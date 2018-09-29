ASX: A Debt-Free Company With A Safe 3.4% Dividend Yield

The Australian Stock Exchange has once again hiked its dividend on the back of an excellent performance in FY 2018.

Introduction

I really like to invest in stock exchanges (at a fair price), as they usually have a very lean and mean business model. The earnings report of an exchange will be correlated with the wellbeing of the main sectors the listed companies are operating in, so commodity-heavy exchanges like the TSX Venture Exchange and the ASX (OTCPK:ASXFF) are a bit more volatile than its larger brothers. I discussed the company approximately 3 years ago in this article, and the share price has done very well as the share price increased by in excess of 70%.

Source: asx.com.au

As you might have guessed by now, the ASX's main listing is on their own exchange, and I would strongly recommend to trade in the ASX stock on this main exchange as the liquidity in Australia is definitely superior (the average daily volume is approximately 350,000 shares per day) to its secondary listing in the USA. To keep things simple, the ticker symbol of ASX on the ASX is ASX. The company releases its financial results in Australian dollar, and I will use the AUD as base currency throughout this article.

What I like about stock exchanges? They are high-margin and low-capex businesses

The core business of the ASX is divided into four core areas: listing and issuer services, trading services, derivatives and OTC and post-trade services.

Source: annual report

During FY 2018, ASX saw its revenue increase by in excess of 8% to A$1.013B, with all four divisions mentioned above showing positive growth results. The post-trade services division reported a revenue increase of just 0.4%, but the listing and issuer services division did great with a 14.5% revenue increase.

Source: annual report

It looks like the expenses increased by in excess of 17%, but this increase includes an A$20M write-off on the value of Yieldbroker, and adjusting the expenses for this non-recurring cost, the expenses would have increased by 11%. That's still higher than the revenue increase so while ASX is still growing and expanding, there does appear to be some pressure on its margins as the pre-tax income increased by 'just' 7.4% (excluding the impact of the write-off). The situation definitely isn't alarming (as the pre-tax income margin remains sky-high at 65.3% in FY 2018 (compared to 66.1% in the previous financial year).

The impairment of the Yieldbroker asset also had a negative impact on the calculation of the corporate taxes, as it looks like the impairment charge was non-deductible. So don't be too alarmed by the fact the net income increased by just 2.5% on an 8.7% revenue increase. On an underlying basis, the net income would have been approximately A$20-25M higher.

Now we have established a comparison between ASX's FY 2018 and 2017, let's move our attention to the cash flow statements. Considering the income statement included a non-cash impairment charge, I would expect the company's cash flow results to show a higher free cash flow than the reported net income of A$445M.

Source: annual report

ASX reported an operating cash flow of A$529M, but this also includes changes in the company's working capital position. Unlike other Australian companies which then provide a detailed breakdown of the operating cash flow, ASX doesn't appear to do so, so it will be impossible to apply my preferred method of calculating the pre-WC operating and free cash flows.

Of the A$529M, A$48M was spent on capex, resulting in a free cash flow result of A$481M, which confirms my expectation of seeing a higher free cash flow result than the reported net income.

Will the capex increase in FY 2019 have an impact on the dividend?

As exchanges usually are money printing machines, without having to spend much cash on sustaining capital expenditures, there are only a few ways for them to spend the cash. Acquiring smaller competitors isn't quite common considering there is just one dominating stock exchange per country, and most are already in the hands of established exchange operators (Euronext (OTCPK:EUXTF), NASDAQ (NASDAQ:NDAQ), Deutsche Boerse (OTCPK:DBOEY)…). It could be an idea to start looking to acquire smaller players in emerging markets, but that obviously has several (operational and cultural) risks attached to this idea.

That's why the ASX, just like most other exchange operators, is spending the vast majority of its free cash flow on shareholder rewards. Whereas competitors sometimes apply the cash to fund a combination of share buybacks and dividends, the ASX is spending it on dividends, as the exchange operator has a good history of dividend growth.

Source: annual report

ASX has confirmed it will be paying an A$2.163 dividend per share, and based on the current share count of 193.51M shares, this will cost the company approximately A$419M in cash. As you correctly notice, the free cash flow result is high enough to cover the dividend, and the payout ratio based on the free cash flow result is approximately 87%.

So far so good, but ASX is guiding for an A$70-75M capex, which means the free cash flow result (keeping everything else unchanged) will decrease to roughly A$460M. This would still be sufficient to pay for the dividend, but the payout ratio would now be increasing to in excess of 90%.

But of course, I would like to see the ASX continuing on its growth path and I'm not expecting this year's operating cash flow to remain 'just' stable. A further increase of the revenue and cash flows should push the payout ratio back below 90%.

Investment thesis

As the balance sheet of ASX doesn't contain any debt (in fact, the net cash and financial assets held for sale are approximately 10% higher than the 'amounts owing to participants', so one could argue ASX actually has a net cash position). This makes it one of the safer dividend investments out there considering it's combining a strong balance sheet with a dominant market position in Australia.

This doesn't mean the ASX can't do anything wrong; just like every other company, it will be hurt by a slowdown of the economic activities of the companies listed on its exchange which would result in a lower revenue and an almost certain dividend cut at some point. But then you can just 'ride it out' as the strong balance sheet reduces the risk of the ASX going belly-up.

For dividend investors, ASX offers a nice diversification to invest in Australian dollars, taking advantage of the current strong US dollar. But that being said, unless you want to be exposed to the Australian dollar and an AUD-income, you might want to wait for a lower share price to boost the current 3.4% dividend yield.

