Sanderson Farms: Where Is The Bottom?

Over the past few months, we have adopted some bullish trades in Sanderson Farms (SAFM). In fact, we adopted some options trades but did not increase our risk by buying stock outright. Investors and traders need to be careful trading Sanderson Farms for a number of reasons. Yes, with a sales multiple of 0.7, the stock may appear cheap but it's cheap for a reason. In fact, management can run the company to the best of their ability but an outside factor at any time can derail the share price.

Companies which are wide open to external events rarely have competitive advantages. For example, Sanderson's poor showing in its recent third quarter earnings was due to high feed costs as well as poor overall demand resulting in lower priced chicken. Factors such as these are outside management's control. The high availability of pork for example in the most recent quarter depressed poultry prices even further.

Moreover bears who do not like investing in this stock view Sanderson as a "One-Trick Pony" in that the firm only focuses on the large bird segment and leaves the small bird segment to its competitors. This dynamic can hurt Sanderson in a downturn as customers may look to trade down to chicken at fast food joints, for example, which invariably comes from smaller birds.

However, in an up-trending economy, Sanderson's higher margin larger birds are more in demand. We believe that feed grains though will rise over the next 5 years or so and rising commodity prices will definitely affect Sanderson's margins. Why? Because feed costs make up well over half the cost of raising a live chicken. Ultimately, we believe grain costs will follow the Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB Index. In fact, the soft commodities such as corn and soybeans hold some weighting in the index. As shown below, the index is due for a yearly cycle low which may have been last month's lows if we get a monthly swing low for this month.

Rising grain costs will try to be passed on to the consumer through higher chicken costs but this will be only if the market permits. This industry is highly cyclical and the fundamentals for the back part of the year are not that strong with respect to core demand. However, CEO Joe Sanderson made it clear on the recent earnings call that the company has been through these short-term issues before and will not change the long-term game-plan regarding production quotas. He said that capex allocation budgets will remain unchanged which should be a relief for long-term investors.

Why? Well at present, SAFM trades with an earnings multiple of about 12.8. We went back around thirty years and looked at its long-term earnings multiple. It came in at 19.67, which means that the valuation looks attractive from a long-term perspective. The balance sheet is exceptionally strong and the valuation numbers definitely have the appearance of a value play.

We would be looking at something like a put or put spread though to control risk here in the short term. Implied volatility is well above its mean in this stock which means selling puts is an attractive strategy. For example, the regular November $90 puts are trading for around $1.50 per contract. If assigned on this trade (price was lower than $90 on the 16th of November), one's break-even would be $88.50 per share.

Now if we use $7.77 as our trailing number for earnings per share, a position at $88.50 would give us a price to earnings ratio of 11.39. Remember as stated above, the average earnings multiple of SAFM over the past 30+ years is 19.67. This means picking up stock at $88.5 would be (long term) potentially getting a 42% discount on a long-term position.

To sum up, Sanderson's third quarter demonstrated that there may be plenty of weakness yet to come over the next few quarters. Weaker demand for poultry tanked prices by 15+% and feed costs rose. Nevertheless, management has reiterated that it will continue to invest through the cycle, which may put pressure on margins even more over the short term.

From a core value perspective, I like Sanderson but we may see significant volatility over the near term. Downside protection of capital is far more important than any upside potential gain. Let's see how commodities react this week to the interest rate hike.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SAFM over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.