We Say Goodbye To This Sweet Royalty Yield

We explain why we took an exit and what will make us get back in.

Last May, we identified Alaris Royalty (OTC:ALARF) as a strong buy and went long with conviction. The stock has had a nice run since then delivering 33.50%.

Post Q2-2018 we concluded:

We like the Alaris royalty model, and it is virtually impossible to replicate this for the individual investor. The current yield and proximity to book value sufficiently compensate us for the risk of investing in this space. If all partners exited today, Alaris would probably exit with $20-22 of cash per share due to exits being a premium to value of distributions. So, while partner exits can happen, it is not something that bothers us when buying shares so cheap. We still think fair value is in the $22 range, and shares should move higher over the next 12 months. One point of caution, though, is that the Alaris model would be extremely vulnerable in a full-blown recession. Declining coverage of partner companies, coupled with blowout spreads on Baa bonds, would likely create a very rough time for Alaris. We don't think we are anywhere close to a recession based on the indicators we follow, but we will not be holding this one should we believe recession risks are above 50%, regardless of how cheap it may appear at the time.

Alaris has firstly moved closer to the $22 mark. While we see no imminent danger of a dividend cut, we believe the risks are elevated now for several reasons.

1) Alaris is most exposed to the US

While trading primarily on the TSX, Alaris holds the bulk of its portfolio and royalty streams in the US.

This is even higher than a few years back as Alaris has concentrated all its investment efforts south of the border. As we had previously stated, a key problem for us holding this stock is that we believe it will likely have serious issues in a recession. We follow a multiple of public and internally-generated indicators and we believe now the risks of a US recession are above 50% in the next 12 months.

Consumer confidence for one is at an extreme peak. Why this indicator tends to work is that it is a reflection of pulling forward demand. When future demand has been pulled into present to the maximum, it is about as good as it gets.

Another indicator we think leads the economy by a decent lead is new home sales and that appears to have peaked as well. The economy does appear extremely strong with Q2-2018 actual and Q3-2018 estimates for GDP, both being +4%. We believe this is partially explained by the "as good as it gets" indicator." The trade war with China is also likely pulling demand in forward and the raw materials are being processed into inventories at a rapid clip.

2) Alaris is also highly exposed to the USD

While Alaris has put hedges on the exchange rate, we believe they are not sufficient and only protect well 12 months out.

To put the $35.4 million in context, Alaris is generating close to C$110 million in revenues.

Considering the exchange rates and revenue split, we can conclude that about $75 million USD in revenues is generated from the US side. Alaris is thus hedged about 47%. We expect a material strengthening of the Canadian dollar here and Alaris' dividend coverage will be tested.

3) The model is close to neutral

Alaris royalty model is high risk and the yield must compensate us enough to jump in (or stay in). We identify 250 basis points as the threshold for this indicator. That is Alaris must pay us 250 basis points above the Baa bonds to hold the stock.

While not there yet, the spread has narrowed materially since we went long in May. Back then, the spread at 572 basis points was a screaming buy in favor of Alaris.

Conclusion

Alaris is a very unique stock and the low debt of the company along with low indebtedness of the underlying companies, makes it a worthwhile investment at most times. However, a confluence of negative events along with better opportunities elsewhere (see here and here), made us exit. Should our models forecast better times for the US economy and Alaris gives us a pullback, we will not hesitate to sell puts to make a reentry at an attractive price. At the moment though, we are downgrading this to a hold.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. Amounts used within the article are either USD or CAD as specified. Tipranks: HOLD

