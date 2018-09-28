TCW Strategic Income Offers Downside Protection And A Safe 5% Yield

The managers are one of the best in the business with TCW's premier management team led by Tad Rivelle.

TCW Strategic Income (TSI)

This fund is a bit different than most closed-end funds. We often get asked which funds are true buy-and-hold and which are more short-term positions. Most closed-end funds are not buy and hold given the volatility and changes to the market environment.

TSI is a bit different. The fund is run by a top team at TCW - the same that runs the MetropolitanWest Total Return Fund (MWTIX). This is one of the largest fixed income funds in the world with approximately $80 billion in assets. Tad Rivelle is the Chief Investment Officer overseeing more than $180 billion in fixed income assets. He was also a former PIMCO portfolio manager.

He runs most of his funds according to a full cycle discipline. Effectively, they increase risk in the early years of a recovery and decrease risk in the latter stages of the cycle. From their most recent report:

TCW currently judges the cycle to be in its later stages and hence the portfolio has been actively de-risked across a number of different dimensions. Of course, price volatility can never be eliminated nor can the future be judged with any certainty. That said, management's efforts to de-risk the portfolio, while causing portfolio yield to remain modest, also have the effect of somewhat mitigating the impact of market de-leveraging events. Our belief that the cycle has entered a late stage is predicated on a number of observations. These include: 1. High and rising leverage within the corporate debt sector 2. Worsening loss and delinquency trends within consumer credit, especially in the auto and credit card lending arenas 3. A flattening trend in terms of bank commercial & industrial lending 4. An active Fed that has been increasing rates and decreasing stimulus, with other central banks likely to follow 5. Cycle tightening in terms of the "flatness" of the yield curve, i.e., a narrowing of the yield between longer dated and shorter dated debt securities

Portfolio management today is focused on very high quality securities including AAA-rated commercial mortgages, government guaranteed student securitizations, investment grade corporate debt, and MBS.

Other characteristics:

Expense ratio of 0.81%

Number of holdings: 510

Average duration: 2.10 years

12-month turnover: 29%

The Portfolio Today

As we noted, this fund can toggle their investment strategy based on the macro-picture. Given that they believe we are in the latter stages of the market cycle, they have toggled back the risk. TSI currently has almost no leverage on which has reduced the overall distribution yield to 4.54%. They have a line of credit for $70 million (out of $280 million in assets) for total potential leverage of 25% (and can increase that to 33%).

Approximately 11.3% of the fund is Asset Backed Securities (ABS). Nearly all of that are floating rate coupons with holdings in the cMBS, CLO and student loan space.

Approximately 52% of the fund is Mortgage-Backed Securities with most of that being non-agency MBS (similar to what you would find in PIMCO Income or PIMCO Dynamic Income).

Corporate bonds are nearly 30% of the fund with an emphasis on the higher-quality investment grade credits. Banks accounting for 8.8% of the total 30%. REITs are the second largest position at 3.3%.

The next largest allocation is in municipal bonds at 2.4% with another 4.5% in cash and equivalents.

The fund remains defensively positioned. The ABS they own are on the higher-end of the spectrum in terms of safety. CLOs, an area of the market that has been extraordinarily hot as of late, also favor the AAA-rated tranches as opposed to the equity and lower-quality tranches more prevalent in some of the other CEFs.

They also have some futures exposure to various areas of the markets. They have a $4.4 million long position on the S&P 500 that expires in September of this year (they are likely to roll it). They were also short the 10-year, 2-year, and long U.S. bonds as of their last report (June 30, 2018).

Performance

This fund has been around since 1987 and is one of the oldest CEFs still traded. Total assets are $280 million with average daily share volume of 73K.

The fund is up nearly 2% YTD so far in 2018, placing it in fairly limited company among fixed-rate bond fund strategies. Since 2010, they have not had a down year on NAV with the lowest return being 2015 at +1.60% and the best year being 2010 at +29.53%.

The market price is down about 3% so far this year thanks to some discount widening (after tightening was realized last year).

The Distribution Yield

One of the knocks we have on the fund is that they pay on a quarterly basis. Most funds today are shifting towards a monthly pay, consistent payout system. This is especially true on the fixed income side where the majority of funds have already shifted. TSI is variable pay- meaning that it pays out what it earns. This helps to remove the "surprise cut" that is prevalent in some funds cause a large dip in the price.

Over the last four quarters, the fund has averaged about 6 cents per share but also paid a small special distribution in January. The trailing twelve months distribution totals 34.1 cents, which on the current price of $5.54 equates to a trailing yield of 6.155%.

Going forward, it remains unclear whether the fund will have another special distribution or not. UNII today is almost at zero whereas on December 31, the UNII balance was 5 cents. Given net investment income for the first six months of the year, we think EPS should be approximately 28 cents annualized on a go-forward basis. At that level, the distribution yield will be about 5%.

The fund recently announced their October quarterly distribution of $0.0774, a 10.9% increase from the prior quarter and 34% above the level at the same time last year. We do not believe this is total embedded into the market even today given the inefficiencies of closed-end funds.

Discount

The current discount of just under 6% is not far off its 52-week average of 6.4% and the well below the 3-year and 5-year average of 8.04% and 8.24%, respectively. Despite those averages, we think you could buy below 6% and especially so below 7% discounts. If you are extremely opportunistic, buy below 8%.

We could see that 8% level when they announce one of the next distributions that may be below the prior. This can cause investors to flee a fund that has a variable distribution policy like TSI.

Concluding Thoughts

TSI represents a rare closed-end fund that offers up a very safe 5% yield (potentially higher) in the current low-return environment. Today we see countless investors taking on excessive risks to get a high single-digit, low double digit return. CLOs are one area of the market where this is most prevalent and where we would caution investors.

The managers see this as a great opportunity to de-risk the portfolio as upside risk is far less than downside risk at this point in the cycle. They point this out in their April commentary showing that wealth has decoupled from income:

Since asset prices and incomes must, over sufficiently long periods of time, follow an interlocked trajectory, an episode of asset price inflation will invariably sow the seeds of its own destruction. In this cycle, the de-coupling of asset prices and GDP has been extraordinary and is largely attributable to the central banks' collective flood of cheap credit. Rather than allow asset prices to find their natural, market determined levels, the Fed, et. al. have harnessed extreme monetary "stimulus" in the service of a bull market in risk assets. Artificially low rates have driven present values to lofty levels fostering belief in the almighty central banker.

TSI offers up some much safer ballast to portfolios. We hold this as part of our "safe bucket" allocation to reduce overall volatility that stems from our Core Portfolio (which is already about half has volatile as the S&P 500). Holding dry powder in the safe bucket for a reserve against a severe downturn in the markets makes sense at this point in the cycle. Whether that capital is used to 'buy low' or to meet retirement spending needs isn't material.

For safe 5% yielding money with a 9-month plus time horizon, we recommend checking out shares of TSI.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.