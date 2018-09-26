Why Omnicom Is More Attractive Than WPP

Bargain hunters shopping for advertising agencies are currently excited customers. The valuations of traditional advertisers are at multiyear lows. Naturally there are good reasons behind these declines and these have been well articulated. They are suffering from competition provided by management consultant companies such as Accenture (ACN). They are having to spend extra money on suppliers such as The Trade Desk (TTD) and Adobe (ADBE) to help them manage technology advertising. And there is the risk that companies wishing to advertise can cut out the middleman and advertise directly with Facebook (FB) and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) without the need for an advertising agency.

So the reasons for low multiples are clear. The trends are real and I would certainly be surprised if advertising agencies' future growth is able to match their past growth. However, we need to sort out whether the future will simply be a little less rosy or whether the headwinds present a catastrophic threat to advertising agencies. In other words: will the patient recover or is the diagnosis terminal?

The end of the world is not nigh

I believe advertising agencies can still look forward to a successful future. First, year-to-year client retention is extremely high, around or perhaps even over 95%. Second, they provide other specialised functions to help their clients that competitors cannot offer, such as public relations. Third, to reach suppliers many clients require speciality communications that advertising agencies provide. An example of an industry that requires specialised communications is healthcare. Simply put, if a healthcare client wishes to advertise a new treatment to insurers or doctors, Facebook and Google are not of much use. Fourth, with their multi-agency model, advertising agencies can acquire gaps in knowledge and expertise. If a large agency's problems are a result of lacking expertise in digital advertising, they can adapt by buying smaller agencies that hold expertise in that specific field. Indeed this is now the trend amongst the largest advertising agencies.

I hold no further insights into future trends that will affect Madison Avenue. But I have a reason to be confident that advertising agencies can retain much of their profitability even if the near future brings stagnant, or even declining, revenues. The reason is simple. Advertisers have low operating leverage. This means that if their revenues rise or fall, profits rise or fall at a commensurate pace. So if revenues were to decline gently, profits would decline gently rather than fall off a cliff. The reason why advertisers have low operative leverage is due to their cost base. The prime asset advertising agencies hold - and indeed their largest source of expenditure - is talented individuals whose ideas add value for clients. And the way advertising agencies are structured, it is easier to reduce payouts to staff than one might think.

To illustrate, what would a slight decline in revenues look like for an advertising agency such as Omnicom (OMC) or WPP? First, targets would be missed and expenses on bonuses - a large percentage of a marketer's total pay - would naturally drop. Second, freelance and temporary workers would be gradually dropped. For instance WPP explains on page 20 of its latest annual report that flexible staff costs (predominantly incentives and freelance workers) comprise 8% of its total revenue. With revenue of £13.1 billion, that equates to £1.1 billion of current spending that could be cut back. Let me emphasise: that's £1.1 billion WPP could save without firing or cutting the basic pay of a single member of a WPP full-time employee.

If there was a more severe downturn then the options are less attractive, but they remain more favourable than equivalent options in other industries. For example, during the 2008-9 financial crisis, some advertising agencies successfully negotiated a pay cut with their staff. Staff are sometimes wiling to accept pay cuts when they knew the alternative is mass job losses. The last option is job losses themselves. These are naturally undesirable. However, a company will find it easier to reduce expenditures by firing employees than, for example, closing down a newly-built car plant or copper mine. Altogether, the risk profile of advertising agencies is much lower than the average company.

Investors buying into the prior arguments and who have conviction that advertising agencies are worthwhile long term investments will be surveying the current multiples of the five biggest advertising agencies with a glint in their eye. Omnicom is valued at x13 its trailing twelve month earnings (NYSE:TTM), whilst WPP is valued at just x8 TTM. The three other big players in industry - Publicis (OTCQX:PUBGY), IPG (IPG) and Dentsu (OTCPK:DNTUY) - all have TTM slightly higher in the mid-teens. Here I will focus on WPP and Omnicom as the cheapest of the two advertisers.

Misleading valuations

The first thing to note delving into the accounts of these two giants is that their valuations are slightly misleading. A valuation relies on the price paid compared to the profits a company makes. The profits these two companies are making are currently slightly distorted. The reason is due to the divergent effects of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. WPP's net income was boosted to £1.9 billion because it enjoyed a one off tax bonus due to the Act. On accounting note seven of the annual report WPP describes how the company was able to list a £234 million tax credit on the income statement. Without this boost I calculate that net income for 2017 would have been £1.7 billion.

Conversely, due to the tax cut Omnicom's stated profits suffer now but should increase in future years . Accounting note ten of their annual report describes how one-off repatriation charges increased the company's effective tax rate for 2017 to an eye-watering 37%. Although the tax cut reduces the federal tax rate to 21%, higher taxes in foreign jurisdictions will bump up Omnicom's future total taxes. Management expects a 28-9% effective tax rate going forward. If Omnicom had paid a tax rate of 28.5% this year, it would have paid $587 million instead of $696 million on taxes, saving $109 million. Instead of net income of $1.1 billion, net income would have been $1.2 billion.

If profits muddy the picture then so does the other end of the valuation equation, namely price. When it comes to price, I prefer enterprise value (NYSE:EV) as an alternative to market capitalisation as it takes into account a company's cash and debt. I want my decisions when buying stock - a part of a business - to be identical to those I would make should I be buying the whole business. In buying a whole business I would always take its debt into account and this does not deviate when I buy stock in a business. WPP's net debt has been increasing markedly over the past decade. The below chart illustrates the point.

The trend is unambiguous. Omnicom has been trimming its debt whilst WPP has been rapidly increasing its borrowings. This results in a marked difference when we look at EV-based valuations.

With all that debt WPP does not look quite as cheap. When analysing earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to EV, the companies have similar multiples - the difference between 7 and 8. However, WPP is paying a lot of interest due to its debt. Thus when analysing EV to free cash flow, which accounts for interest payments, Omnicom becomes the considerably cheaper stock.

Capital allocation

How each company employs that free cash flow is very important to an investor's returns. In running a mature business that provides plenty of cash flow, what the managers do with that cash is of vital importance. The problem is that for some time WPP has been doing the exact opposite of what would be prudent behaviour in deploying its capital.

From my perspective, an ideal use of WPP's capital should be to rein in its acquisition activity and use the saved money to pay back its debt, which has been persistently expanding. Instead of an ever-increasing dividend payout, the dividend should be cut dramatically - again to pay back debts - but also to fund large amounts of share repurchases. When shares are trading at low multiples it seems foolish for management to merely engage in anti-dilutive share repurchases. In the financial commentary section of their annual report WPP states "we have increasingly come to the view that, currently, the markets favour consistent increases in dividends and higher sustainable pay-out ratios." This is hardly a justification of a strategy to enhance shareholder value. They are admitting to being a mere slave to the whims of the market.

With the loss of Sir Martin Sorrell, WPP's CEO for thirty-one years, and the company trying to adapt to industry headwinds, WPP is currently spending time to formulate a new strategy which it says will be announced sometime this year. For the sake of WPP shareholders, they need to take a radical rethink. In fairness, there are already some encouraging signs. Net spending on acquisitions in 2017 of £182 million was a substantial drop from 2016 and 2015 (£639 million and £670 million respectively). The drop was achieved both through increased disposals and reduced buying activity.

I prefer Omnicom's capital allocation. Yes, dividends have risen, but share repurchases have accelerated with even greater gusto. And Omnicom has never been as eager an acquirer as WPP. Large acquisitions often bring risk and always bring debt.

North American advantage

Omnicom has a further characteristic that may be overlooked which I believe favours the company over WPP. Omnicom is more US-focused than WPP, which is more European-focused. Both company's annual reports break down revenues by market: 54% of Omnicom's revenues come from the US, compared with 36% of WPP's. Now some investors might find that an odd observation. Why should it make any difference? Let me explain.

The US has higher margins and they are sustainable. There are three reasons for this and WPP Chief Finance Officer Paul Richardson laid them out at the end of the latest earnings call. First, scale. Although if assembled together Europe as a whole would roughly match the US in size, Americans speak the same language. This creates a large homogeneous market where resources can be assembled to minimise duplication of skills. Italian and Austrian offices will each need their own HR department, despite being neighbouring countries. One US HR department can be shared by offices as far apart as Alaska and Florida.

Second, the cost of change. Should an agency's Portuguese office lose a major client, staff based in Portugal are limited to finding new business from within their own country. It might be a long wait before there is a big account up for renewal, let alone won, to bring in the revenue to make up for the expense of staff who are currently underused. Conversely, an office in Madison Avenue may lose a client who is based in Texas, but has the opportunity to win new business with many clients from around the whole country, and is able to find a new client in Nebraska, or California and so on.

Third and last, extra social cost. Labour laws are more onerous in European countries, which creates barriers to the more flexible workforce advertisers desire. This third reason shows no sign of changing soon, whilst the first two reasons are structural and will not change. Combined, these three reasons create higher margins for US advertisers compared to their European counterparts. For WPP, revenue less pass-through costs margins are a healthy 19.5% in North America, but drop considerably to 14.4% in Western Continental Europe. Or just consider this: there are 6% fewer WPP staff working in Western Continental Europe, compared to North America. Yet profits before interest and taxes are 60% lower. Omnicom has a much larger share of its business in the US and over the long term this is undoubtedly a boon for investors.

Cheap valuation

Omnicom has a better geographical profile, a management team making better strategic decisions and smarter capital allocation choices. And to cap things off its debt is lower. In any contest Omnicom should be crowned victor. But what price should you pay for its shares?

The S&P 500 is currently trading at 23 times earnings. Without one-off tax charges Omnicom would have earned $1.2 billion in profits last year. Its market capitalisation is under $16 billion. This equates to an price to earnings (P/E) multiple of 13. Adding Omnicom's net debt of just over $1 billion lifts EV to $17 billion and hardly moves the equation. So the question investors have to ask is: trading at 13 times profit, or with a 40% haircut to the price of the market, is Omnicom almost half as bad as the average American company? It is my contention that due to the reasons cited throughout the article, Omnicom is as good as the average American company, perhaps even better. And it is less risky than the average American company. In other words, if we adjust for risk, Omnicom is available for half the price of the market.

We don't have to think of Omnicom simply as a stock. We can consider it more as a bond. For the last six years Omnicom has paid out over 100% of its net income to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. With a P/E of 13, it is giving back its owners over 7% of its value a year. With little debt to worry about, the company can continue this behaviour in the future. Omnicom is a bond that pays out 7% a year. If earnings rise merely at the same level of GDP growth, and long-term GDP growth is 3.5%, adding together earnings growth to shareholders payouts of 7% creates a path to a return of over 10%. That is without the market re-rating its low multiple.

I currently do not own shares in Omnicom. If the share price was to ever fall to $52, its P/E would be 10 and the company would be paying shareholders alone 10% of its value each year. I doubt the price could ever fall that low outside of a market panic. But if if did, Omnicom would for me become an automatic buy. At $120 a share, Omnicom would become just as expensive as the market and even if I was a shareholder I would be looking around for alternatives.

I review and adjust my portfolio very infrequently, aiming to avoid impulse purchases or sales. I currently do not own shares in Omnicom. However, when it next comes to evaluating my portfolio, I am now sure of one thing. Omnicom Group is at the top of my buy list.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in OMC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.