speakers are just a phase and that they don’t bring much functionality to the table. Some articles have even gone as far as to question if, “Amazon Echo is just another tech fad?” There are virtual assistants in almost every important smartphone. Given that many of these assistants can be activated without touching the phone, do customers need another device that can do the same thing?

Some skeptics would say, why do I care about buying yet another smart device, when I can just connect my smartphone to a Bluetooth speaker? If I need information about the news or weather, I look at my phone. If I want to order something I can go through the app on my phone… what’s the benefit of doing this through a speaker?

While some of these points are fair, there are multiple gaps in the “just another device” theory. Customers are waking up to specific skills they can’t get anywhere else. When it comes to music, why would a user want to pair their smartphone, have a Bluetooth speaker on, and then ask the phone to play a song, when they could walk in a room with a smart speaker and just ask for what they want?

If you want to control a smart thermostat, smart bulb, smart plug, or many other devices, it’s much more efficient to ask Google or Alexa. The other option is to pull out your phone and fish through the multiple different apps that could be used to control the different brands of devices. If you are looking to buy a product, asking to order something from a Google Home or Echo device is much faster than going through an app.

Rather than look at opinions, it seems more instructive to bet on hard facts instead. Last year at this time, Gartner Research suggested for all of 2017 that between 10 and 12 million smart speakers would be sold. In the most recent quarter, more smart speakers were sold than the projection for all of last year. In addition, estimates suggest that by 2020, over 75 million smart speakers will be sold.

With hundreds of new smart devices being brought to market, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) entering the market with the HomePod, and new devices from Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and many others, the smart speaker market is for real.

Who’s winning the battle?

In the short term, the battle for the smart speaker market is a two-horse race. According to Strategy Analytics, in the second quarter of this year, the split between the haves and have-nots was very clear.

(Source: Strategy Analytics)

There were several articles written about the fact that the Google Home Mini became the number one selling smart speaker. It’s interesting that the top two sellers are the smallest and cheapest versions of the devices offered by either company.

Big picture, Amazon still held a larger share overall as the company’s combined top two devices held 30% of the market, while Google took 27% of the market. While Amazon is being very aggressive in its promotional pricing, Google is going even more aggressive trying to get the Mini into people’s homes.

Over the last several quarters, and I’m certain it will continue over the holiday season, a free or significantly discount Google Mini has been a very common promotional item.

November 2017 = Google sending promo codes to Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL buyers for a free Google Home Mini.

November 2017 = Google Home Mini for $29 from Walmart – get a $25 credit through Google Express.

May 2018 = Free Google Home Mini from eBay – spend $150+ on eBay during the promotion.

April 2018 = Buy certain LG appliances – get 2 Google Home Minis for free.

August 2018 = Buy a Nest thermostat – get a free Google Home Mini.

In the short term, Google is winning the battle and its willingness to keep up these promotions may allow it to win the war as well.

Why does Google care?

Many analysts would suggest Google is aggressively pushing its smart speakers because it wants to stay relevant in search. It certainly makes sense that Google wants to be the company answering all the questions being asked of smart speakers. However, there is another opportunity that Google is moving toward, and Amazon should be worried.

Google has been moving shopping to the top of its search results for a while. When users are interested in a product, instead of just seeing a bunch of search results, Google now gives multiple shopping options including Google Express. The idea behind Google Express is simple for retailers to buy into, yet poses no competitive threat.

Whether it’s a multibillion-dollar hulk like Walmart (NYSE:WMT) or Target (NYSE:TGT), or a much smaller company, Google Express is simply a centralized fulfillment for the order. Google benefits from knowing what customers are interested in, and the retailer benefits by preventing these sales from going to Amazon.

The way the smart speaker market dovetails into this, is searches of asking where something can be bought have increased more than 85% over the last two years. Even more importantly, “44% of those who use their voice-activated speaker at least weekly say they use the device to order products they need like groceries and household items at least once a week.” Connected to this, customers using Google Shopping Actions (aka. Google Express) show a 30% average increase in basket size.

Last quarter, Alphabet (aka. Google) generated over $30 billion in sales, whereas Amazon generated nearly $30 billion in product sales. With the global retail e-commerce market expected to top $2.8 trillion this year, the opportunity for both companies is almost hard to fathom. By 2021, the market is expected to nearly double to $4.9 billion.

Hey Google, what’s next?

Knowing that the smart speaker market is real and here to stay, and that Google is willing to offer promotions to get its smart speakers into the hands of customers, the retail marketplace may slowly change. Today when users think about where to go and buy their goods, many go straight to Amazon’s website or app without a second thought. However, if those same users get their hands on a Google smart device, their buying habit may change without them realizing.

At first, using a smart speaker is more about figuring out how to use it. The next step is looking at what the speaker can do for you. With nearly half of active smart speaker users taking advantage of voice ordering, the first time the order from a Google device comes from Target or Walmart may be a little bit of a surprise. However, over time, as users get more comfortable with receiving their goods by a voice order, Google may pick up more and more of this business.

Given the size of the online market, even taking 2% of the global opportunity by 2021 would mean $98 billion in revenue for Alphabet. If Google grows revenue by around 20% per year, by 2021 the company’s annual revenue should be about $235 billion. Needless to say, an opportunity worth nearly $100 billion is something investors should hear loud and clear.

