A Rate-Sensitive Stock Market

With October beckoning, analysts and investors are increasingly talking about the possibility of an autumn correction. It’s hard to argue with this logic since the S&P 500 Index has rallied steadily since July, has barely had move greater than 1% in either direction recently, and is once again becoming distended from its underlying 200-day moving average. As we’ll discuss here, all of these technical factors, combined with the market’s vulnerability to rising Treasury yields, will likely mean we finally see a pullback by the early part of October. However, any decline in the major averages should be limited to the neighborhood of 5% due to the continued internal strength underlying this bull market.

Stocks were mixed ahead of Wednesday’s Federal Reserve rate decision. The S&P 500 Index (SPX) was down 0.1% while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.2%. The tech sector has shown relative strength so far this week while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has seen most of the weakness. Monday’s session was a reminder that stocks remain vulnerable to bad news give the weak technical backdrop. The weakness I’m referring to is the continued high level of stocks making new 52-week lows on both major exchanges. This is a sign that selling pressure is above normal in at least one major area, which we’ll discuss in today’s report. The recent vulnerability of stocks, and especially financials, to selling pressure is partly attributable to the rising interest rate environment which has been an increasing focus for Wall Street lately.

The past few months have witnessed one of the most unusual recovery rallies in recent memory. After a 10% pullback in February, the SPX regained all of its losses on Aug. 24 and then went on to make new highs in September. Yet the trip from the Feb. 8 low to the recent highs was a lumbering one. As several analysts have recently pointed out, the amount of time it took the S&P to return to breakeven after Feb. 8 was 197 calendar days. This was much longer than the long-term average of 89 days typically required to recover a decline of that magnitude.

On the one hand, investors have every right to be gratified by the bullish performance the large cap indices since February, and especially since April (when the secondary low was made). However, the fact that it took so long for the SPX to achieve a new high is a testament to the fact that this market is contending with headwinds it didn’t have to deal with last year. And that headwind has taken the form of higher Treasury yields.

Shown below is the CBOE 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index (TNX). As you can see, TNX has risen to a multi-year high and has trended steadily higher above its rising 200-day moving average since last year. This reflects the longer-term upward bias in interest rates now that the U.S. economy is gaining momentum and investors have shed their risk-aversion. It’s normal for rates to rise during a long-term economic recovery, and with most investors in the U.S. no longer fearing deflation, this trend is likely to continue.

Source: BigCharts

While it’s entirely possible for stocks to rise along with Treasury yields, a rising rate environment will usually act to slow the rate of ascent for most categories of equities. As long as the corporate profit outlook remains favorable, there is no reason to question to the continuation of the bull market in stocks. What’s needed to keep the stock market on a strong upward trajectory are periodic pullbacks or minor “corrections”, especially when rising rates create selling pressure in rate-sensitive securities. This is happening now with a growing number of NYSE-listed bond funds. Income funds are being liquidated by investors in anticipation of higher interest rates. This in turn makes the stock market vulnerable to spillover weakness, as we’ve discussed in recent reports. The fact that TNX continues to rally is therefore increasing the stock market’s likelihood of a pullback in the immediate-term (1-4 week) outlook.

There is also a technical consideration which should be addressed. The SPX has also pulled away from its 200-day moving average in the last three months. The SPX tested the strength and integrity of this widely-watched and psychologically significant trend line in April and May. It then pulled close to the 200-day MA again in July before commencing its summer rally. Historically, when the S&P has spent at least three months above the 200-day MA, and is at least 5% or more above the trend line, corrective pullbacks have occurred soon thereafter.

Source: BigCharts

The primary basis for expecting a soft start to Q4 is the stock market’s internal performance this past month. A multitude of the new 52-week lows on the NYSE of late have been municipal bond funds, which are exceedingly rate-sensitive. Shown below is the SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (TFI), which reflects the selling pressure muni bonds have experienced this month. With muni bonds continually making new lows, it’s almost certain that stocks will eventually experience some spillover weakness as was the case earlier this year.

Source: BigCharts

Since last week, moreover, the 52-week new highs-new lows differential on the NYSE has turned negative. This is another sign that an early October period of weakness is likely ahead for the stock market. The negative hi-lo differential is a sign that the growing selling pressure in muni bonds is beginning to impact negatively upon other areas of the stock market. Otherwise, investors would ignore the muni-bond weakness and continue pushing stocks to new highs with abandon.

My assessment of this situation is that the danger of an October pullback is increasing with each day the new lows are well above 40. On Tuesday, there were only 78 new 52-week highs on the Big Board against a staggering 149 new lows. This displays an a widening crack below the stock market’s surface as the bond fund liquidation continues in force. The fact that the new highs are shrinking is a sign that the incremental demand for equities is declining on an immediate-term basis. Until we see more new 52-week lows than highs again - and until the new lows diminish to below 40 for several days - I recommend that investors should hold off on initiating new long positions in stocks and ETFs.

However, this doesn’t mean that investors should abandon ship and sell stocks. The stock market’s fundamental condition remains strong with forward earnings still in a rising trend. This is the primary basis for remaining bullish on the stock market’s intermediate-term (3-9 month) outlook. Secondarily, the stock market’s intermediate-term internal momentum remains bullish despite the immediate-term weakness we’ve been discussing. Shown here is the cumulative new 52-week highs-lows indicator for the Nasdaq. As you can see, this important indication of interim momentum remains in a decisively rising trend. This in turn should serve to limit the stock market’s downside during periods of weakness in the coming month.

Source: WSJ

On a strategic note, investors should continue to maintain a longer-term bullish exposure to the stock market via ETFs and outperforming individual stocks in strong sectors. This includes in particular the retail, transportation, and real estate sectors, which have all shown relative strength versus the S&P 500 Index this summer. I also recommend raising stop losses on existing long-term positions and taking profits in stocks and ETFs which have already had impressive upside moves.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLK, IYR, IJR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.