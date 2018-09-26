Capitalize On Uniti Group's High Implied Volatility

We believe the risk-reward in these puts options is compelling and offer several potential strategies as a way to derisk your portfolio heading into a rate hike.

While UNIT does go ex-dividend and the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates during this period, neither they nor top tenant WIN report earnings until November.

At High Yield Landlord, we recently sold our Uniti Group (UNIT) holdings given that we felt that the risk-reward proposition in the shares was no longer compelling, especially in light of the impending Federal Reserve rate hike and the significant volatility that has plagued REITs in the approach to such hikes in the recent past.

However, we remain bullish in our long-term thesis on the business, given its strong industry growth fundamentals, its improving diversification, and deep value. Furthermore, we believe that it will be able to weather any issues with its primary tenant (Winstream (WIN)), and, as it continues to grow and diversify, should be able to secure the necessary refinancings and capital raises to deal with its heavy debt maturities in 2022. At the same time, we still acknowledge that there is a considerable speculative aspect to this REIT given its overdependence on a singly tenant (even though its infrastructure is truly mission critical) and its heavy debt burden and therefore require a significant margin of safety before redeploying our capital into shares.

The Opportunity

While we are long-term focused value investors, we do on occasion like to employ options strategies to achieve the best possible risk-reward profile for our investors. Given that options markets are currently offering (as of this writing) extremely attractive premiums for way out of the money October put options, we decided to initiate an alert to our investors.

In particular, we find selling the $15 and $17.50 puts to be highly attractive given that the $17.50 puts have a profitability probability of over 75% and the $15 puts have a profitability probability of nearly 90%, yet their premiums offer yields at annualized rates of 55% and 33%, respectively. We also believe that, given our focus on wide margins of safety, $17.5 is a fair entry point for shares and $15 is a highly compelling value, given valuations and market history.

Furthermore, by selling shares now and deploying the cash raised into securing these puts, investors are guarding themselves against significant downside from present prices while still locking in attractive returns on their cash during the next three and a half weeks.

Risks

What are the risks? Well, for starters, investors will be giving up a $0.60 dividend that is scheduled to be paid out during this period and goes ex-div. in a few days on September 27th. While this opportunity cost is significant, investors should also remember that the share price will be reduced by a similar amount on the ex-div. date, greatly increasing the chances of a reduced share price during this time span, thereby offsetting the opportunity cost of missing out on the dividend.

An additional risk to keep in mind is, as we have already mentioned, actions by the Federal Reserve could cause rapid movements in share prices. While recent history implies this will lean towards the downside, no one knows for sure what will happen. If UNIT can sustain its current share price and/or experience further upside over these weeks, investors will be missing out by selling shares now and opting to sell puts instead. However, if shares decline, the alternative we are suggesting here via put options will be vastly superior.

It is also important to be mindful that neither UNIT nor its primary tenant WIN will be reporting earnings until November, so there is reduced risk of earnings-report related volatility.

Investor Takeaway

The primary risk to parting with UNIT shares now and selling October puts instead is that the shares will experience a fresh run-up even as it pays out another hefty dividend. While that is certainly a plausible scenario, we believe that it might be a prudent time to derisk some of your REIT portfolio by selling shares and gaining exposure through conservative short-term put sales. UNIT premiums are the most lucrative from a risk-reward perspective that we have found right now, offering a very safe 2.5%-4.5% return on investment over a period of less than four weeks alongside an attractive re-entry point into shares should the stock sell off considerably. For those looking to sustain a high level of portfolio income while mitigating considerable risk ahead of the Fed's next interest rate decision, these put options look like a great way to go.

