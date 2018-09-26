JD.com's Most Damaging Headline Risk Yet: We Have Seen This Story Before

Nonetheless, we believe the fears are nonsensical. To address this point, we look at the fact that JD's stock price can benefit from the worst-case scenario.

Second, it matters because we are in the 'me too' era. Consumers care about where they spend their money. Third, Liu owns over 86% of the voting power for JD. Liu's public perception is crucial as JD expands.

First, JD's global expansion initiative means it has to be unanswerable to a worldwide audience/partners. These partners cannot justify a relationship with a company tainted by scandal.

There are a few reasons the sexual allegation headline risk has created such fear in the market.

As of February 28th, 2018, JD.com's (JD) CEO owned 79.5% of the aggregated voting power of JD.com (due to the disparate voting powers associated with their two classes of ordinary shares), including 6.7% of the aggregate voting power of Fortune Rising Holdings. We have seen people online quote the 79.5% voting power, but everyone is missing the last part. Mr. Liu is the sole shareholder and sole director of Fortune Rising Holdings. Implying that Liu has more than 86% of the voting power. On November 16th, 2015, when the bearish sentiments for Alibaba (BABA) were at their peak, we published an article entitled, "The Economic Flaw In Alibaba's Most Damaging Headline Risk - Counterfeits." Alibaba was still trading at ~$75/share before investors took it seriously and surged to over $200/share (now back to ~$160/share). One of these negative sentiments emanated from Alibaba's VIE structure. Like JD.com, Alibaba is a Variable Interest Entity ("VIE"). A VIE structure has been adopted by many PRC-based companies (People's Republic of China) to obtain the necessary licenses and permits in industries that are subject to foreign investment restrictions in China. In a VIE setup, an investor owns the controlling interest that is not based on owning the majority of voting rights. Investors who did a deep dive or read our article just before Alibaba went public, were concerned about the VIE structure. But Jack Ma's leadership paved the way for CEOs like Liu to establish the same structure and be given the benefit of a doubt by U.S. based investors. We believe this is one of the main reasons why there is so much headline risk associated with his rape allegations. He controls too much of the company. JD has been growing market share (active number of customer accounts, the average number of purchases has been rising and total revenues have been increasing). The total number of active customer accounts increased from 29.3 million in 2012 to 292.5 million last year. Currently, the TTM total number of active customer accounts is projected at 313.8 million, ~7.3% higher than it was in 2017 as shown in Figure 1. The same growth can be seen in the average number of purchases by these active customer accounts. Also, JD's revenues have been growing as shown in Figure 2.

Figure 1 - (authors analysis with data taken from Morningstar.com)

Thesis

JD's stock price has been plunging since its CEO Richard Liu was accused of sexual misconduct. This is the same turbulence Alibaba experienced when investors were scared about its counterfeit allegations. Although the headline risks are different, the underlying logic is the same: the sexual allegation headline risk has no material impact on JD's fundamentals moving forward.

Here is what we know:

The fundamentals of the company remain intact. These allegations have nothing to do with JD's underlying numbers. The stock is currently trading below 'all 35 price targets' interviewed by Yahoo Finance for the company. The most bearish price target for JD is $24.99/share, higher than its current stock price. The latest downgrade for JD is an upgrade. Yesterday, MKM Partners lowered their price target from $51/share to $41/share. That is still a 60% upside from JD's current stock price. Why is that negative?

However, the flip argument is that the stock price is plunging because of the uncertainty of the outcome from the sexual misconduct allegations. We think it is a silly argument to make, and that is why we will not only address that argument, but we will look at the worst case scenario for that argument (Liu is charged and arrested).

We want to make it clear that we are in no way making a judgment or speculating on the outcomes of the investigations, that is for the police and for prosecutors. Our argument, as investors in the stock, is that the stock price will have catalysts that will help in its upside mobility even in the worst case scenario.

Full disclosure: We took a position in the stock this week and added more to the position today because the deal seemed too good to pass.

The worst-case scenario from the headline risks

Here are JD's problems and why Liu's arrest would not be a big deal. JD's slump has been due to the rape allegations. Our approach here is simple; we want to explore the worst-case scenario of these headline risks and elaborate on the benefits that could emerge.

The VIE structure allows Liu to control the company. A structure that we believe is deeply flawed. It concentrates power to one person and does not respect/acknowledge the opinions of U.S. investors who have a lot of money invested in the stock. We believe that JD could use a broader set of advice/views from global investors since the company has been planning to expand globally. Liu's opinions might have helped JD to become one of the top e-commerce giants in China, but going global might demand a different mindset. Therefore, not having Liu at the top as the company embarks on its global expansion is not a bad idea. Liu's majority voting rights give him considerable influence over matters such as electing directors, approving material mergers and any other business transactions essential to the company. Therefore 'as long as Liu remains the director', the board of directors cannot form a quorum. That means that any meetings held in his absence are not considered valid board meetings. Implying that it would not be a bad idea if Liu were not the director. His removal and amendments to the current memorandum and articles of association will give shareholders influence over corporate matters. Brand image and checked power in the "me too" era. A sexual assault allegation can damage the reputation of a company. People tend to boycott companies that tolerate such behavior. JD does not have a strong global presence for people outside of China to do any real damage by boycotting. However, JD has partners and will need more partners to expand internationally. It is the pressure that these partners can put on the company and the pressure their customers can put on them that can derail any prospects of a successful global expansion strategy. Any delay means that JD can forfeit their ability to successfully connect China's consumer market to the outside world and vice versa. It is critical that these investigations are done thoroughly, regardless of the verdict, and closed without any hint of foul play. Brand image matters, and giants have fallen and will fall thinking otherwise.

We believe that there are intensely flawed laws governing VIE structures. Besides, concentrating too much power in one person is too risky. If the allegations become real and severe, and if Liu cares to see what he has created go global, he might consider resigning. But we know that is a lot of unknowns. Being the CEO of JD, it is in the best interest of the company to be on his side. That makes him even more powerful and untouchable. Making it less likely that he can consider resigning.

However, we also believe that a few things that went wrong here. If there was any evidence initially (someone had to have reported it), the police in Minnesota should not have let it seem like a misunderstanding the next day. It sends the wrong message to the market. A new report from Reuters, suggests that they might have been more than we were led to believe. In this day and age, an allegation like that (considering everything at stake) should be taken seriously and resolved with thorough investigation than left to speculation.

Conclusion

Lastly, we have made a case demonstrating how JD's stock price would benefit in the worst-case scenario for Liu's sexual allegations (giving power to the shareholders, not delaying the international expansion story, keeping the brand image intact, and ability to form global partnerships). Taking everything into account, the recent selloff is unjustified. The allegations have no material impact on JD's fundamentals.

