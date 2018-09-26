Apple: Where No iPhone Has Gone Before

Rethink Technology business briefs for September 26, 2018

Why iPhone XS Max may be selling better than the XS

iPhone XR. Source: Apple.

On Monday, Apple (AAPL) analyst Ming-Chi Kuo issued a research note claiming that the iPhone XS Max is outselling its smaller XS sibling by a factor of 3-4. If true, this would be unprecedented, since plus-size iPhones typically sell in smaller numbers.

It's also a little counter-intuitive, given the high starting price of $1,099 for the 64 GB version, which has been decried by the tech media as a barrier to adoption, especially in China. Certainly, part of the explanation must be continuing consumer interest in large screen phones, especially with OLED displays.

The XS Max screen has been declared the Best Smartphone Display by DisplayMate after extensive testing, beating out even Samsung's (OTC:SSNLF) own smartphones. Samsung is assumed to be the supplier of OLED screens for the XS series.

For many years, Samsung's smartphones, equipped with its own OLED screens, consistently performed better than iPhone according to DisplayMate testing. The superiority of its displays was an important discriminator for Samsung in its rivalry with Apple, but no more.

As good as the display of the XS Max is, I'm not convinced that it's the only explanation for the stronger XS Max sales. After all, the XS display is just as good, just slightly smaller. And the XS display at 5.8 inches and 458 pixels/inch is both larger and higher resolution than the display of last year's iPhone 8 Plus.

It's possible that sales of the XS are lagging XS Max because there's a lower cost alternative to the XS waiting in the wings, the iPhone XR. The XR has about the same size screen, but uses lower resolution LCD technology. It has most of the desirable features of the XS, however, including an edge to edge screen, the TrueDepth 3D sensor for FaceID, and the Apple A12 processor. The XR lacks the dual camera system of the XS, however, but still enables Portrait Mode.

Following Apple's launch event, the takeaway of most of the tech media was that Apple had simply gone for higher priced iPhones and was trading ASP for unit sales. This could be a misinterpretation. I think the value proposition of XR is quite compelling, since it offers most of the features of the XS at a $250 discount.

If the XR has eaten into demand for the XS, as I suspect, then we could see it quickly sell out when pre-orders start on October 19. The XR could prove the tech media wrong and drive iPhone unit sales to new heights, in the December quarter and beyond.

The iPhone X for the rest of us

Apple did something new with the iPhone XR, and this completely escaped the attention of the tech media covering the September launch event. iPhone XR represents the first iPhone engineered from the ground up to offer better value while retaining key features of its more expensive siblings. Apple has never done that before. Even the iPhone 5c and SE were just rehashes of the iPhone 5. Making affordable iPhones was something of an afterthought.

Up until now, Apple's approach to offering more affordable iPhones was based on selling previous generation iPhones, or previous generations with minor changes. Each new iPhone represented the “best” that Apple could achieve in a particular year.

I've always objected to this approach. I have argued that Apple needed to offer a selection of new iPhones that address a range of price points. For instance, automakers don't just make a single high-end model car, and then rely on previous generations of that model to address lower price points.

But that's what Apple has been doing since the advent of the iPhone. In effect, Apple has selling three-year-old Cadillacs as economy cars. But a Cadillac, no matter how old it is, doesn't make a very good economy car.

Automakers produce a number of different model lines, engineered to be profitable and attractive to consumers at their respective price points. Apple has needed to do the same thing, and it has started to do that with iPhone XR.

This may be a historic, though overlooked, turning point for Apple. If the XR is as successful as I suspect it will be, we'll see Apple both increase unit sales and revenue (and possibly ASP). Apple will then build on this strategy in the future with further diversification of the iPhone into multiple model lines to address high end, mid-range, and economy price points. Just as the automakers do.

Apple's partnership with TSMC pays off

Some have questioned the wisdom of Apple committing to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) as the sole source of Apple A series processors. Some also questioned the wisdom of TSMC becoming too dependent on Apple. This year's new crop of iPhones have proved both groups of doubters wrong.

As I've been predicting, TSMC has emerged as the sole supplier for iPhone XS and presumably XR and has delivered its 7 nm process before any other foundry or supplier. Apple's new iPhone XS and XR will be the only smartphones available in mass quantities with a 7 nm processor this year.

As usual, the tech media barely noticed, but analysts are starting to take note. In February of this year, I wrote that TSMC, not Intel, has the lead in semiconductor processes. This message seems finally to be sinking into the analyst community. Raymond James analyst Chris Caso downgraded Intel (INTC) yesterday on the basis of the ongoing delays in Intel's 10 nm process. Caso pointed out that Intel seems to be standing still, but TSMC isn't. Indeed.

And we now know that the 7nm process offers substantial gains in transistor chip density. As I pointed out in The Three Failures Of Brian Krzanich, Part 3, TSMC achieved a real world transistor density on the 10 nm Apple A11 processor of 49 million transistors/square mm.

Now, thanks to the work of TechInsights, we know the size of the A12 die (83.27 mm^2), and we know the A12 transistor count from Apple to be 6.9 billion. That gives a transistor density of 83.9 million transistors/square mm, a 70% increase over the A11.

The Apple A12 Bionic die, unmasked. Source: TechInsights.

TSMC hasn't quite doubled transistor density going from 10 to 7 nm per the norm, but they've achieved greater transistor density in a production part than any other manufacturer on earth. TSMC's 7 nm process has become the one that everyone wants to use. There simply isn't anything better.

Investor takeaways

Apple continues to demonstrate superior long-range thinking, an essential for technology competitiveness. Its partnership with TSMC, as well as its commitment to designing its own chips, has made it a preeminent chip company with a deep technology portfolio, and not merely a consumer goods company.

Apple continues to be unrivaled in its mastery of hardware and software, and the combining of the two into uniquely useful and desirable products. And Apple continues to invest for future growth in wearables and Mobility as a Service. Apple Watch Series 4 has been well received and is selling well. Most expect it to continue to grow unit sales.

Apple has established the viability of the new semiconductor paradigm in which computer device makers design their own chips for a variety of purposes. Apple can be expected to build on this with its own custom silicon ultimately supplanting Intel and AMD (AMD) in all of its products. The process is ongoing and will take years, but the final destination is clear.

The only key capability that Apple lacks is in wireless, which it is rapidly acquiring. Apple already designs its own WiFi and Bluetooth chips (for AirPods), and it's only a matter of time before it acquires similar capability in cellular LTE and 5G.

The current legal war with Qualcomm (QCOM) was really undertaken with this in mind, and once again shows Apple's long-range thinking. Apple has realized that it would have no choice but to license technology from Qualcomm, and is simply angling for the best possible terms.

The world that Apple foresees and is preparing for is one in which every Apple device is powered by an intelligent, always connected SOC custom designed for each specific product. Customers will be able to move data and activities with little or no friction between devices. The range of these potential devices is breathtaking, from smart homes to smart cars, and virtually everything in between.

We've talked at length about the Apple ecosystem, but Apple's reach will ultimately extend well beyond mobile devices. Apple could put its imprimatur on virtually everything a consumer touches.

Apple and TSMC are part of the Rethink Technology Portfolio and are rated buys.

