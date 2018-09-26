PhaseBio Files For $86 Million U.S. IPO

PHAS has no collaboration partners and expects to report its next trial results in first half 2019.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS) intends to raise gross proceeds of $86.25 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm is developing treatments to reverse the antiplatelet activity of ticagrelor and to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

PHAS expects its next trial milestones to be published in 1H 2019 and again in 1H 2020. The firm has no disclosed collaboration partners.

Company and Technology

Malvern, Pennsylvania,-based PhaseBio was founded in 2002 to develop and commercialize therapies to treat orphan diseases, with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications.

Management is headed by CEO Jonathan Mow, who has been with the firm since 2012 and was previously VP of Business Development at Amylin Pharmaceuticals.

PhaseBio is developing PB2452 as their lead drug candidate. PB2452 is a novel recombinant human monoclonal antibody antigen-binding fragment (Fab fragment) designed to reverse the antiplatelet activity of ticagrelor.

The company recently completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial of PB2452 in healthy subjects ages 18 to 50 who had been pre-dosed with ticagrelor.

PhaseBio’s second drug candidate, PB1046, is a subcutaneously-injected, sustained release analog of the native human peptide vasoactive intestinal peptide. It is designed as a once-weekly, novel treatment for PAH (Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension), a progressive, life-threatening, disease caused by vasoconstriction and structural deterioration of the pulmonary arteries.

(Source: PHAS S-1)

Investors in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals have included Cormorant Asset Management, Johnson & Johnson Innovation (JNJ), Hatteras Venture Partners, Zeneca, Rock Springs Capital, Syno Capital, and Fletcher Spaght, among others. (Source: CrunchBase and S-1)

Markets

The company is developing a ticagrelor reversal agent. Thus part of its success is dependent on the usage volume of ticagrelor. In the first half of 2018, ticagrelor had worldwide sales of $609 million, an increase of 23% over sales in the first half of 2017.

According to a 2018 market research report by Global Market Insight, the global platelet and plasma market is projected to grow to a $6.4 billion by 2024.

The main factor driving market growth is the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as liver cirrhosis, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) hepatocellular carcinoma and other liver diseases.

The pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) market is expected to reach $8.7 billion in size by 2025, according to a recent market research report.

So, the combined markets for the firm’s two candidates total approximately $15.1 billion by 2025.

Financial Status

PHAS’ recent financial results are typical of a development stage biopharma firm in that they feature no revenues and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with advancing a pipeline of drug candidates through the trials and regulatory process.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

(Source: PHAS S-1)

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $8.7 million in cash and $28.6 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

PHAS intends to raise $86.25 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price. I would expect to see this change in subsequent filings since it's typical for existing or new investors to "support" life science IPOs in the current environment.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to advance PB2452; to advance PB1046; to fund development of our ELP technology and preclinical programs; and the remainder for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t currently available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Citigroup, Cowen, Stifel, and Needham & Company.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not on the calendar.

