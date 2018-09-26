GEA Group Starting To Get Interesting

GEA's discount to fair value has widened to a point where the turnaround potential is starting to make this a name worth considering.

Down another 10% or so from when I last updated readers on the company, GEA Group (OTCPK:GEAGY) (G1AG.XE) has more or less lived down to my expectations as this company is largely marking time ahead of a management transition. Since that last update, though, the company has reported a decent quarter, has announced the new CEO, and has seen improvements across most of its end markets.

GEA Group still needs a lot of restructuring work, and that work is going to take years to accomplish. Still, I’m starting to think that the investment case is more interesting here. While I do incorporate business improvement expectations into my model (improvements that may not come), I believe that if GEA doesn’t make relatively quick restructuring progress, activist shareholders will push hard for a sale of the company. With a fair value of a little over $40/ADR, this may be a name for investors with the patience to hold a turnaround story to start looking into more closely.

A New Boss Is Coming… Eventually

Although he will not actually take the job until next year, GEA Group has identified and named its next CEO – Stefan Klebert, the former head of Schuler AG, a leading in forming technology (equipment like presses that make shaped metal parts). Klebert did a reasonable job at Schuler, guiding the company to around 4% annualized revenue growth (and leaving before the big industrial upswing) and around 300bp of margin improvement. While his experience is not directly relevant to GEA’s end-markets, he does at least have relevant experience with a business that revolves around large projects that can involve meaningful amounts of customization.

I believe hiring a CEO from outside the company was a virtual necessity, and I would assume that activist shareholder Elliott Management was at least consulted during the process. I do also wonder, then, how much latitude Klebert will have in reshaping and restructuring GEA, as I think a “go slow” approach will be poorly received by the market. Odds are, investors won’t really know much about his plans or intentions until the company’s capital markets day in March of 2019.

The Good

GEA Group had a decent second quarter, with some signs of momentum returning to the business. Revenue rose 7% (balanced across both Solutions and Equipment), though Alfa-Laval (OTCPK:ALFVY) did considerably better in the quarter with double-digit growth. GEA also managed better than expected EBITDA, though the 9% beat versus sell-side expectations was more like 1% after adjusting for a one-time item.

Orders were also healthy, with larger orders recovering off of a very weak base. Overall orders were up 10% on an organic basis (well ahead of Alfa Laval’s Food & Water order growth), with strong growth in both Solutions and Equipment.

GEA is also seeing some signs of end-market improvements. The low-margin beverage business is still pretty tough, but looking a little better, as are pharmaceuticals and chemicals. Dairy processing orders seem to be recovering after a painful correction period, and the only business that’s really concerning at this point is dairy farming, which looks to be a victim (at least in part) of rising trade tensions.

The Bad

GEA is still GEA, and there are still problems. One of the challenges is that most of the growth GEA is getting is in lower-margin businesses/products, so the margins are not showing much momentum. In fact, the Equipment business saw a 260bp decline in EBITDA margin despite decent revenue growth (7% organic). What’s more, the business as a whole is still not running close to its capacity, and is not likely to for some time, and so that over-capacity is going to way on margins.

Also in the “bad” column is the basic structure of this business. The business is too complex as is and lacks much meaningful integration. That complexity makes it more difficult to restructure pricing and costs, while the lack of integration basically leaves money on the table through a less efficient operation.

GEA also has an inefficient manufacturing footprint (particularly relative to Alfa Laval) and arguably too many of its employees located in high-cost countries in Europe. Last and by no means least, GEA Group has done some harm to its image in recent years with product performance/reliability issues – something that’s just not tolerated in an automation provider.

The Ugly

GEA Group’s guidance is calling for 10% to 20% price increases to offset rising input costs, and I believe that’s going to be a real challenge to obtain. The company does have good products and technology, but a 10% to 20% hike is a lot to swallow and frankly, the company is not in a particularly strong bargaining position. Should they push too hard, I think Alfa Laval, SPX Flow (FLOW), Marel, and John Bean (JBT) could be poised to benefit.

I also believe that having lame-duck management in place is not going to do the company any favors for the next couple of quarters. I realize this is more common in Europe, but I’m not a fan of caretaker management teams. Of course, that doesn’t mean that Klebert will be out fishing the whole time; he may well be able to use the time to prepare the initial stages of his restructuring and turnaround plans.

The Opportunity

Although the outlook for 2018 is now a little better than it was, it’s still not exactly great, and this will likely be the third or fourth straight year of inadequate free cash flow generation. I continue to believe that GEA Group can generate long-term revenue growth of around 4%; while some of the company’s automation opportunities could support faster growth rates, I don’t think the dairy farming or processing business are likely to support exceptional growth.

As I said before, I do assume margin improvements in my model, as I believe this is a situation where new management will either fix the business or activists will agitate for a sale (and insist upon a takeout price that at least partly factors in the potential improvements). I think it will take a few years, but I do believe GEA will eventually generate high single-digit and then low double-digit FCF margins, supporting high teens growth from the low starting point of 2017.

Those cash flow assumptions support a fair value above $40 today and a double-digit annualized return. The shares are also slightly undervalued on an EV/EBITDA basis, though the company’s lackluster margins and ROIC are a hindrance to a higher multiple.

The Bottom Line

I’m cautiously optimistic that the worst has passed for GEA Group, and that makes the discount to fair value more interesting. The market is still generally down on this company, and it’s going to take time for the new CEO to change the culture and the performance, but at least some change is coming and the company’s end-markets are generally healthy. There’s still above-average risk here, but this is looking like a more interesting name on the basis of its long-term turnaround potential.

