General Electric: Is Flannery Throwing In The Towel? - Part 2

In a previous article on General Electric (GE), we asked readers to weigh in on the possibility that CEO John Flannery has taken his turnaround strategy to extreme and excessive levels. The contentious debate highlighted many of the concerns faced by long-term investors.

Interestingly, the market majority seems to be feeling the same way, as GE share prices have fallen below the $12 mark for the first time since 2009. Of course, this was the period which followed the 2008 financial crisis. This activity implies that there is a significant paradigm shift at work, and investors must take a more proactive stance in their positions in order to protect from further losses. Covered call options strategies work well in these types of environments and I will continue to position with this stance on GE over the next few months.

Our previous discussion on CEO Flannery’s restructuring approach highlighted some of the problems involved with GE’s plans to sell its power conversion business for $1.5 billion. It should be remembered that General Electric paid $3.2 billion for this business in 2011, so this equates to a loss of more than 53%. We all knew that management wanted to find ways to streamline the company in ways that enhance profitability but the efficacy of some of these individual moves remains questionable.

GE’s power business is still its biggest revenue driver, so it is critical that Flannery proceeds with caution in order to avoid deleterious actions which limit the company’s sales. Further concerns have been raised by the fact that GE seems to be deviating from its initial restructuring plans, which included the stated goals of divestiture directed toward its energy businesses (Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHGE)), GE Capital, and its healthcare unit. Many shareholders are wondering if Flannery & Co. have traveled too far off the beaten path, and investors seem to be expressing that concern by sending GE share prices lower.

The latest example of this can be seen in GE’s decision to sell part of its aviation unit (which is the company’s second-largest unit by revenue). Baltimore-based Middle River Aircraft Systems (MRAS) will be sold to Vision Technologies Aerospace Inc., which is a subsidiary of Singapore Technologies Engineering, for $630 million. MRAS builds engine casings and thrust reversers which help jet aircraft reduce speeds. The business has a 90-year history which Singapore Technologies Engineering plans to utilize in the improvement of its own aerospace capabilities.





On the surface, the decision has left many investors concerned as it seems to suggest that GE may now be “throwing in the towel” for its aviation business. On its own, this is a legitimate concern because the aviation unit is, arguably, the crown jewel of the company. General Electric is still the largest manufacturer of jet engines when we are looking at the world’s most commonly used airplanes. The aviation business generated $27.4 billion in 2017 (which accounted for over 22% of General Electric’s total revenue figure for the period).

Of course, the sale is almost entirely strategic in nature. Terms of the sale are still dependent on several factors (which include GE’s questionable ability to satisfy its pension obligations). The fact that these issues are included in the negotiation suggests that this is something of a desperation move by management. The company still finds itself trapped under a mountain of debt, which has roughly tripled in size over the last five years. Most of this debt is held by the company’s financial arm, GE Capital, so we clearly have a situation where management feels that “robbing Peter to pay Paul” is the only viable option in order to move forward with its restructuring goals.

Until now, GE has looked to the appliance division, GE Capital, and media outlet NBCUniversal as the focus of its divestiture program. So, this is a relatively new development to see the company consider selling portions of its successful aviation business. Fortunately, there are still reasons for investors to remain calm. To a large extent, concerns over the recent aviation sales are overblown. MRAS accounted for roughly one percent of the $27.4 billion in GE’s aviation revenue for 2017. The vast majority of the unit remains intact. But this does lead us to ask deeper questions about where exactly the company is headed next (and whether management will be forced to consider its previously stated goals for restructuring).

The story above that is linked from The Economist includes a picture caption which says General Electric has become “humbler but fitter” since the company was removed from the Dow Jones Industrial Average earlier this year. Unfortunately, this assertion still remains to be seen. What can be said is that the new managerial team has been much more proactive relative to the prior regime, which has since become famous for avoiding constructive criticism. This should give long-term shareholders the encouragement needed to maintain their active positions in the stock.

At these stages, it can be very easy to make an emotional/psychological investment decision which turns out to be disastrous in hindsight. It seems that most of the market has made an attempt to call the bottom on GE stock. But, so far, all of those attempts have been inaccurate and led to losses in positioning.

As proactive investors, it is a much better idea for us to use the tools we have available in securing our positions. Covered call options strategies work well in these types of environments because they allow dividends to accumulate and generate additional income. With the latest declines, the dividend yield in GE has risen to 4.23% (which is still highly attractive in this interest rate environment). The potential for upside far outweighs the risk for further downside and, as a result, the prudent move is to remain long the stock.

