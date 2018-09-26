Synergy's Latest Wins Strengthen The Turnaround Story

Express Scripts is now offering Trulance under its largest Medicare Part D formulary and will be an unrestricted preferred agent in 2019.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals (SGYP) has been fighting hard to get its lead commercial drug, Trulance, into the mass market. Trulance has been approved to treat chronic idiopathic constipation and irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, commonly referred to as CIC and IBS-C, respectively. The road to commercial success has proven costly, and early struggles burned through cash at an alarming rate while showing little prescription growth. Investors soured on the company as a result of those initial failures.

However, a subsequent strategic pivot under new CEO Troy Hamilton has seen marked improvements, with accelerating prescription growth while at the same time cutting costs. Thus far, the market has failed to reward these initial signs of a turnaround, but Synergy does seem to be executing. It is not out of the woods, but it appears, at last, to be on the right track.

The latest sign of forward progress came on September 24th, when the company announced another insurance coverage win. Synergy announced in a statement that Trulance had won improved formulary coverage status across Medicare Part D, Managed Medicaid plans, and commercial plans for 2018 and 2019:

“We are excited to announce several new formulary wins for TRULANCE, which we believe demonstrate our ongoing efforts to improve patient access and support future sales growth,” said Troy Hamilton, Chief Executive Officer of Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. “We believe the progress we’ve made towards strengthening market access is a result of our continued focus and commitment to optimizing the value of TRULANCE. As it relates to our ongoing strategic review, we continue to work with our outside advisors to identify and pursue opportunities that we believe will maximize the long-term value of Synergy. We will provide additional information on this process as we move forward.”

Specifically, from October 1st, Trulance will be added to OptumRx’s unrestricted preferred agents formularies covering their commercial, Managed Medicaid, and Medicare Part D clients. OptumRx has a number of massive clients, including UnitedHealth (UNH). Also from October 1st, UnitedHealth will be moving Trulance from “not covered” to “unrestricted preferred agent” in its Managed Medicaid formulary. From January 1st, Trulance will be one of two unrestricted preferred agents on the formulary.

When Synergy released its Q2 earnings report in August, it reported that it had come to terms with Express Scripts (ESRX) to be included in its 2019 National Preferred Formulary List. The September 24th update added to the good news:

“Express Scripts will add TRULANCE as an unrestricted preferred agent on its 2019 High Performance Formulary, effective January 1, 2019. This coverage win builds on the announcement last month that Express Scripts will add TRULANCE to its 2019 National Preferred Formulary, effective January 1, 2019. Synergy is continuing to work with Express Scripts and their regional health plan clients to further expand coverage for TRULANCE starting in 2019.”

The latest news continues to support the picture that Synergy may at last be back on track. With a market capitalization of $420 million based on the current share price, which stands at about $1.70, the market is still not believing the story. It needs to see the results before it will believe.

With $61.2 million in cash at the end of Q2, Synergy had over two quarters of runway at the prevailing burn rate. But, thanks to aggressive cost-cutting measures, steady prescription growth in recent months, and access to a private loan facility, Synergy has sufficient cash (or access to cash) to operate significantly longer. As Trulance accesses more and more formularies, sales are set to grow rapidly in late 2018 and accelerate further in 2019.

Synergy still has to prove to the market that it can execute on its plan. It is looking increasingly likely that it will be able to deliver the goods, despite the initial missteps.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SGYP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.