Punching The Mega-Millions REIT Ticket

The price multiple for REITs (P/FFO) has shown no such increase, and the readings in 2018 are a tad below the average over the prior six years.

The price (P/E) multiple is still elevated and its rise since 2011 has led to worries that prices may be too frothy and possibly based on unrealistic expectations.

I just finished writing the introduction for the October edition of the Forbes Real Estate Investor. As I explained, “I’m reminded that there’s just 92 days until Christmas. Life is just not slowing down, and neither is the stock market.”

Every morning I wake up to scan the articles on Seeking Alpha and there’s no question that corporate profits are accelerating - the fastest pace in nearly eight years. Mr. Market reminds us daily (see the P/E ratio) that corporate stocks are booming, leaving little margin of safety for Average Joe or Jane.

A few days ago I heard that the Mega Millions jackpot is now over $303 million. Jackpot winners have the option to receive their winnings in 30 annual installments or a one-time, lump-sum payment of $176 million.

Hmm… decisions, decisions.

What should I do, if I win? I suppose I’ll take the lump sum payment of $176 million and take a nice vacation. Here’s where I’ll go…

But what about my retirement? As much as I love Costa Rica, I will still need to plan for the future and build my net worth so I’m listed as a billionaire in Forbes Magazine.

As I alluded, the stock market is no place to find value today; however, a comparison of recent trends of the P/E ratio for the S&P 500 to the price-to-FFO ratio for REITs shows a contrasting risk/reward tradeoff between the broad equity market and REITs.

Pay close attention to this chart: As you can see, the P/E ratio of the S&P 500 moved steadily higher from 2011 to 2017, as stock price gains outpaced earnings growth. And the price multiple nearly doubled over this period - although it has declined in the first half of 2018 due to robust earnings growth.

However, the price (P/E) multiple is still elevated and its rise since 2011 has led to worries that prices may be too frothy and possibly based on unrealistic expectations that recent trends in earnings growth will continue.

Alternatively, the price multiple for REITs (P/FFO) has shown no such increase, and the readings in 2018 are a tad below the average over the prior six years, suggesting that REIT valuations have remained conservative, even as FFO has risen steadily.

Does this mean I should put all my hard-earned capital (or lucky lottery winnings) into shares of publicly-traded REITs? Absolutely not.

Diversification is critical - and as much as I cheer for REITs, I would not recommend putting all your eggs in one basket (or asset class). However, I do believe investors should take a very close look at the REIT sector - and possibly increase your allocations, accordingly. Does that mean going from 10% to 15% exposure? Or from 15% to 20% exposure? Or from 20% to 25% exposure?

I must now provide you with this disclaimer: Every investor has his or her own risk tolerance limitations, and it’s up to the individual investor to determine his or her own risk tolerance level. While I generally recommend around 10% exposure in REITs, this is not a steadfast rule and it is up to the investor to determine their exposure in REITs.

So, for purposes of this article, and for my subscribers, I am commencing a new tracking portfolio. The purpose for this exercise is to prove that value investors, especially intelligent REIT investors, can outperform other asset classes, recognizing that market conditions are ripe for establishing a wide margin of safety in REITs.

To be clear, I am not “market timing” whatsoever. I am going to design a steadfast, diversified basket of REITs (including a few commercial mREITs) with a strategic emphasis on property sectors with strong secular growth characteristics. As noted, corporate earnings are accelerating and it’s important for REIT investors to take advantage of the growth attributes of the U.S. economy by ringing the REIT register.

So I will be screening the new basket of REITs based on the following attributes:

Dividend Growth (past, present, and future) Dividend Safety (payout ratio) Balance Sheet Analyst Growth estimates Management alignment Valuation (NAV, P/FFO, and Dividend Yield)

We’ll design the portfolio to include a minimum of 20 REITs (5% exposure per REIT) and no more than 30 companies. Also, we will limit the property sector allocation to 20%, so no more than 20% of the REITs can be invested in one property sector. We will not include REITs with a market cap of less than $300 million (and the REIT must have a market cap of at least $1 billion for 5% exposure).

Finally, we’ll start out with $100 million invested… and assume that we will spread the rest of the lottery winnings (after taxes, of course), in cash, bonds, stocks, private real estate, and a few vacations.

Here we go!

5 Mega-Million REIT Picks

Lottery Pick #1: W.P. Carey (WPC)

The Big Why: WPC has a long history of maintaining strong positioning in terms of liquidity, leverage and well-laddered debt maturities. WPC has a global net lease portfolio that includes 886 properties and over 85 million square feet.

Feather in its Cap: A primary differentiator with Carey is its international exposure - the company has been investing internationally for 20 years, primarily in western and northern Europe. The company has subscribed to the view that U.S. retail real estate is overbuilt; it has had little such exposure for years.

Downsides: Leverage will rise (slightly) in the short run with the acquisition of CPA:17. However, CPA:17 includes 411 buildings and another 44 million square feet. The combined company will consist if over 1,100 properties and 300 individual customers.

Performance YTD: -1.6%

Alpha Insider Management Update: WPC has an experienced management team, recognized for their corporate banking expertise. As one of the pioneers in sale/leaseback funding, WPC is known for its internationally-recognized record for closing deals. WPC’s brand equity is best summed up as the most experienced closer in corporate sale/leasebacks.

Bottom Line: Maintaining BUY as shares trade at $64.78 with a P/FFO of 13.6x. The dividend yield is 6.3%. Don’t expect much more than a modest dividend increase in 2019 and 2020 and we are targeting Total Return growth of 10-12% annually.

Lottery Pick #2: Tanger Outlets (SKT)

The Big Why: Tanger has a fortress balance sheet with a highly disciplined management team. The company has done an excellent job maintaining occupancy while continuing to grow its dividend. Over the years, Tanger has excelled by maintaining conservative underwriting principles, always adhering to align with investors.

Feather in its Cap: Outlet centers remain one of the most misunderstood, but strongest performing, real estate property sectors. One unique feature of the outlet center is that that unlike other real estate categories, where market cycles have more pronounced cycles, outlet have proven to be relatively immune to economic and real estate market swings.

Downsides: Continued headwinds for retail landlords such as store closures, although Tanger’s portfolio has ZERO department store exposure. The company is managing the cyclical risks, while maintaining strict financial discipline.

Performance YTD: -11.7%

Alpha Insider Management Update: Tanger has raised the dividend every year since becoming a public company 25 years ago, and over the last 3 years, the dividend has grown 22% cumulatively. Tanger expects FFO to exceed the dividend by more than $100 million in 2018 with an expected FFO payout ratio under 60%

Bottom Line: We are maintaining STRONG BUY. Share trade at $22.39 with a P/FFO of 9.6x (4-year trailing average is 17.1x). The dividend yield is 5.7%

Lottery Pick #3: Essex Property Trust (ESS)

The Big Why: Essex is dedicated to coastal markets of California and Washington with high barriers to entry. The portfolio consists of ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising more than 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

Feather in its Cap: Essex is one of the only REITs that have paid and increased dividend every year through the Great Recession, 24 years in a row of dividend increases.

Downsides: Essex has the lowest dividend yield in the sector at just 3.1% which should not be unexpected do to the premium nature of the business. However, the high-barrier entry attributes provide a margin of safety and fundamentals appear healthy.

Performance YTD: 2.0%

Alpha Insider Management Update: The technology markets remain robust – California and Washington had ~20,000 technology company job openings in April 2018, compared to ~16,000 at the beginning of 2018. All top 10 Tech Firms and 3 of the top 10 non-Tech firms are headquartered in Essex markets.

Bottom Line: We are maintaining a BUY on Essex as shares are trading at 19.5x P/FFO and 15% below the company’s P/FFO 4-year trailing average. We consider Essex a quality pick within our lottery pick portfolio and we see value in the pure-play west coast fundamentals.

Lottery Pick #4: Realty Income (O)

The Big Why: By consolidating high-quality net lease properties and utilizing the lowest cost of capital, Realty Income is primed to deliver a very predictable and reliable stream of income that other REITs can only imagine. The only problem with this pick is that we must limit the portfolio to 5% exposure.

Feather in its Cap: Realty Income’s management team has a 23-year history of managing its cost of capital, and over the years the company has worked (to improve its cost of capital) so that it can generate the healthiest investment spreads. One of the ways that the company successfully mitigates rate risk is through investing in a majority of investment grade-rated companies.

Downsides: High retail exposure but Realty Income’s portfolio is predominantly necessity-based. Also, interest rate increases continue to spook REITs, but most intelligent investors recognize that rising rates are a good thing for REITs.

Performance YTD: 1.9%

Alpha Insider Management Update: Realty Income’s credit rating has recently increased to A- (S&P and Moody’s). There are only a handful of REITs with that rating and Realty Income is the only Net Lease REIT that enjoys the A rating.

Bottom Line: Realty Income is not a bargain, but we consider shares soundly valued (at $56.13). The P/FFO multiple is 19.3x and the dividend yield is 4.7%. We’re a buyer at $57.00 or less and we are counting on the company to generate annual returns of 10% without sweating.

Lottery Pick #5: LTC Properties (LTC)

The Big Why: LTC owns a portfolio of 199 healthcare properties, 3 development projects and 3 land parcels (in 28 states). The company has a well-balanced geographic footprint. Texas has the highest concentration (17.8%), followed by Michigan (14.5%) and Wisconsin (8.2%).

Feather in its Cap: LTC remains true to its strategic and conservative capital allocation philosophy, which has served it well through many real estate cycles. The long-term debt to maturity profile remains well-matched to the company’s projected free cash flow, helping moderate future refinancing risk.

Downsides: LTC has exposure to skilled nursing, yet the company has successfully managed exposure by vetting quality regional operators. LTC takes additional steps to bolster its business by adding new operator relationships by strategically acquiring communities and completing JVs.

Performance YTD: 3.5%

Alpha Insider Management Update: The management team continues to maintain strict discipline and this is one of the primary reasons we spotted the deep discount earlier in the year. We expect to see dividend growth again in 2019 and we are content holding shares as the healthcare cycle continues to play out.

Bottom Line: Given the strong run-up in pricing, we no longer have LTC labeled as a STRONG BUY (just a BUY today), but we remain bullish on this healthcare REIT and its growth prospects. Shares are trading at $43.40 with a dividend yield of 5.3% (paid monthly).

