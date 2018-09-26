Parsing Hi-Crush Partners' Temporary Idling Of Operations

It's likely that the risk will remain in motion until some white sands operations produce straight losses and are permanently shuttered.

Beware of buying into the dip, this will only get worse.

Hi-Crush Partners (HCLP) just announced the idling of dry plant operations at its Whitehall facility in Wisconsin. In reporting this idling, the company emphasizes that other white sands operations remain in operation, and its Kermit mine in Texas is even operating above nameplate capacity.

Yet, this is just another significant sign supporting what I had said in my article titled “Beware Fracking Sand.” Why is it a significant sign, and why will the actual fundamental impact significantly outstrip the mere reduction of volume guidance?

There are several reasons:

First, HCLP is idling a white sands operation, while Kermit (in Texas) remains operating above nameplate capacity. This tells us that Texas sands volumes are displacing white sands – and thus, that those Texas sands volumes are seeing significant usage. If Texas sand manages to get widespread adoption, the loss of white sands’ volume is to be expected. After all, Texas sand is effectively much cheaper than white sands, because white sands has to be (expensively) transported, by rail, all the way from Wisconsin.

Second, sand (like every other commodity) prices on the margin. Going from full use of capacity to having to idle capacity will necessarily have an outsized impact on prices. This is so because no producer wants to be the one idling capacity, so the one chosen to do so is the one who decides “not to lower prices any more than the others are willing to.” As a result, the impact on volume is much smaller than the impact on price.

Third, fracking sand was being priced on scarcity. There were many reports of there not being enough sand to go around. Like with a supplier deciding to idle capacity, this had the opposite effect on a customer demanding sand. Sand was priced up to the level where a customer decided he rather not buy sand and not frack wells that day. Just removing capacity – even while moving the same exact volume of sand – would thus already have a large impact on price.

Of note here, the second and third effects stated above “synergyze.” Thus, the real impact on prices can be expected to be tremendous. This impact won’t be instantly obvious because there will be several contracts which will delay the immediate impact. However, those contracts only delay the reckoning – and they’ll reprice soon enough.

Already we can have an inkling of the impact by looking at the PPI for fracking sand. August saw a tremendous drop in prices:

Given the dynamics explained above, and the nature of the Texas sand supply, this impact is likely to get worse still. This is because:

Texas sand adoption isn’t immediate by all frackers, so it spreads over time.

Texas sand supply has a large pipeline of incoming projects, which don’t all open instantly.

Short-term commitments mean not all of the impact is immediately visible.

All things told, the Texas sand risk has materialized. It’s quite likely that sand prices will keep on plunging until white sand capacity is permanently removed. Such only happens when at least some white sands suppliers go all the way into red ink and can’t sustain operations anymore.

Conclusion

As I had previously written, there are signs that the Texas sand risk is materializing. With HCLP’s news, we can see that this event is now growing stronger to the point where some white sands supply already is being taken offline.

It’s likely that the Texas sand risk will continue expressing itself to the point where white sands capacity will be taken permanently offline because of it producing straight losses.

Given the stated dynamic, beware of buying into any dip in the sector. Also, this won't merely affect HCLP, but also will hit all other white sands suppliers, including U.S. Silica (SLCA), Emerge Energy Services (EMES) and others.

