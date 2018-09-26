Micron: The Slowdown Is Here

Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra. Source: Fox

Micron (MU) reported a revenue and earnings beat last week. The company reported revenue of $8.44 billion and GAAP EPS of $3.56. Micron delivered a revenue and earnings beat, yet the stock is down nearly 2% post earnings. I had the following takeaways on the quarter.

Top Line Growth Is Ebullient, But DRAM Fears Grow

Last quarter Micron grew total revenue by 58% Y/Y. It followed up that performance this quarter with revenue growth of 38% Y/Y and 8% sequentially. The tremendous leverage driven from higher sales also is spurring Micron's bottom line. GAAP gross margin improved to 61% from 51% in the year earlier period. This double-impact also caused net income to spike higher.

The challenge from a few years ago was to shift its revenue from components to high-end solutions with more robust growth potential and higher margins. About a third of its revenue now comes from fast-growing segments like data centers and graphics.

Revenue from the Compute and Networking Business Unit ("CPBNU") was up more than 53% Y/Y due to growing trends in cloud and graphics. Sales for the Storage Business Unit ("SBNU") were down 4% due to a continued reallocation of Trade NAND supply to mobile and embedded markets. Revenue for the Mobile Business Unit ("MBU") was up about 60% to a record $1.9 billion. The segment was driven by growth in multichip packages and managed NAND. Meanwhile, sales into the automobile and industrial markets helped the Mobile Business Unit ("MBU") bounce 12%.

On a product basis DRAM revenue was up 47% Y/Y and 7% sequentially. This is important as DRAM represents about 70% of Micron's total revenue. Average sales price ("ASP") was flat, compared to mid-to-upper single-digit percentage growth last quarter. This implies that DRAM ASP growth has either subsided or could turn negative. In my opinion, the potential for DRAM revenue to slow due to a diminution in ASP is the biggest threat to the Micron narrative. According to DRAMeXchange, DRAM prices are expected to soften for the rest of 2018 and that thesis appears to be playing out.

Trade NAND was 26% of Micron's total revenue. Trade NAND revenue was up 15% Q/Q and 21% Y/Y. Its ASP was down in the mid-teens percentage range vs. the prior quarter. MU is at least 25% off its 12-month peak. If it falls further then declining NAND and/or DRAM ASP could be the catalyst.

Weak Guidance

Micron's management gave weak forward guidance on the earnings call. Management expects Q1 2019 revenue to fall sequentially and a slight tick down in gross margin:

Prior to turning to our outlook, I wanted to provide some context for our fiscal first quarter guidance. As Sanjay indicated, our markets remain healthy and demand from our customers is strong, but we are seeing some impact of CPU shortages in the client compute market and limited inventory adjustments at select customers. We expect gross margins to remain very healthy in the fiscal first quarter, although lower than fourth quarter levels, and our gross margins will also be impacted in the near-term, by the announced 10% tariff on $200 billion of imports from China, which will go into effect on September 24th ... With the revenue, gross margin, and tax factors in mind, our non-GAAP guidance for the first fiscal quarter is as follows. We expect revenue to be in the range of $7.9 billion to $8.3 billion; gross margins to be in the range of 57% to 60%; operating expenses are expected to be $750 million, plus or minus $25 million; and based on a share count of approximately 1.2 billion fully diluted shares, we expect earnings per share to be $2.95, plus or minus $0.07.

The revenue estimate would imply a Q/Q decline vs. the $8.4 billion generated in the most recent quarter. It would imply Y/Y revenue growth in the range of 16% to 22% - much less than the 38% growth reported this quarter. Given Micron's rapid ascent over the past few years the natural reaction is to point out the negatives. A sequential decline in revenue and falling gross margin could imply a Q/Q decline in gross profit in the double-digit range.

Falling revenue and declining margins can have a double-negative impact on earnings, and can cause earnings to fall faster than revenue. We have seen this story with Micron before. In mid-2016 margins fell below 20% amid heightened competition with Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) in the mobile market. If DRAM ASP falls next year as some suspect, then Micron's gross margin could easily fall below 50%. Falling ASP for both NAND and DRAM sounds foreboding from an earnings perspective.

Micron has more than $7 billion in cash and marketable securities, which will serve as a strong buffer in any industry downturn. However, U.S. economic expansion is getting long in the tooth. An economic downturn (which I believe is on the horizon) could negatively impact the industrial and mobile markets that Micron is exposed to. Falling ASP and a weak U.S. economy likely mean Micron's earnings have peaked.

Conclusion

The slowdown is here. Sell MU.

