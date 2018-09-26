Acxiom Is Still Very Attractive

Based on some preliminary metrics, the shares aren't expensively valued for a well positioned SaaS business.

After Q1 the picture of LiveRamp, the business which remains after AWS is sold has become a bit clearer.

While the shares have surged since the last time we wrote, we think that the shares are still very attractive.

Early in Q3, Acxiom (ACXM) is going to close the sale of AMS (Acxiom Marketing Solutions) for an estimated $2.3B in cash to IPG (Interpublic Group), giving the company quite a cash bonanza ($1.7B after tax and fees).

We noted in a previous article that the company could just as well have sold it's remaining business, LiveRamp, its SaaS data onboarding business but we are happy that they didn't.

LiveRamp identifies customers over a range of touch points, both online and offline, and provides data onboarding and migration services to customers. LiveRamp is benefiting from network effects.

The more data it collects, the more useful it becomes and the more data the company will be able to collect as others are likely to increase their willingness to share data and they expand use cases generating yet more data.

It's a little more difficult to tease out just how much of this bright future is already priced in, given that we still mostly rely on company metrics, but management has been helpful to provide at least a few pointers.

For starters, the disaggregated segment revenue for LiveRamp (from the Q1 earnings deck):

Note the large increase in gross margin and gross profits, as well as operational improvement with EBITDA rising a whopping 352%. These are dramatic improvements making the company viable on a stand alone basis.



And there is data to suggest this improvement is set to continue:

The increase in customers is especially noteworthy, customers rose from 300 in Q1 2017 to 625 in Q1 2019, more than doubling in two years. Add to that the dollar net retention rate of 110%.

This is a SaaS business with subscription revenues at 80% of revenues, better than 70% gross margin and better than 20% EBITDA margin, some more metrics:

We just had Q1 2019 closed so this is mostly guidance, but these figures are rather messy:

Assignment of cost

Separation

The company did provide a so called discontinued operations accounting. This assigns all cost that can be directly assigned to the discontinued operations (NYSEMKT:AMS) is being assigned to AMS and the rest of the cost is assigned to the continued operations, which is LiveRamp.

That is, cost that have no clear direct assignment are assigned to the continued operations, LiveRamp. Clearly this considerably inflates the latter's cost base (Q1CC):

of our $100 million corporate overhead, $42 million was directly assignable to AMS or just stops. And therefore, the remaining $58 million was assigned to LiveRamp.

AMS is several times the size of LiveRamp, there is no way the latter will have to bear most of the continuing cost after separation (even if its operating margins are quite a bit lower at LiveRamp). Indeed, that's what management argues (Q1CC):

we do not believe these costs, when stated as a percentage of revenue, are indicative of our go-forward performance or long-term business model.

The separation itself is going to create some real and accounting disturbance, albeit temporarily, which is why the company considers fiscal 2019 a transition year. But there are some additional revenues:

IPG agreement

Interest income of $19M

our commercial agreement with IPG should add approximately $5 million in revenue to FY 2019 and approximately $15 million in FY 2020.

There will also be something in the order of $19M in interest income from the cash bonanza the company will receive from its sale of AMS, and this just in the last two quarters of fiscal 2019:

This leads management to issue the following guidance (Q1CC):

We feel very comfortable with LiveRamp's full year revenue guidance of 25% to 30% growth. And most importantly, we de-risked this estimate by further strengthening our IPG relationship through our negotiated commercial agreement.

Growth

We think the company has terrific growth opportunities left:

Adding logos

Up-selling

International

Data store

'Horizon 3'

Advanced TV

LiveRamp keeps adding clients, 30 new subscription paying direct clients in Q1 taking the total to 625. But the addressable market is much larger still which they take as the global top 2,000 advertisers.

Given the fact that subscription pricing is tiered on data volume there is a ramp here going on as well. But there is a ramp in other dimensions as well, like the increase in use cases and average connection per client (Q1CC):

The majority of LiveRamp's clients begin with on-boarding their own data but grow into much more sophisticated Identity Resolution use cases over time such as measurement, advanced analytics, second-party data sharing and others. Average connections per client grew to approximately 13 and we continue to add new and interesting use cases and partners to our integration network.

The company continues expanding the use cases for clients (Q1CC):

I think the first time we shared that statistic it was, like, literally 1.2 on average and that was a couple of years ago and it kind of gone up by one or two use cases every quarter, so kind of a slow steady march. I think a couple of things have happened. One is we've added some pretty exciting new use cases.

This quarter there were additions with Microsoft's (MSFT) Bing search engine, an unnamed leading e-commerce platform and a partnership with ADARA, the industry's largest travel data coop. Their dollar net retention rate is 110%, testifying to this multi-dimensional ramp.

International sales (at 50% excluding Facebook) grew faster than those in the US, despite the introduction of the EU data protection law GDPR for which the company was very well prepared. GDPR only had a minor impact. From Q1CC:

Of the 30 new logos added in Q1, over 10 of those were in Europe, including a large platform client that will be a reseller of LiveRamp services. I am also pleased to share that we recently added the top two CPG companies across the UK and France to our client roster

Data store is the company's marketplace that connects high quality permission to audience data for more than 100 data providers across the marketing ecosystem. Revenue from this is growing 15% y/y in Q1 but excluding Facebook (which instituted some limitations for third party apps to its data a few quarters ago) it was growing 50%+.

This chimes with the 60% increase in providers which are plugged into their marketplace. This could very well be another increasing return segment.

There are some other avenues for progress which the company has categorized under 'horizon 3,' indicating that the benefits are likely to be further out in time (Q1CC):

Horizon 3 includes all the feeds we are planning today that we believe will drive the ubiquity of our identity solution and fuel our growth over the medium to long term. LiveRamp B2B, second-party data sharing, the people-based programmatic consortium, and potential adjacent markets all fall into this bucket. Our progress in each of these areas has remained steady and we are allocating resources against these opportunities intelligently.

LiveRamp TV

LiveRamp TV is their recently launched advanced TV business, which addresses three segments (with links giving a short description):

Management argues that they're the only company which works across all three of these areas.

This might very well be their biggest opportunity and given the fact that revenue from TV doubled y/y in Q1, the company is already jumping on this.

In the US alone, TV advertising is a $80B market and although only just over 5% of that is data driven, that slice will grow simply because data driven ads are way more efficient.

Management was speculating that in ten years this percentage could grow to 70%-80%. Nobody knows for sure, but even if it's only half that it presents a tremendous opportunity for the company, which is very well positioned in this market.

The market is still in the early innings, and this is all about data onboarding data and application in this new arena, from Q1CC:

In the last two quarters, we've activated data from four of our data store suppliers including TransUnion, IRI, and Bombora that have never been activated on TV before.

The company also keeps adding other partnerships (Q1CC):

On the connected TV side, we expect to enable measurement services for connected TV by the end of the quarter in partnership with Innovid. We are also excited to partner with VideoAmp and Omnicom Media Group ahead of the national upfront to help power their TV and cross-screen video planning software platform.

In Q1 the company increased its relation with Viacom's Vantage's advertising system for linear TV (Q1CC):

Finally, we are pleased to announce an expanded relationship with Viacom where we will enable audience-driven TV planning activation and identity resolution for Viacom Vantage, Viacom's industry-leading, advanced television platform.

Valuation

Valuating LiveRamp after the sale of AMS isn't entirely straightforward. For starters, it depends on what is the company going to do with the $1.7B it will receive from the sale of AMS? Well, this:

Pay off its $230M debt

Initiate another $500M share buyback

Offer a $500M cash tender for its shares.

For the sake of simplicity, let's assume the tender and buyback are at today's share price (roughly $50) which would retire 20M shares. What's left is a company with:

57M shares and a market cap of $2.9B

$470M in cash

An enterprise value of $2.43B

2019 revenue of nearly $300M

This would value the company at 8x sales, which we think isn't a stretch by any means, given the growth rate and the operational improvement. This is a SaaS business, with most revenue (80%) based on subscriptions. Based on a 30% revenue growth rate, it's fiscal 2020 multiple would be 7.

Some uncertainty remains about cash flow and profitability, but given the huge operational improvement in Q1 we don't worry about that too much. In fact we think that investors could be pleasantly surprised when the smoke clears up.

In fact, some of that is already known given the savings of interest expenses and the accelerating IPG revenues.

Conclusion

We see LiveRamp as a very promising business, given the complexities of the separation of AMS, it's a little difficult to separate the business out and provide a proper valuation, but by all indications, we think the opportunities are multiple.

LiveRamp is growing strongly, is benefiting from network effects and strong operational leverage even if the latter might become muddied for several quarters.

We think when the dust settles a company will emerge that is well positioned in fast growing markets, most notably advanced TV and will be profitable and cash flow positive with a very healthy balance sheet and valued at roughly 8x sales.

While that's fairly steep, we've seen worse valuations for SaaS businesses in this market so we think there is still considerable upside.

