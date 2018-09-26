Amazon: Stay Clear

Amazon is overvalued at a near $1 trillion market cap and leaves investors with close to no margin of safety.

Amazon's guidance for Q3 growth is reliant on its Whole Foods acquisition toward the back end of August 2017, offering Amazon a one-off benefit in recurring revenue.

Investment Thesis

Great investing is more about capital preservation than winning on a long shot. While I passionately argue to stay clear of Amazon's (AMZN) stock, this is not the same as arguing for anyone to follow David Einhorn's footsteps and shorting Amazon.

Amazon is a tremendous company, which continues to benefit consumers globally and disrupt several industries. However, with negligible free cash flow capabilities and close to a $1 trillion market cap, I argue that investors are overpaying to participate in Amazon's growth story.

Recent Developments

When a stock climbs steadily, without stopping it is precisely when Wall Street comes alive. Think for a moment that you are a sell-side analyst. How easy would be to promote Amazon as a "buy?" You hardly have to write up anything, the research writes itself, and it pays well. On Wall Street, nobody gets happy with hold recommendations (hold is a polite word for "sell" on the Street).

However, while Amazon has accomplished tremendous amounts, and disrupted not one, but two different industries (the retail sector and cloud space), I argue that readers are best off simply staying on the sidelines of Amazon. Amazon at close to a $1 trillion market cap offers investors no margin of safety.

In the article which follows, I will first discuss Amazon's retail operations and second its cloud prospects.

Retail - Growth At Any Cost

Amazon's consolidated revenue continues to grow at a rapid clip. In Q2 2018, its top line jumped 39% to $52.9 Billion. Furthermore, its guidance for Q3 points toward a midpoint revenue growth rate of 27%.

However, when we look under the hood, we can see that toward the back end of August 2017, Amazon made a large acquisition to the tune of $13.2 billion for Whole Foods. Thus, Amazon's retail operations are receiving a non-recurring boast this year which will be lapping in Q4. In more detail, Amazon acquired Whole Foods toward the back end of August, which implies that Amazon's Q3 guidance of midpoint growth of 27% is benefiting from close to 2 full months of Whole Foods this time around in Q3 2018 compared with the same period last year. According to a Whole Foods presentation, before it was acquired, this implies that Amazon will benefit from close to $2 billion extra in revenue this year than it would have otherwise accomplished.

Which brings up a further question on Amazon's growth by acquisition strategy.

Source: SEC filings

Highlighted in red is the FY 2017 acquisition of Whole Foods. Next, we can see H1 2018 acquisitions of roughly $0.9 billion. Now, if we were to assume that Amazon would not make any further acquisitions in H2 2018 - a very conservative assumption to make which borders on unrealistic - even then, in that case, seen as how Amazon's trailing twelve months income stood at $6.3 billion, we can imply that close to 15% of the income which Amazon makes is plowed back into making inorganic growth - for acquisitions.

AWS - No Longer The Only Player In Town

We all know the story, that you don't give Bezos a seven-year head start in the cloud. However, that story is starting to lose some of its edge, given that Microsoft's (MSFT) Azure is now aggressively growing too. Furthermore, given that Azure continues to have numerous quarters growing at 85%, this level of growth by Azure is far outpacing AWS' 49% seen in Q2 2018.

Additionally, we know that IBM (IBM) is desperate to reignite top line growth. One avenue which IBM's management points to is using its cloud platform as a strategy toward unlocking shareholder value.

My point is that the cloud sector will not have a winner take all company, but that different users have different needs, and that while AWS was quick to recognize the cloud opportunity, that other companies have the technical capabilities and are determined to carve out market share to the detriment of AWS.

Valuation

Source: author's calculations, morningstar.com

I have chosen peers which overlap with Amazon's AWS cloud service. I could have chosen to compare Amazon to Walmart (WMT) given that Walmart is now investing aggressively its e-commerce growth strategy and aiming for 40% growth in this business line. This comparison would make sense, given that most of Amazon's top-line growth comes from its retail operation, but I have chosen to focus on Amazon's tech opportunity.

Moreover, when we analyze and dissect, none of these companies are presently being valued at close to double their five-year P/cash flow ratio. And in a final effort to drive home the point that Amazon is overvalued, allow me to highlight that most of these companies are asset-light businesses, based on software. The opposite of Amazon's business, which is notoriously capital intensive.

Risk To This Thesis

As I alluded to in the introduction, I'm not arguing for anyone to short Amazon. I am however stating that investing in Amazon and hoping to double one's invested capital means that Amazon's market cap will increase to $2 trillion, which is a difficult accomplishment.

However, during a bull market, animal spirits have a tendency to take place, and rationality is not a primary consideration. Given Bezos and his team's ability to keep increasing its revenue, I do not doubt that the Amazon machine will continue to succeed in this affair.

For instance, Amazon can take on more leverage to buy up businesses in a similar way to its strategy with Whole Foods. Presently, Amazon has $40 billion in debt (principal and interest) plus a further $46 billion in leases (capital, finance, and operating leases). Thus, without accounting for its approximate $22 billion of unconditional purchase obligations, Amazon is not shockingly overleveraged, with $100 billion of capital commitments, which one could argue could be further offset with the $27 billion of cash and equivalents, implying a net debt position of $80 billion.

Takeaway

I argue that Amazon is significantly overvalued and that Amazon's growth is being in some way ignited through acquisitions. Also, that at close to a $1 trillion market cap, in the near term Amazon will struggle to offer its shareholders much if any growth over the next several years.

