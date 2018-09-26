Immediate Income: USA Compression Partners 12% Yield Set To Grow

Investment Thesis

USA Compression Partners (USAC) offers income seekers a solid 12% yield that due to a recent acquisition is primed to grow again over time.

A Simple Definition

Due to previous confusion, whenever I write concerning immediate income investing, I feel it is necessary to define what I'm speaking of when doing so. I define immediate income investing as: Investing with a taxable account seeking immediate high return via dividends.

Due to this focus, I am not concerned with total return or overly focused on capital appreciation. I am a long-term buy and hold investor who is willing to sell if necessary. I often explain you can milk your cows or slaughter them to unlock value - I'd rather milk them.

Company Overview

USAC invests in natural gas compression infrastructure.

Source: USAC Presentation

USAC operates large regional natural gas gathering and compression facilities. Natural gas is piped into those locations from various wells, gathered, compressed and transmitted to storage fields or for use.

Source: USAC Presentation

USAC operates across the United States in major oil fields. Earlier this year, USAC completed its acquisition of CDM Resource Management. This acquisition will further propel USAC's growth since CDM and USAC had highly compatible strategies and allowed USAC to expand over regions they previously had minimal coverage in.

Source: USAC Presentation

A second outcome of this acquisition was that USAC is now part of the Energy Transfer Equity (ETE) and Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) family. USAC's GP was acquired by ETE while USAC acquired CDM - originally owned by ETE.

Source: USAC Presentation

USAC historically has seen strong growth, but their CDM acquisition is set to expedite their growth and financial strength. Their earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, is projected to more than double in 2018 vs. 2017. USAC has also seen improving operating margins, which should allow their distribution coverage to continue to improve above the 1x range.

The Distribution - AKA Income

USAC sports a 12% currently, and its distribution has remained unchanged for a number of years. USAC has focused on growing their underlying business and improving operating margins.

Source: USAC Presentation

USAC's per unit price has taken two solid hits their year, opening up an opportunity to catch a higher than usual distribution yield with an above 1x coverage ratio.

USAC data by YCharts

These two hits were:

A secondary unit offering in June which hit USAC price to the tune of 9% out of the gate. This secondary unit offering concluded USAC's effort to eliminate its IDRs (incentive distribution rights) and all of the units were provided to its general partner. When earnings were reported, USAC reported earnings per share of -$0.64.

Both of these situations are one-off events; a secondary unit offering is not a routine event, and while it generates additional dilution - USAC was able to still have a 1.09x coverage of its distribution even with the added units. USAC's earnings will continue to improve, allowing it to have stronger coverage.

USAC's future distributions will no longer have the confusing accounting of IDRs and allows unit holders to clearly project coverage. As USAC grows with the addition of CDM's facilities - I would expect distributions to resume growing.

Investor Takeaway

USAC with its covered 12% yield offers income minded investors with a solid choice. This individual stock does not have the expense ratio, NAV concerns or premium vs. discount of a closed-end fund (CEF) but offers a similarly high yield.

Author Note:

Consider reading the following articles to gain a fuller understand of the Immediate Income Investment style and why/how it works:

1. Investing For Immediate Income

2. Immediate Income: Why Individual Stocks Matter

3. Investing For Dividends - Many Are Too Conservative

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in USAC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.