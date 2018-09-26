Largo Resources Goes Vertical

Introduction

Canadian-based, Largo Resources (LGO in Toronto, OTCQX:LGORF) is one of only three large-scale primary vanadium producers in the world. They produced 9,297 tonnes of Vanadium Oxide (V 2 O 5 ) in 2017 from the Maracas Menchen project in Brazil which was roughly 12% of global supply. Most of the rest of the world's vanadium is produced in China, Russia and South Africa. Roughly 90% of vanadium production is used in the steel industry to strengthen alloys. High purity vanadium is used in aerospace alloys, chemical catalysts, and vanadium redox flow batteries (VRB). Vanadium has gained popularity in recent years for its potential use in energy storage applications.

Largo's share price has been soaring in recent months. In this analysis, I weigh the pros and cons and explain why I think this may be as good as it gets.

LGO data by YCharts

Maracas Menchen

Largo's flagship Maracas Menchen mining complex is located in the Eastern Brazilian State of Bahia as shown here:

source: 2017 Technical Report

Ore is presently being mined from the Campbell Pit at Maracas Menchen which contains the following reserve:

source: largoresources.com

Over the last 2 1/2 years, Largo has been mining ore at a rate of about 1.1 million tonnes per year at an average grade of about 1.6%. They have been improving recoveries so production has increased from about 8,000 tonnes per year in 2016 to their current 2018 (mid-range) guidance of 9,650 tonnes.

The problem now for Largo is that the grades of the ore they are soon going to be mining are going to drop by almost 30%. At the same time, they have launched an expansion to increase monthly production capacity from 800 tonnes to 1,000 tonnes. In about a year they should be running at an annual production rate of 12,000 tonnes. To produce 12,000 tonnes they are going to have to almost double the amount of ore they mine since the grades are dropping. This gives them about nine years of mine left from the Campbell Pit (see above diagram). Looking at their mine plan (see page 198) shows that their strip ratio is going to be a little over three for mining the remainder of the Campbell Pit. A red flag for me is the fact that they have not been reporting how much waste material they have been mining in recent quarters and years. Perhaps they have not been mining any, but I do not know because there's no disclosure. One thing is for sure, the mining costs are set to increase because they are going to have to move about 75% more material each year to produce the equivalent amount of vanadium. Mining costs (excluding royalties) have been running about CAD $4 per lb., but according to the new mine plan, it looks like these are set to rise to CAD $5.73 per lb. This is going to hammer margins. I estimate that the difference means operating margins would fall from 48% to 31%, assuming a vanadium price of $8 per lb. Based on their recent investor presentation, it does not look like management has formally provided guidance for this yet. This could pop up when they provide 2019 guidance and weigh on the stock.

Vanadium Price

Vanadium is currently trading for about $19 per lb. compared to an average of $8.23 per lb. over the last two metals cycles. Prices skyrocketed higher as China banned vanadium slag imports and inventories dropped to historically low levels as shown on the following chart:

source: Largo Resources investor presentation

One of the things that should concern vanadium bulls is producers ramping up supply to take advantage of the high price environment. Vanadium supply is somewhat opaque with roughly half of it coming out of China. The single largest producer in the world is Russian-based Evraz (OTC:EVRZF) which produces roughly 20% of the world's vanadium and sits at the bottom of the cost curve. Evraz is a public company so their operations provide an avenue of visibility into the market. In their 2017 Annual Report, Evraz noted under their "Outlook 2018" that they will "increase production volumes of finished steel and vanadium." Interestingly, they also noted that they are implementing machine learning techniques in an attempt to increase vanadium slag production (definition to follow).

All this being said on the bear side, the majority of vanadium production comes as a by-product of steel production referred to as vanadium slag. It is typically a by-product of the iron ore that goes into making steel. Furthermore, Chinese environmental restrictions may curtail domestic supply and revised Chinese rebar standards could lead to increased demand. Then we have the potential for new energy storage applications to meaningfully impact demand which merits its own separate analysis.

There are only three3 primary vanadium mines: Largo's Maracas Menchen, Glencore's (OTCPK:GLNCY) Rhovan which is currently producing about 4,500 tonnes per year, and Bushveld Minerals' (OTC:BSHVF) Vametco which is producing about 3,000 tonnes per year. Largo itself is planning to add about 2,500 tonnes of annual production within 1 1/2 years and Bushveld hopes to expand capacity to 5,000 tonnes and then to 10,000 tonnes eventually.

It's helpful to look at the vanadium cost curve when considering long-term price assumptions. The following cost curve comes from Largo's most recent investor presentation:

Global vanadium demand is running at about 90,000 tonnes per year. At the current price, all of the world's capacity is profitable and three-fourths of it is extremely profitable. Most producers have every incentive to increase production. If history is any guide, I expect prices to remain elevated for perhaps another year or two before settling at a level that I think will ultimately be determined by the reality (or not) of energy storage demand.

Despite its apparent limitations when compared to vanadium, I suspect that lithium will ultimately be the main player in energy storage because of the vast resources and the fact that the greater lithium industry is starting to achieve meaningful scale. Vanadium may truly take off when it comes to energy storage, but I see this taking some time and, as far as I can tell, the investments necessary to make this happen in scale have yet to be made. It certainly makes for a good a junior mining sales story though. For comparison, Roskill, whose work I have a lot of respect for, expects only 10,000 tonnes of vanadium demand from energy storage in 2024 under their best-case scenario. For the time being, the primary supply and demand story for vanadium remains tied to the steel industry and Chinese production.

I decided to use a long-term price of $8 per lb. in my financial model for Largo which is 26% higher than the long-term price Largo selected. Given all the variables at play, I think vanadium prices will eventually come down to this level. Largo's most recent technical report for Maracas Menchen includes the discussion of price expectations from several consultancies. These can be read here.

At the current price, Largo's cash flow generation is exceptional. This should allow them to continue to pay down debt. With only nine years of mine life remaining at the Campbell Pit, the company is going to need to ramp up the development of their other satellite resources at Maracas Menchen.

Strategic Assessment

Largo has some tax benefits in Brazil that will boost margins until 2023, but after that, I see profit margins falling to 17% using my long-term price of $8 per lb. However, I do not expect the future development of their satellite deposits to be very capital intensive since they will be open-pit projects that can be processed at their existing facility (hub and spoke). At $8 per lb., I see long-term free cash flow margins of 18% which is perhaps slightly above average for the mining industry. In general, Largo is a good way to get leveraged exposure to vanadium.

The key question for me right now though is what will the shares trade for longer term if the vanadium price settles down to my expected level of $8 per lb. Assuming a price multiple range of 12 to 15, and my earnings per share estimate of CAD $.09 at $8 vanadium, I see a price range of CAD $1.37 to CAD $1.71 (USD $1.05 to USD $1.32) for the stock looking out to the 2020-21 time frame. From there on, I expect the company to be generating enough free cash flow to begin paying dividends and grow organically.

Right now, Largo is priced right for vanadium at $12 per lb. To me this is a signal that the market does not see the current price range of $15 to $20 per lb. as ultimately sustainable. If I owned shares I would be taking some profits while potentially leaving a remainder position on the table until vanadium prices begin to break meaningfully to the downside. I would, however, consider selling everything before the company provides 2019 guidance because this could come with an announcement of higher costs which the mining market hates.

Vanadium and Largo are going vertical right now. If history rhymes into the near future, we could see the same thing in reverse. Caution is warranted.

