Graphite Miners News For The Month Of September 2018

Welcome to the September edition of graphite miners news. September saw graphite prices mostly unchanged.

Graphite spot and contract price news

During September China graphite flake-194 EXW spot prices were down 0.26%, and are down 3.29% over the past year.

Source: Northern Graphite (recently in 2018)

Natural graphite large flake price history Source: Northern Graphite website

In my January 30, 2018 Trend Investing Interview with Benchmark Minerals Simon Moores, who said about graphite:

Spherical graphite anode plants, predominately based in China, were traditionally 5-10,000 tpa but now we are tacking four megafactories are looking to produce 60,000 to 100,000 tpa from 2020 onwards.

Graphite market news

On September 11 Bloomberg reported:

The black grit that beat bitcoin's rally and didn't slump. Graphite electrode prices soared on China’s clean-air push. Founder of Graphite India sees wealth rise to $1.75 billion. China’s push for blue skies has caused an obscure steel making ingredient to fuel gains of as much as 2,600 percent since the start of 2017 for the few companies that supply it, minting at least one new billionaire. The material is graphite, a form of carbon that has seen demand soar because of its use in electric-vehicle batteries and the lower-pollution steel mills that China is favoring to clean up its air. That double-whammy pushed shares of Graphite India Ltd. up more than 1,200 percent since January 2017, boosting the wealth of founder K.K. Bangur to about $1.75 billion, according to Bloomberg calculations. HEG Ltd. fared even better, rising more than 26-fold to add $1.4 billion of value for its owners including Chairman Ravi Jhunjhunwala. The graphite crunch has had repercussions around the world. In Japan, industry leader Showa Denko KK’s value has tripled to $6.7 billion, giving it ammunition to consider buying assets in Europe. Rival Tokai Carbon Co., which has seen its market value jump to $3.8 billion, from $691 million two years ago, forecasts that the market won’t peak for at least another four to five years. U.S.-based producer GrafTech International Ltd. has risen 15 percent since an initial public offering in April.

On September 11 S&P Global reported: "India has ended anti-dumping duties on graphite electrodes imported from China, effective September 6, according to a document from the Ministry of Finance."

On September 13, Lomiko Metals Inc. announced:

Does Trump trade war with China concern Chinese flake graphite suppliers and lithium-ion battery makers? Lomiko Metals Inc. CEO A. Paul Gill has raised questions on whether recent activity by graphite suppliers and lithium-ion battery makers indicate concerns regarding increasing trade tensions between the United States and China. “It takes 10-15 times more graphite than lithium to create a lithium-ion battery for any number of uses including electric vehicle batteries. Leading analyst Industrial Minerals has indicated that Chinese suppliers of graphite to the electric vehicle market are ‘sold out’ of material indicating possible that stockpiling of the material is occurring,” states A. Paul Gill, CEO of Lomiko Metals Inc.

Graphite miner news

Graphite producers

I have not covered the following graphite producers as they are not accessible to most Western investors. They include Aoyu Graphite Group, BTR New Energy Materials, Qingdao Black Dragon, and National de Grafite.

Syrah Resources Limited [ASX:SYR][GR:3S7]( OTCPK:SYAAF)(OTC:SRHYY)

Syrah Resources Limited owns the Balama graphite mine in Mozambique.

On September 4 Syrah Resources announced:

Syrah announces company update fully underwritten A$94 million institutional placement and share purchase plan. Syrah Resources Limited today provides a company update and announces a fully underwritten A$94 million (US$68 million)1 institutional placement to complete the ramp-up of the Balama Graphite Operation (“Balama”) through to positive cash flow, progress Syrah’s Battery Anode Material (“BAM”) strategy to the end of 2019, fund the evaluation of the Vanadium Resource at Balama, and fund corporate, general and administrative costs (including transaction costs). Following completion of the Placement, Syrah will offer eligible shareholders in Australia and New Zealand the right to participate in a Share Purchase Plan (“SPP”).

On September 5 Syrah Resources announced:

Syrah announces successful completion of A$94 million institutional placement. Syrah Resources Limited is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed an institutional placement to professional and sophisticated investors (“Placement”) of 42.2 million new fully paid ordinary shares (“Shares”) to raise approximately A$94 million (US$68 million).

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Bass Metals [ASX:BSM] [GR:R2F] (OTC:BSSMF)

On September 18 Bass Metals announced:

Bass has entered into a second underwriting agreement for the exercise of an additional $2.0 million worth of the Company’s listed option series [ASX:BSMOB]....The additional funding allows Bass to retain a prudent level of working capital at its 100% owned, debt free, commissioned Graphmada large flake graphite mine whilst delivering the ability to immediately pursue its substantial broader growth objectives.

Graphite developers

Battery Minerals [ASX:BAT] [GR:0FS]

Battery Minerals Limited is a diversified mining development and minerals exploration company dedicated to exploring for and developing mineral deposits in Mozambique. The Company's core commodity targets are graphite, zinc/lead and copper. BAT is maintaining a focus on its two graphite development assets Montepuez and Balama which are located in Mozambique.

On September 4 Battery Minerals announced:

Condensed interim financial statements 30 June 2018. During the June 2018 Quarter, Battery Minerals completed a $20.7 million equity fund raising comprising $20 million by way of Share Placement to institutional, sophisticated and professional investors and $670,000 via a Share Purchase Plan to existing shareholders.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Magnis Resources [ASX:MNS] (OTC:URNXF)

Magnis is an Australian-based company that has rapidly moved into battery technology and is planning to become one of the world's largest manufacturers of lithium-ion battery cells. Magnis will be responsible for the end-to-end supply chain in sourcing the raw materials including high-quality graphite and associated technologies for these cells. Magnis has a world- class graphite deposit in Tanzania known as the Nachu Graphite Project with high distribution toward natural flake graphite in the Super Jumbo, Jumbo and Large flake categories.

On September 4 Magnis Resources announced: "Magnis Secures $11.1m Investment. AL Capital to invest $11.1m at $0.37 per share for a 4.98% equity holding in Magnis."

On September 18 Magnis Resources announced:

Agreement signed with electric hypercar manufacturer Dendrobium. Agreement signed between Magnis, C4V, Dendrobium Automotive and Dendrobium Advanced Technologies. The Dendrobium D-1 is an e-hypercar initially engineered by Williams Advanced Engineering, part of the Williams Formula1 Group. Next Generation high performing batteries to be developed using C4V’s Gen2 battery technology. Battery Management Systems and Battery Pack engineering included in the agreement.

Mason Graphite [TSXV:LLG] [GR:M01] ( OTCQX:MGPHF)

Mason Graphite is a Canadian graphite mining and processing company focused on the development of the Lac Guéret project located in northeastern Quebec, where the graphite grade is believed by management to be among the highest in the world.

No news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Talga Resources [ASX:TLG] [GR:TGX] (OTCPK:TLGRF)

Talga Resources Ltd is a technology minerals company enabling stronger, lighter and more functional materials for the multi-billion dollar global coatings, battery, construction and carbon composites markets using graphene and graphite. Talga has significant advantages owing to its 100% owned graphite deposits in Sweden, proprietary process test facility in Germany and in-house graphene product technology.

On September 4 Talga Resources announced:

Talga and Biomer sign joint development agreement for graphene in thermoplastics. Australian advanced materials technology company, Talga Resources Ltd is pleased to advise it has signed a Joint Development Agreement (“JDA”) with Biomer Technology Ltd (“Biomer”), a UK based polymer manufacturing and technology company, to co-develop graphene-enhanced thermoplastics for potential commercialisation in the healthcare and coating markets.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

SRG Graphite [TSXV:SRG] [GR:18Y]

SRG Graphite Inc. is a Canadian-based resource company with the goal of creating shareholder value by becoming a leader in the production and delivery of low-cost, quick-to-market, quality graphite. SRG is focused on developing the Lola graphite deposit, which is located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The Lola Graphite occurrence has a prospective surface outline of 3.22 km2 of continuous graphitic gneiss, one of the largest graphitic surface areas in the world. SRG owns 100% of the Lola Graphite Project.

On September 7 SRG Graphite announced: "SRG Graphite amends its NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment Report for Lola graphite deposit." Highlights include:

"Production of 50,200 tonnes of graphite concentrate per year over a 16-year mine life.

Capital costs of $105 million (“M”) including contingency of $15M.

Operational costs of $372/tonne (“t”) of concentrate and $130/t of transport.

Pre-tax NPV (8%) of $204M (post-tax NPV (8%) of $121M) at an average sales price of $1,328/t.

Finished grade of over 94% and up to 98% over all size fractions.

Strip ratio of 0.39."

On September 17 SRG Graphite announced:

SRG officially begins its Feasibility Study for the Lola Graphite Project. SRG Graphite Inc. announces that it has launched its work on the feasibility study in partnership with Montréal-based Met-Chem, a division of DRA Americas Inc. (“DRA”).

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Leading Edge Materials [TSXV:LEM] (OTCQB:LEMIF)

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (TSXV:LEM) (OTCQB:LEMIF) is a Canadian company focused on becoming a sustainable supplier of a range of critical materials necessary in the global transition to a low-carbon energy future. Leading Edge Materials has a unique project portfolio in Scandinavia centered on critical specialty materials —including graphite, lithium, cobalt and rare earths. Leading Edge Materials’ flagship asset is the Woxna Graphite production facility in central Sweden. The company also owns the Bergby lithium project, the Norra Karr REE project, and the Kontio cobalt project, all located in Scandanavia.

On September 6 Leading Edge Materials Corp. announced:

Leading Edge Materials updates purification test work from Woxna Graphite Project, Sweden. Woxna is a fully constructed mine, with all processing, waste management and infrastructure in place. During 2017, Woxna was granted an extension to its operating license until 2041. Blair Way, President and CEO, stated “Our purification and spheronisation test program is delivering the data required for a tradeoff study and the subsequent design of the Woxna Battery Graphite Demonstration Plant. The company looks forward to supplying large quantities of graphite from our Demonstration Plant to prospective European battery customers to robustly compare with the Asian-sourced natural and synthetic graphite anode used by industry today."

On September 20 Leading Edge Materials Corp. announced:

Leading Edge Materials reports quarterly results to July 31, 2018. During the three months ended July 31, 2018 (“Q3”) the Company reported a comprehensive loss of $705,147 compared to a comprehensive loss of $632,856 for the three months ended April 30, 2018 (“Q2”), for an increase in loss of $72,291, primarily attributable to the recognition of general prospecting exploration expenses incurred in Romania of $91,044 in Q3.

Investors can view the latest company presentation here.

Triton Minerals [ASX:TON][GR:1TG]

Triton Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of areas that are highly prospective for gold, graphite and other minerals. The company was founded on March 28, 2006, and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia. Triton has three large graphite projects in Mozambique, not far from Syrah Resources Balama project.

Ancuabe: Industry leading flake size distribution, purity and expandability.

Nicanda Hill: One of the world's largest flake graphite/vanadium deposits.

Nicanda West: Industry leading flake size distribution and purity.

On August 31 Triton Minerals announced:

Cornerstone investor leads $4.0 million capital raising and confirms strong interest in financing support. Shandong Tianye commits to a Strategic Placement followed by participation in fully underwritten entitlement issue. Shandong Tianye ownership in Triton will increase to 19.4% at completion, demonstrating Shandong Tianye’s strong support for Triton and its world class graphite portfolio. Triton will now focus on finalising funding packages for the Ancuabe Graphite Project, continue early works activities and allow the EPC contractor to commence detailed design activities.

You can view the latest investor presentation here, a broker report here, with a price target of AUD 0.15 (~200% upside), and an excellent video here.

Nouveau Monde Graphite [TSXV:NOU] (OTCQX:NMGRF)

Nouveau owns the Matawinie graphite project, located in the municipality of Saint-Michel-des-Saints, approximately 150 km north of Montreal, Canada.

On September 18 Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. announced:

Nouveau Monde starts graphite production at its demonstration plant. Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. is pleased to announce the successful mechanical commissioning of the wet circuit of its 3.5 tons per hour (TPH) demonstration plant located in Saint-Michel-des-Saints, Quebec. Grab samples of the +80 mesh cleaning circuit 3rd cleaner concentrate were submitted for independent chemical analysis by SGS Minerals in Lakefield. The results are presented in Table 1 and reveal that the total carbon grades of the +50, +80, and +140 mesh size fractions are above the minimum concentrate grade target of 95% C[T]. Given that these high concentrate grades were already obtained during mechanical commissioning is very encouraging and confirm the effortlessness that the medium, large and jumbo flakes of the Matawinie graphite ore can be upgraded to at least 96% C[T].

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Volt Resources [ASX:VRC] [GR:R8L]

Volt Resources Ltd is a graphite exploration company. The company is focused on the exploration and development of its existing wholly owned Bunyu Graphite Project in Tanzania and the identification of further assets globally which have the potential to add value to shareholders.

On September 4 Volt Resources announced:

Environmental approval received for Bunyu Graphite Project. Tanzanian focused flake graphite development company Volt Resources Limited is pleased to report the completion of another key milestone in the development of the Bunyu Graphite Project, with the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary Volt Graphite Tanzania Ltd, having received the Environmental Impact Assessment [EIA] Certificate from the National Environment Management Council of Tanzania [NEMC].

On September 14 Volt Resources announced: "Consolidated annual report for the year ended 30 June 2018." Highlights include:

"Feasibility Study [FS] for the Stage 1 Bunyu Graphite Project was substantially completed and the results announced on 31 July 2018.

Positive FS based on annual throughput rate of 400,000 tonnes of ore to produce on average 23,700 tonnes per annum of graphite products over a 7 year project period: -Pre-tax NPV at 10% discount rate of US$18.6 million, after tax US$ 14.7 million; -Pre-tax IRR of 21%: -Payback period of 4.4 years: -Start-up Capital cost estimate of US$31.8 million: -FOB operating costs averaging US$664 per tonne: -Average annual EBITDA of US$13.1 million over 7 years, US$96.3 million in total.

Key objective of Stage 1 development is to establish infrastructure and market position in support of the development of the significantly larger Stage 2 expansion project.

Stage 1 development incorporates a significant amount of infrastructure, utilities and mine development work that will benefit the Stage 2 expansion.

Stage 2 expansion is currently assumed to approximate the Pre-Feasibility Study of 15 December 2016 which reported an after tax NPV at 10% discount rate of US$890 million."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Next Source Materials [TSX:NEXT] [GR:1JW] (OTCQB:NSRCF)

NextSource Materials Inc. is a mine development company based in Toronto, Canada, that is developing its 100%-owned, Feasibility-Stage Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company states: "The Molo Graphite Project is a Feasibility-Stage project and ranks as one of the largest-known and highest quality flake graphite deposits in the world and the only project with SuperFlake graphite."

No news for the month.

Investors can view the latest company presentation here. You can watch the latest company's Senior Vice President Brent Nykoliation video interview here.

Renascor Resources [ASX:RNU]

Renascor Resources Ltd. is an Australian exploration company, which focuses on the discovery and development of economically viable deposits containing uranium, gold, copper, and associated minerals. Its projects include graphite, copper, precious metals, and uranium.

On August 28 Renascor Resources announced: "Mining application lodged for Siviour Graphite Project."

On August 31 Renascor Resources announced: "Successful locked-cycle tests and bulk concentrate production."

On September 10 Renascor Resources announced: "Commencement of DFS drilling at Siviour Graphite Project. Renascor is fully funded ($8.2m cash as of 30 June 2018) to completion of the Siviour Definitive Feasibility Study leading to a Decision to Mine."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Kibaran Resources [ASX:KNL] (OTC:KBBRF)

Kibaran Resources Limited is an ASX-listed exploration company focused on unlocking the graphite potential of the mineral-rich landscapes of Tanzania, East Africa. The primary focus is on the 100%-owned Epanko Deposit – a key graphite target within the Epanko Graphite Project area, which has been identified to host large flake graphite with "expanded" properties. The Epanko Deposit has a JORC Indicated Mineral Resource Estimate of 12.8Mt at 10% TGC, for 1.28Mt of contained graphite.

On September 5 Kibaran Resources announced:

Positive development from Tanzanian government letter of guarantee for Mining Licence renewal. Kibaran Resources Limited is pleased to announce that following positive discussions with the Tanzanian Government, the Mining Commission has issued a letter to the Company stating the Commission will renew the Mining Licence for the Epanko Graphite Project ("Epanko or the Project") for an additional 10 years upon its expiry, providing that the requirements of Section 53 of the Mining Act 2010 are fulfilled. This aligns the Mining Licence to the term of senior debt facilities proposed for the Project. The guarantee letter was a major requirement of the lenders.

On September 21 Kibaran Resources announced: "Purification of low value fines achieves high purity 99.97% carbon providing ability to generate additional revenue for downstream business case."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Zenyatta Ventures [TSXV:ZEN] (OTCPK:ZENYF)

Zenyatta Ventures Ltd. (“Zenyatta”) is a mineral development company based in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Zenyatta is currently developing the Albany Graphite Deposit (“Albany”) – a rare, igneous related, hydrothermal graphite deposit with the potential to produce a natural, high-purity graphite that may compete in high-technology markets traditionally reserved for synthetic graphite.

On September 4 Zenyatta Ventures Ltd. announced:

Zenyatta reports on graphene research progress. Zenyatta Ventures Ltd. is pleased to report on progress in the 81 research partnerships that it has entered into since 2013 that are creating increasing demand for Albany Graphite as a source material for graphene and graphene oxide as well as high-purity graphite for new markets such as energy storage. Due to this growing demand, the company has applied for a bulk sample permit to collect up to 990 tonnes of Albany Graphite mineralization to support Zenyatta’s many collaborative industrial and university research initiatives.

On September 13 Zenyatta Ventures Ltd. announced:

Graphene derived from Albany Graphite continues to show considerable promise as a cement additive. Zenyatta Ventures Ltd. is pleased to announce preliminary research findings from University of Toronto that point to significant improvements in the compressive and flexural strength of cement when graphene products derived from Albany Graphite are combined with the cement. Including graphene in quantities of as little as 0.02% increased the compressive strength of cured cement paste by up to 39%. The ready-mix concrete market is estimated at US$500 billion per year.

On September 19 Zenyatta Ventures Ltd. announced:

Zenyatta adds Quantum Dots to its product development pipeline. Zenyatta Ventures Ltd. today announced that it has added Graphene Quantum Dots (GQDs) and Carbon Quantum Dots (CQDs) to its product development pipeline, working with its research partners Prof. Eugenia Kumacheva from the University of Toronto and Prof. Aicheng Chen from the University of Guelph.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Sovereign Metals [ASX:SVM] [GR:SVM]

Sovereign Metals Ltd. is an exploration company, which engages in the explorations of graphite, copper and gold resources. It operates through the Queensland, Australia, and Malawi geographical segments. Sovereign Metals has world's biggest graphite saprolith source of 65m tonnes at 7.1% TGC at their Maligunde project.

On August 28 Sovereign Metals announced: "Bulk sample drilling for pilot plant program commences at Malingunde Graphite Project."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Lomiko Metals Inc. [TSXV:LMR] (OTCQB:LMRMF)

Lomiko Metals is focused on the exploration and development of minerals for the new green economy such as lithium and graphite and also has a 100% interest in Lomiko Technologies Inc., an investor in technology and manufacturer of electronic products.

Mustang Resources [ASX:MUS]

Mustang Resources is a Mozambique-focused emerging mining company. The company is currently fast tracking the development of their two highly prospective projects: the Montepuez Ruby Project and the Caula Graphite and Vanadium Project. The two projects are located next to each other, in the Cabo Delgado Province of Northern Mozambique and the Caula Graphite & Vanadium project Mozambique, a high-grade graphite deposit (13% TGC @ 6% cut-off) with >50% large to super jumbo flakes. The company also has vanadium associated up to 1.02% V2O5 (125m @ 0.42% V2O5).

On September 6 Mustang Resources announced: "Feasibility Study drilling completed at Caula Vanadium-Graphite Project. Drilling returned large visible high grade graphite & vanadium-mica intersections."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Northern Graphite [TSXV:NGC][GR:ONG] (OTCQX:NGPHF)

Northern Graphite Corporation is an Ottawa-based Canadian mine development company. Northern’s principal asset is the Bissett Creek graphite project located 100km east of North Bay, Ontario, and close to major roads and infrastructure. The company has completed an NI 43-101 Bankable final Feasibility Study and received its major environmental permit.

No news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Westwater Resources (WWR)

Westwater Resources, Inc., is an explorer and developer of mineral resources that are materials essential to clean energy production. Formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc., Westwater is developing an advanced battery graphite business in Alabama, holds dominant mineral rights positions in the Western United States and the Republic of Turkey for both lithium and uranium deposits, as well as licensed production facilities for uranium in Texas.

On September 17 West Water Resources announced:

Westwater successfully produces battery ready graphite. Westwater Resources, Inc. an energy materials development company, is pleased to announce that it has successfully produced more than 4 kilograms of its Purified Micronized Graphite (“PMG”).

On September 17 West Water Resources announced: "Westwater forms key business relationships to further pilot plant development and production facility."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Ceylon Graphite [TSXV:CYL] [GR:CCY] (OTC:CYLYF)

Ceylon Graphite is currently exploring and developing graphite mines in historic resource jurisdictions in Sri Lanka. It holds a land package constituting 121 km² grids containing historic vein graphite deposits.

On September 12 Ceylon Graphite announced:

Ceylon Graphite announces best ever assay results. Ceylon Graphite Corp. (“Ceylon Graphite”) is pleased to announce the assay test results of samples from the large untapped natural graphite vein discovered in late August 2018 at its K1 site in the Karasnagala area in Sri Lanka. “These outstanding test results at 97.61% pure carbon further confirm that our K1 site has virtually the purest naturally occurring graphite on the planet.” said Bharat Parashar, Chief Executive Officer. “In finding such commercially viable, high-quality natural graphite we are now shifting time and resources to preparations for commercial production.”

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Eagle Graphite [TSXV:EGA] [GR:NJGP] (OTC:APMFF)

Eagle Graphite owns one of only two natural flake graphite production facilities in North America. The project, known as the Black Crystal graphite quarry, is located 35 kilometres west of the city of Nelson in British Columbia, Canada, and 70 kilometres north of the state of Washington, USA.

On September Eagle Graphite announced: "Eagle Graphite provides update on graphite usage study." Highlights include:

"Test results show promising characteristics for premium applications for graphite produced at Eagle Graphite’s 100% owned Black Crystal flake graphite project.

Eagle’s graphite possesses a rich endowment of jumbo and super jumbo flake. The basic tap density and Scott volume test results are similar to premium Chinese graphite.

The concentrate sample submitted yielded 95%+ purity consistently across size cuts ranging from +50 through +230 mesh. This level of consistency is extremely rare in the industry.

EGA’s flake is moderately thick. This is welcome news for intercalation and expansion for graphite foil, fire retardants and battery applications.

For the most part impurities are scattered around the surface of the graphite flakes, with only minor amounts of gangue trapped in the macromolecules of flake. This indicates that EGA flake will be fairly easy to refine."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Focus Graphite [TSXV:FMS][GR:FKC] (OTCQB:FCSMF)

Focus Graphite Inc. owns the Lac Knife high purity natural flake graphite property located on the Quebec-Labrador border.

No news for the month.



You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Graphite One Resources Inc. [TSXV:GPH] [GR:2JC] (OTCQB:GPHOF)

The Property is located on the Seward Peninsula in Western Alaska, along the north flank of the Kigluaik Mountains about 55 kilometers (37 miles) north of the City of Nome. It is approximately 35 kilometers (22 miles) from seasonal roads and 5 kilometers (3 miles) inland from inter tidal waters at Windy Cove (Imuruk Basin). The company claims to have “America’s highest grade and largest known, large flake graphite deposit.”

No news for the month.

NovoCarbon Corp. (formerly Great Lakes Graphite) [TSXV:GLK] [GR:8GL] (OTC:GLKIF)

NovoCarbon is a clean technology minerals processing company supplying customers with innovative, high quality value-added carbon products.

No news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Walkabout Resources Ltd [ASX:WKT]

Walkabout Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company. Its principal activities include exploration and development of resources and energy assets located in Australia, Botswana and Tanzania. It operates through the following segments: Graphite, Coal, Lithium, Copper, and Corporate. The Graphite segment includes assets and all related expenses to the tenements in Tanzania.

On August 30 Walkabout Resources Ltd. announced: "Mining License awarded by Tanzanian Govt for Lindi Jumbo. Walkabout Resources Ltd is pleased to report that it has received confirmation from the Ministry of Minerals of Tanzania for the granting of Mining Licence ML00638/2017 for the Lindi Jumbo Graphite Project in south eastern Tanzania."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

DNI Metals [CSE:DNI] (OTCPK:DMNKF)

DNI Metals, Inc. is an exploration and evaluation stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds base and precious metals, specialty metals, rare earth elements, diamond, graphite and uranium mineral properties in Alberta, Utah and Ontario.

No news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Graphite processors/traders

Asbury Carbons (private), Superior Graphite (private), Imerys [FP:NK] (OTC:IMYSF) (OTC:IMYSY)), Graftech, SGL Carbon [GR:SGL], Georg H Luh, AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group [GR:ADG] (OTCPK:AMVMF).

Other graphite juniors

Berkwood Resources [TSXV:BKR] [GR:BR2N] (OTC:CZSVF), BlackEarth Minerals [ASX:BEM], Black Rock Mining [ASX:BKT], Bass Metals [ASX:BSM], Elcora Advanced Materials Corp. [TSXV:ERA](OTCQB:ECORF), Gratomic Inc. (TSXV:GRAT), Graphite Energy Corp. [CSE:GRE] [GR:GOA] (OTCPK:GRXXF).

Conclusion

Graphite spot prices were flat in September. The main news in September revolved around several large successful capital raises for the graphite companies to help secure their future. A positive sign that they can attract significant amounts of capital.

My highlights for the month were:

Syrah announces successful completion of A$94 million institutional placement.

Battery Minerals completed a $20.7 million equity fund raising, Magnis Secures $11.1m Investment.

Talga and Biomer sign joint development agreement for graphene in thermoplastics.

Triton Minerals - Shandong Tianye commits to a strategic placement of $4m. Cornerstone investor leads $4.0 million capital raising and confirms strong interest in financing support.

Nouveau Monde starts graphite production at its demonstration plant.

Volt Resources - Environmental approval received for Bunyu Graphite Project.

Kibaran Resources - Letter of guarantee for Mining Licence renewal.

Zenyatta Ventures - Graphene derived from Albany Graphite continues to show considerable promise as cement additive.

Mustang Resources - Drilling returned large visible high grade graphite & vanadium-mica intersections.

Walkabout Resources Ltd. announced Mining License awarded by Tanzanian Govt for Lindi Jumbo.

As usual all comments are welcome.

