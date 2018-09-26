Verastem Declines On Its Much-Touted Catalyst, Is It Worth Buying Now?

Now the tide turns toward becoming profitable, and investors are jumping ship on the news.

Verastem had its ups and downs in 2018, but they've finally gotten their first drug approval in non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Every developmental biotech eagerly awaits the day where it can say it's finally a commercial-stage company. So too go the shareholders, who often see a drug approval as a binary catalyst that will vault their portfolio into the stratosphere.

And so we begin our story on Verastem (VSTM), an unlikely contender in the heme malignancy space.

First, we'll start with the news. VSTM got their PI3K-delta/gamma inhibitor duvelisib approved for the management of relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and follicular lymphoma (FL), two forms of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

In response to this game-changing binary event, the stock market reacted with a decided "harumph."

In the subsequent day's trading, VSTM followed a clear pattern of "selling the news," mimicking the time-honored tradition of declines after an expected approval, similar to what we saw with Tesaro (TSRO) upon approval of niraparib.

The root of the decline

First of all, I don't want to pretend to have a complete guidebook of answers for you when it comes to exactly how biotech stocks respond to news items. Sometimes, a catalyst you think should have a major impact lands with a thud, and it trades flat. Other times, stocks seem to climb almost out of nowhere, or they begin to climb on negative (but maybe not as negative as feared) news.

But in my years of biotech investing, I've noticed one fairly clear trend for companies that don't have a large number of drugs in the market. Once it is a strong likelihood that the company will eventually get their drug approved, then the investors and traders begin to speculate on the potential value of the drug sales, creating something of a bubble. So you'll see events like good trial results in pivotal studies causing a major shift in investor sentiment in anticipation of events like FDA designations or a drug approval.

Once the drug is approved, however, the mode of thinking begins to switch. Now, the company isn't a "theoretical" gainer; now they are a true "show-me" company, one with a product that needs to move. Investors begin to come to reality with respect to what the company needs to do to actually become profitable.

(We'll get to that with VSTM in a bit)

Once it becomes clear that it could take a while before they'll see any other catalysts, the market gives up on the company. In some cases, companies like NovoCure (NVCR) trade relatively low for several years as they establish themselves, only to balloon in value in the way we've seen recently.

Other times, we see a company get its "shoo-in" approval, like Tesaro, only to immediately decline and never really recover.

Of course, there are many factors that contribute to a failure to stabilize and recover. In the case of TSRO, they face stiff pressure and a lack of ability to clearly differentiate themselves from big-fish competitors like AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN). While I continue to hold out hope that they're going to recover, there are quite a few challenges to overcome, and it remains a risky investment proposition.

NVCR, on the other hand, has on hand the makings of a total change in cancer that has taken years to convince the market, and they're now reaping the benefit of that.

When is it safe to buy?

So now VSTM is being valued by the market as a "show-me" company, and their little PI3K inhibitor is in the crosshairs. They now have several things going for and against them. The most important? PI3K inhibition has been a flop in heme malignancies so far.

This is both a strength and a weakness for all newcomers to the fray, including Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYRY) copanlisib. Gilead (GILD) had a mighty struggle that laid low almost their entire oncology machine a few years ago, as their groundbreaking PI3K inhibitor idelalisib proved too toxic to be incorporated into the most important combination therapies.

Since then, idelalisib has become basically a footnote in the management of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. However, we've also come a long way since idelalisib, and doctors have better means to address potentially serious complications now. With duvelisib, toxicity will not take doctors by surprise, and there likely won't be a knee-jerk ostracization of the drug from the standard of care.

In addition, it bears mentioning that the mechanism of action of newer PI3K inhibitors isn't quite the same as idelalisib. This may explain why duvelisib has been approved alone for the management of CLL and FL, whereas idelalisib can only be given in combination with rituximab, necessitating patient visits to an infusion clinic.

This could make it an important treatment option for those patients who end up relapsing on ibrutinib. This may be of particular importance for patients who are at risk for tumor lysis syndrome if they're given venetoclax, although recent research efforts have helped AbbVie (ABBV) prevent this potentially serious complication.

It is clear that relapsed/refractory CLL and FL remain significant areas of need, and having an agent with a much different mechanism of action compared with ibrutinib and venetoclax can help prolong the benefit from targeted agents in these diseases. In the near term, it seems reasonable to expect that VSTM will be able to enter the market at a similar rate to idelalisib before its development was largely stopped. That would mean around $44 million in sales in the first year, with potential growth peaking at above $150 million, according to the idelalisib experience a few years later.

Of course, VSTM is not a major pharmaceutical powerhouse like GILD was. Moreover, they're not entering a market as just the second small molecule oral targeted therapy like idelalisib did. They'll have to contend with a broad pool of competition, so I would consider these sales projections the ceilings that can be attained, given the comparables in play.

It is worth noting, however, that CLL and FL are not considered curable, so patients will eventually progress, meaning duvelisib's place in these later lines of therapy (keeping in mind that the approval is for after failing at least 2 prior lines of treatment) should be safe.

Verastem's financial outlay

So the next critical piece of the puzzle is whether VSTM will be able to overcome its expenses and reach profitability. For that, we still need to consider their cash burn and current assets.

As of their last quarterly filing, VSTM operated with $168 million in cash and equivalents, and their quarterly net loss was $18.4 million. This was offset by a one-time payment of $10 million from their partnership with Yakult, so the future burn rate will more likely be closer to $28 million. This represents a major expansion in operations over last year's Q2, where the company lost only $13.4 million.

Of course, that's a result of the huge undertaking of launching and supporting a new drug in the marketplace.

Saying, for the sake of argument, that VSTM is able to follow the exact sales trajectory as idelalisib, then they would see around $5 million in sales over the rest of the year (assuming immediate launch), and they would kick into a higher gear to achieve around $26 million per quarter in worldwide sales after around 2 more quarters.

Given that the company currently has cash on hand to sustain operations for 6 more quarters, VSTM would find itself in a position of profitability before running out of money, and that's without taking into account the revenues they manage to bring in through duvelisib.

We must respect that the road may not be that smooth for VSTM, though, as they may find themselves with a much rougher road to ride for those sales figures. What would they need to see to make profitability, if their costs were frozen in place? In order to break-even with those expenditures, VSTM would need 7 quarters where they grow sales by an average of $4 million per quarter.

For GILD, this was very doable, since they banked the following sales figures in the next 7 quarters after launching idelalisib:

$5.9 million $17.0 million $26.0 million $30.0 million $36.0 million $40.0 million $49.0 million

So if VSTM can attain just half of the sales figures that GILD was able to gain, they'll be able to make profitability within those 7 quarters.

Nothing is set in stone, of course, and there is a significant risk that duvelisib just doesn't make it in the heme space even after approval. However, what these kinds of analyses tell me overall is that achieving profitability for VSTM is within reach if they make the right moves. Given the approval in two different disease states, this might even be able to happen faster.

Conclusions

This leads me to the big question: did VSTM deserve to drop 20% in its first day as a post-developmental biotech? At the time I write this, the company is valued by the market at $526 million. While nothing is set in stone, this kind of valuation seems very conservative to me, given the potential of their newly approved drug.

If they can leverage the multiple indications to achieve sales growth comparable to what GILD saw, then it won't take that long before VSTM is profitable, at which point it should be trading more in the $1 to $2 billion market cap range, at least.

But the risk remains high here, since it relies on data we don't yet have. Will their plan for launch be successful? Will it be delayed? Time is of the essence here, and I imagine investors are going to be wary for several quarters to come. As such, I feel this price point will be viewed as a bargain if VSTM can capitalize on a successful launch and growth over the next year. However, I wouldn't feel compelled to jump in before seeing where the share price stabilizes.

Because one thing is for sure: VSTM is going to take a bit more patience before we see what duvelisib is really worth.

