Forum Energy Technologies Shows Sound Potential

Forum Energy Technologies (FET) serves the drilling, subsea, completions, production and infrastructure business in the energy sector. Although the weakness in the subsea industry has somewhat weakened FET’s short-term prospect, considerable topline and earnings improvement in the past seven quarters and significant opportunities presented by the unconventional tight-oil production growth make FET a decent investment option.

In 2018, so far, Forum Energy Technologies’ stock price has gone down 28% and underperformed the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH), which declined by nearly 4% during this period. OIH represents the oilfield equipment & services (or OFS) industry. Before we find what the future holds for FET, let us understand its business first.

FET’s Drilling & Subsea segment consists of drilling technologies, including that increases upstream companies’ handling of tubulars and drilling fluids on the drilling rig; and subsea technologies, including robotic vehicles, specialty components, and tooling.

FET’s Completions segment offers downhole technologies, including cementing and casing tools, completion products, downhole cable protection solutions, pumps, and well stimulation products. The Production & Infrastructure segment supplies production equipment including well site production and process equipment and industrial and process valves. FET sells its products and services in nearly 30 countries.

The rationale for investing in FET’s business

The tremendous growth in completion sales: Forum Energy Technologies’ revenues increased 92% in the past two years until Q2 2018. This resulted primarily from robust growth in its Completions segment, particularly from hydraulic fracturing services. The number of active rigs has increased substantially from the low point reached in Q2 2016. The intensity of hydraulic fracturing and other completion activity has also increased substantially.

Let us see how the core industry indicators have moved in the past year. According to the data provided in FET’s Q2 2018 10-Q, the WTI (or West Texas Intermediate) crude oil price, which reflects the U.S. producers’ price, increased 41% as of June 30, 2018, compared to a year ago. The recovery of crude oil price and the resulting 11% rise in rig count during the same period (according to Baker Hughes rig count data) indicate a rebound in the exploration & production investment by the upstream companies.

The recent EIA report shows a continued increase in well completions in the second quarter over the first quarter as well as a rise in drilled but uncompleted (or DUC) wells. Compared to June 2017, 26% more wells were completed in 2018 until June.

Exploration and production operators continue to have improved well economics derived from concentrating activity in basins with the best returns on investment and employing enhanced drilling and completion techniques. This heightened level of activity led to increased revenues and orders in 2017 through Q2 2018. FET’s product mix, which primarily consists of consumable products, benefited from this. FET’s Completions segment revenue increased 417% from Q2 2016 to Q2 2018. Its Drilling and Subsea segment revenue growth of only 6% pales in comparison during the same period.

Earnings accretive acquisitions and restructuring

FET has made quite a few acquisitions in the past couple of years. Many of these make complementary offers relative to FET’s legacy completions services. This has added in synergistic values to FET’s top line and bottom line. Let me discuss some of the recent acquisitions. On October 2, 2017, FET acquired its remaining ownership interests in Global Tubing from its joint venture partner for total consideration of approximately $290.3 million.

Global Tubing provides coiled tubing, coiled line pipe, and related services to customers worldwide. This strategic acquisition enhanced FET’s strategy of expansion in the North American completions market. Global Tubing contributed revenues of $76.5 million in the first six months of 2018.

On July 3, 2017, FET acquired Multilift, which manufactures a couple of patented completion tools. This acquisition increased FET’s product offering related to artificial lift to the completions customers and also led to geographic expansion.

In January, FET acquired all of the assets of Cooper Valves. Copper Valves brought various engineered valve products including metal seated ball valves cast and forged gate, globe, and check valves. Innovative Valve Components, a subsidiary of FET, in partnership with Cooper Valves, commercializes critical service valves and components for the power generation, mining, and energy sector. These acquisitions contributed to the tremendous growth in FET’s Completions segment in the past year.

Not only acquisitions but FET has also been making changes in its business portfolio by limiting its exposure to deep sea. In January, it divested its subsea rentals business to Ashtead Technology. FET and Ashtead plan to create an independent provider of subsea survey and equipment rental services.

What are FET’s future growth drivers?

North American market boom: The primary growth drivers for FET are likely to be based on new product development, market share gains, the international market recovery, the global midstream and downstream build-out, and higher intensity in upstream companies’ completion intensity. To elaborate further on these, FET, through acquisitions and investment in technological innovation, has introduced wireline BOP hydraulic quick latch, greaseless wireline cable, Multilift SandGuard ESP protectors, and DURACOIL coiled tubing in recent times.

Acceptance of the new products enabled the company to add a significant number of new customers. During Q2, FET received orders for over 325,000 horsepower of the J-Mac hydraulic fracturing power ends. It also received strong bookings for the Multilift and Cannon products, which extend the life of electrical submersible pumps.

International market recovery: FET has been focusing primarily on the much-anticipated offshore energy market recovery. FET’s Drilling & Subsea portfolio includes highly-engineered capital equipment that is critical to its international customers' operations. In addition to the offshore market, FET’s global infrastructure, including investments in the Middle East, should allow FET to expand completions and valve businesses in these established markets.

In drilling, FET has begun to receive orders from the Middle East for land rig equipment, including catwalks and iron roughnecks, as well as handling tools and drilling consumable products. FET’s management expects significant orders to come from Kuwait in Q3 and Q4 of 2018. FET’s management thinks that it’s an early sign of capital equipment recovery in the international market, and is expected to improve in the second half of 2018.

The other emerging area in FET’s subsea product line is subsea product application in the defense sector. FET designs and manufactures remotely operated vehicle (“ROV”) systems, other specialty subsea vehicles, and rescue submarines. In June, FET received an order to supply a submarine rescue vehicle (or SRV), a work-class ROV, and associated launch and recovery systems. According to FET’s management, this was the largest subsea order it received since the 2012 IPO.

The launch of recovery systems and in the remotely operated vehicles (or ROVs) can also help increase demand coming from the defense industry. Investors may note that the defenses spend in North America and internationally are going up. On August 13, the U.S. government authorizes a top-line budget of $717 billion for 2018-19, including Pentagon’s base budget, overseas contingency operations funding, and the nuclear weapons programs. According to a Washington Post report, this would be an $82 billion increase from 2017. Even a small percentage of the defense pie can boost FET’s top-line and bottom-line.

According to Wood Mackenzie, approximately 25 - 30 final investment decisions (or FIDs) are estimated to be announced in 2018. However, the management may have overestimated their offshore opportunities. The delays in the recovery of international field development activity have slowed down growth opportunities in 2018. I have already discussed the effects of stalled projects in my article on Helix Energy (HLX).

FET taps the midstream business growth: The midstream and downstream build-out is letting FET expand its valves business. According to FET’s management, its wells product line is on track to deliver its highest annual revenue performance. The level of completions service intensity and activity will support significant maintenance and replacement expenditures.

Approximately, 35% of FET’s second quarter power end orders were for maintenance of existing fleets. The infrastructure inadequacy issue may fillip FET’s midstream business. In particular, its valves business is benefiting from the midstream build-out in the Permian.

What were FET’s recent drivers?

FET’s Drilling & Subsea segment revenues decreased 6.4% in Q2 2018 compared to a year ago. FET sold its subsea rentals business in Q2. So, lower contribution from the subsea product line affected revenues negatively in Q2. The segment operating income margin was negative 10% due to lower sales. The segment has continued to see negative operating margin in the past ten quarters. The Drilling & Subsea segment accounted for 22% Q2 2018 revenues.

The Production and Infrastructure segment saw 7% year-over-year revenue growth in Q2. The increase in oil and gas operators’ capex budgets and resulting infrastructure spending have led to increased sales of the valve products and surface production equipment in this segment. The segment operating income remained unchanged at 4% in the past year. The Production and Infrastructure segment accounted for 32% Q2 2018 revenues.

The Completions segment revenues more than doubled in Q2 over a year ago. The Q2 2018 revenues include incremental revenue from the acquisition that occurred in Q4 and Q3 of 2017. On top of that, there were higher sales of FET’s well stimulation and intervention products, which contributed to such significant revenue jump. The Completions segment accounted for 46% Q2 2018 revenues.

Risks of impairment charges

In Q2 2018, FET decided to exit specific products within the Subsea and Downhole product lines. As a result, it recognized $14.5 million of impairment losses on certain intangible assets. The intangible assets related primarily to customer relationships. Earlier, in FY2017 and FY2016, FET recorded impairment charges of $68.0 million and $123.2 million, respectively, due to the deterioration of market conditions for its subsea products.

Although the subsea reporting unit has no remaining goodwill balance, FET continues to have reasonably large intangible assets. As of June 30, 2018, it had $256 million net amortizable customer relationship balance. In the event of economic adversity leading to loss of fair value of these assets, FET may be subjected to significant impairment charges.

Tariff war and steel price rise: Steel is one of the primary raw materials used on the products sold by FET. In March 2018, the U.S. imposed Section 232, which meant a 25% tariff on all steel imports and 10% on all aluminum imports into the U.S. Also, a final decision on carbon steel plants anti-dumping has been rendered, increasing cost and lead times. In July, Section 301 tariffs have been put into place which may impact import of certain valves, valve parts and gaskets made in China.

On top of that, cold rolled steel sheet and strip prices increased 12% in the past year until July 2018. FET’s cost of production rises if steel price continues to rise as a result of the policy changes, as we discussed. In effect, either FET’s margin will take a hit or the company will try to pass on the additional cost through higher prices. This can negatively affect the demand for its products. You can also read how input cost has affected MRC Global (MRC) in MRC Global Has Some Hitches, But Growth Story Is Intact.

FET’s negative FCF and debt concerns

In Q2 2018, FET’s cash flow from operations was negative $6.4 million. This resulted in a negative $15.5 million free cash flow (or FCF). FET’s FCF had been negative in the past eight quarters. FET’s management expects its net capital expenditures for 2018 to be approximately $25 million. In FY2017, FET’s capex was $26.7 million. Unless FET can improve its cash flows, it may have to resort to debt to fund its capex. FET’s liquidity at the end of the second quarter was approximately $258 million.

According to FET’s debt repayment obligations as of December 31, 2017, it has $55.2 million repayment obligations in 2018. In 2021, it has a significant debt repayment of $540 million, unless FET works out some rescheduling of its debt repayment.

Planned management succession: Prady Iyyanki has been the CEO since May 2017 following a planned transition from the former CEO Christopher Gaut. In February, FET named Pablo G. Mercado as the new CFO in a planned change.

My estimates

For Q3 of 2018, I expect FET’s revenue growth rate to improve year over year compared to the growth rate in Q2. For that, I have considered the value drivers as discussed in this article. I expect FET’s revenue growth rate to decline marginally in Q4. I estimate growth to slow down in Q1 of 2019, as the seasonality factor in the energy sector comes into play, and then back to a higher growth rate in Q2 2019.

I also expect the adjusted EBITDA margin to decline in Q3 and Q4 of 2018 following the cost inflation, and then improve in Q1 and Q2 of 2019 as the pressure on margin eases. Adjusted EBITDA excludes various non-recurring items including restructuring charges, goodwill, and intangible asset impairment, and Inventory and other working capital reserve related charges.

What does FET’s relative valuation say?

Forum Energy Technologies is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 21.6x. Based on my EBITDA estimates in the next four quarters, FET’s forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 11.5x. Between FY 2013 and FY 2017, FET’s average EV/EBITDA multiple was 12.1x. So, FET is currently trading at a premium to its past five-year average.

FET’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus its adjusted trailing twelve months EV/EBITDA is steeper than the industry peers’ average multiple compression, as noted in the table above. This is because I expect FET’s EBITDA to improve more sharply compared to the rise in the peers’ average in the next four quarters.

This would typically reflect in a higher current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers’ average. FET’s TTM EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers’ (SPN, CJ, and DRQ) average of 38.3x. (This is also because of DRQ’s extremely high current EV/EBITDA multiple). For SPN, CJ, and DRQ, I have used sell-side analysts’ estimates provided by Thomson Reuters.

What’s the take on FET?

Forum Energy Technologies has shown considerable revenue growth in the past couple of years. It has grown both through the organic route and acquisitions. It has restructured its portfolio to focus on completions activity in the U.S. and the international markets while divesting the riskier deep sea assets in recent times. Apart from the North American shale boom, the need for maintenance equipment in the pressure pumping business is adding to FET’s growth.

FET has also been adding customers internationally. FET’s trading multiples are not overvalued, either. However, concerns remain over the Drilling and Subsea segment’s profitability and FET’s cash flow generation. I think FET is a good investment for those who are searching for value in the OFS industry.

