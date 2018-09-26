PCM: Steady And Reliable

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to explain why I believe the PCM Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PCM) is an attractive investment at its current market price. The fund is now trading at an above-average valuation, but its premium has actually come down slightly since my last review, all while offering investors a positive return. Furthermore, the fund has seen improved short-term income production, which is an especially important consideration. Finally, PCM has handled recent market volatility noticeably better than alternative Pimco CEFs, as illustrated by the graph below:

Source: CNBC

This performance tells me PCM may fit the bill for investors who are searching for high yield, but also looking for a way to avoid some of the wild swings we have seen of late.

Background

First, a little about PCM. It is a closed end fund whose investment objective is "to seek high current income by investing in a portfolio comprised primarily of mortgage-backed securities and home equity asset-backed securities". Currently, the fund is trading at $11.53 and pays a monthly distribution of $.08/share, which translates to an annual yield of 8.33%. The last time I reviewed PCM was back in May, when I continued to recommend the fund. Since that review, PCM has returned just under 2%, which is decent performance. However, many Pimco CEFs have seen some serious volatility over the past few weeks, so I felt now was an opportune time to see if PCM remains an attractive play, or if it makes sense to look elsewhere. I believe PCM remains a fund investors should stay the course with, and I will explain why in detail below.

Valuation and NAV Performance

Similar to my sentiment in May, a primary concern for PCM is the valuation, which does seem high in isolation. With a premium to NAV of 12.5%, PCM is certainly not a "cheap" fund to own. Furthermore, this metric is well above what I usually consider to be my maximium premium (5%), so it may seem curious that I remain bullish on PCM. The reason why is simply that Pimco CEFs have been seeing their premiums rise across the board, and have been maintaining double digit premiums over prolonged periods. Therefore, it is not necessarily wise to sit out and wait for the premium to drop, as recent performance has proved a drop may not happen any time soon. This is important for income investors to appreciate, since they would have forgone current income in the interim, while waiting for a share price drop that may never materialize.

That said, we do need to examine how justifiable a 12.5% premium is. Paying a premium price can be fine, but we need to be especially critical of a fund before we do so. First, let us consider just how expensive 12.5% is for PCM specifically. While it may seen high in isolation, it is actually down slightly since I reviewed the fund in May, when the premium was in excess of 13%. Furthermore, while it is higher than its short-term averages, it is only about 1% higher than these averages, telling me it is not grossly overvalued. To get a better sense of PCM's trading range, listed below are some key metrics:

Current Premium 12.55% Premium in May 13.25% Average Premium in 2018 11.25% Average 1-year Premium 11.42% 1-year Premium High 16.81% 1-year Premium Low .58%

Source: Pimco

As you can see, PCM certainly has the ability to trend lower, but it also has a track record of trading at loftier valuations. Furthermore, it has been able to sustain a double digit premium, on average, over the past trading year. This tells me a 12% premium is not a reason to outright avoid the fund. Finally, it is worth pointing out that one of the reasons for PCM's continued ability to hand out positive returns has been the fund's steady NAV. Throughout 2018, PCM has seen its NAV decline by less than 1%, all while paying out distributions yielding in excess of 8% annually. Given that interest rates have increased twice already this year, this is very stable performance. This is another reason I believe investors looking for reliability may find it in PCM.

UNII Report - Shows Progress

Another positive area for PCM is recent income production, which is highlighted in Pimco's latest UNII report. While PCM has had a very strong track record of paying its distribution consistently, this is always an area CEF investors should examine before initiating positions because trends can reverse quickly, whether positive or negative. Since my review in May, PCM has seen its income production slip, which was a worrying sign. Fortunately, the most recent data shows a nice reversal of that negative trend, as illustrated in the chart below:

Date UNII 3-month Rolling Coverage Ratio Fiscal YTD Coverage Ratio As of 8/31 $.18/share 88% 93% As of 7/31 $.17/share 86% 70% As of 6/31 $.20/share 90% 102% As of 5/31 $.21/share 91% 104%

Source: Pimco

As you can see, PCM has added to its UNII cushion in the short-term, as well as markedly improving its distribution coverage ratio. This points to a fund that is continuing to earn enough income to cover its high-yield, with almost 2 1/2 months of distributions in the bank as reserves. It also gives me reassurance that the recent blip was just that, a blip. PCM will likely return to business as usual, with strong income production going forward. As an income-oriented investor, this is progress I like to see.

Housing Market Remains Solid

A final point on PCM is related to the U.S. housing market, because that is the area the fund is most heavily exposed. In fact, over half of the fund is comprised of non-agency mortgage-backed securities and home equity asset-backed securities, as illustrated in the chart below:

Source: Pimco

So let us examine the health of the U.S. housing market, and how this might relate to PCM. Today (9/25), the S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index was released, and the headlines screamed of a "decelerating" housing market and a "slow down" over price gains. In fairness, July did see a decline in year-over-year housing price gains, compared to June, so it is not factually wrong to say we saw a slowdown. I am not arguing that point, but I do want to put it in perspective. The Index, which covers the entire United States, reported a 6.0% annual gain in July. The bad news was, this was down from a 6.2% gain the month before. The good news is, this is a 6% gain nationwide, which in my mind is quite strong. Furthermore, while the year-over-year gain did slow, July saw home prices appreciate by .44% since June. While not a large figure, it points to a housing market that is continuing to see price gains. This represents a continuance of a year-long trend of rising home values, as illustrated in the graph below:

Source: S&P

To summarize my point here, the housing market continues to look strong and continues to appreciate. While headlines warn of slowing price gains, consider that the gains themselves are still strong, and foreclosures remain low.

While the above is my broader take on the housing market, let us now consider the continued attractiveness of home equity lines of credit, as that makes up a substantial part of PCM's portfolio. I believe this area remains attractive for a couple of reasons. One, as home prices rise, this will remain an interesting area, because homeowners will be more likely to tap in to this building equity. Second, the ability to deduct the interest paid on home equity loans was retained in the tax reform passed last year. At first, this looked to be off the table, but after repeated alterations, the IRS issued final guidance which noted the interest on home equity loans would still be deductible under certain cases. There are some limitations that did not exist before, such as a cap of $100,000 on the proceeds used. Furthermore, the loan must be used to improve or add to the home, as opposed to using the funds for discretionary or personal expenses. While limiting, in my view this makes the asset class more desirable. This is because it will prevent homeowners from using their home equity lines as free cash to spend wildly, which is the type of behavior that leads to housing market crashes. Consumers who see their home value rising, and who use those gains to improve their home, will be very likely to make good on the loan obligations. This bodes well for the underlying assets that make up PCM.

Bottom-line

PCM's gains have slowed down of late, but the fund is still registering positive returns. Furthermore, these returns are coming at a more consistent rate than other Pimco CEFs, which is an attractive quality for passive investors. While further interest rate increases may pressure high-yield, PCM has seen its NAV hold up fairly well despite two interest rate hikes already this year, which is a good sign going forward. Furthermore, the fund has improved its income production after a couple months of decreasing metrics, which gives me a lot more confidence about the fund as a whole. Finally, the housing market remains strong, registering year over year and month over month gains. This will help support the underlying debt that makes up PCM's portfolio. With a reliable high yield and a strong macroeconomic background, I continue to recommend investors consider PCM at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.