BNO Is An Alternative To Position For A Spike To The Upside In Crude Oil On The Back Of Iran

Last weekend, at an unofficial meeting of the international oil cartel in Algeria, Russia and Saudi Arabia defied U.S. President Donald Trump when they said that customer demand would drive any production increases. Before the OPEC member convened, President Trump sent the following tweet on September 20:

We protect the countries of the Middle East, they would not be safe for very long without us, and yet they continue to push for higher and higher oil prices! We will remember. The OPEC monopoly must get prices down now!

While the U.S. administration had hoped that the price of crude oil would move lower from highs following the OPEC conference, just the opposite occurred. November NYMEX crude oil futures rose to a new contract high on Monday, September 24. At the same time, Brent November futures rose to the highest price since 2014 when they traded at $82.54 per barrel in the wake of last weekend's meeting in Algeria.

The most direct route for trading Brent crude oil is via the futures market on the Intercontinental Exchange. For those who do not trade or invest in the futures arena, the United States Brent Oil ETF product (BNO) offers an alternative that does an excellent job tracking the price of the energy commodity on a short-term basis.

Iran sanctions start to bite in November

In a speech at the United Nations on September 25, U.S. President Donald Trump took another step away from globalism when he told other world leaders that many of the trade deals and relationships built in the aftermath of World War II we unfair to the United States who have been paying the bills for their allies for decades. At the same time, he took Middle Eastern allies to task for the high price of oil. After the price of the energy commodity rose following OPEC defiance of his wishes, he told world leaders that the rise in oil is "No good" in no uncertain term.

The President also tore into Iran. He told the group at the U.N. that the nuclear non-proliferation deal was also "no good" and that he walked away from it because he believes it was the worst deal in history. Ironically, or by design, Iranian President Rouhani followed the U.S. leader at the podium. While the political leader of the theocracy railed against U.S. arrogance, he offered a back-handed olive branch saying that if President Trump is not happy with the deal simply because the Obama Administration reached the agreement, Iran is willing to talk about an agreement that would have the Trump stamp of approval. However, it is unlikely that the U.S. and Iran could come to terms on anything before sanctions begin to choke the Iranian economy in November.

In the coming weeks, we are likely to see an escalation of rhetoric between the U.S. and Iran. To complicate matters, many U.S. allies, particularly in Europe, are not pleased with the U.S. decertification of the deal.

Iran could retaliate

The economic climate in Teheran and throughout Iran is deteriorating after a brief period of capital injection following the 2015 agreement. The U.S. has warned allies around the world not violate sanctions, and many companies and countries have marched in line with the U.S. request European oil companies that were prepared to make investments in Iranian oil production and refining have retreated from Teheran and abandoned plans. At the same time, the Iranian have warned that if they cannot export their 2.7 million barrels of oil to the world each day, they will make sure that other countries in the Middle East suffer the same fate.

The Iranian exports flow through the Strait of Hormuz each day along with a total of 19 million barrels or 20% of the world's oil supplies to consumers. The narrow seaway separates the Persian Gulf from the Gulf of Oman, and many OPEC members depend on the passageway for their exports. The Strait could become a focal point for retaliation by Iran as it is the only game in town for many producers in the Middle East when it comes to exporting crude oil to the open seas. The U.S. would quickly provide naval and other military support to the seaway to make sure that the energy commodity can flow, but a faceoff in the region would stoke concerns about the availability of crude oil and could send nearby prices much higher of Iran plans to retaliate. Moreover, any hostilities in the Middle East that threaten production, refining or any logistical route in the area would send the price of crude oil higher over the coming weeks and months.

Iran may not be a leading oil producer in the world, but they are a military power in the Middle East with a powerful ally in the Russians. The ongoing proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran continues to threaten Saudi petroleum infrastructure as rockets from bordering Yemen routinely fly over the border aimed at strategic Saudi locations. In KSA, few things are more vital than crude oil.

The Brent-WTI spread moves higher

One of the parts of market structure that reflects the political premium for crude oil in the Middle East is the price of Brent versus WTI. While both crude oil prices are international benchmarks, Brent is the pricing mechanism for two-thirds of the world' production including the petroleum that comes from the Middle East. Therefore, the price of Brent tends to outperform NYMEX WTI crude oil during times of concerns over the availability of oil from the Middle East. During the Arab Spring in 2010, when political change swept across the region, the price of crude oil moved appreciably higher and was north of $100 per barrel on NYMEX futures, but the premium for Brent over WTI rose to over $25 per barrel. When the Brent premium expands, the price of oil tends to move to the upside.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of WTI minus Brent shows, the level of the Brent premium began to expand in March and April 2018 as the world prepared for the U.S. to walk away from the Iran nuclear nonproliferation agreement. Brent hit a high of an $11.55 premium over WTI in late May and early June. After moving back down to a low of $3.93 in late June, the Brent premium has expanded once again to the $9.70 level as of September 26. With the deadline on sanctions on Iran approaching, the odds favor a higher high in the Brent premium, and that could mean that crude oil is heading higher over the coming weeks.

The price of crude oil is already near the high on the NYMEX futures exchange.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, the most recent peak in WTI crude oil futures came in early July at $75.27 per barrel which was the highest price since 2014. At a high of $72.78 this week, the NYMEX futures are knocking on the door of a new and higher high. Meanwhile, the recent price action in Brent crude oil has been even more impressive.

Source: CQG

As the chart of Brent crude oil futures in the Intercontinental Exchange dating back to 2013 shows, this week the price of the benchmark crude rose above the May 2018 high at $80.50 and reached $82.54 per barrel. The new highs in Brent are a sign of rising concerns over the availability of crude oil from the Middle East. While the price took off after OPEC refused to heed President Trump's warning during their Algerian gathering last weekend, the most significant factor facing the oil market is Iran lashing out as the U.S. continues to increase the economic and political pressure on the theocracy. Aside from direct attacks on oil production which would put Iran in a no-win situation against American military might, the potential for cyber-attacks and terrorist strikes are rising as November approaches.

Brent futures are the most direct route, but BNO is an alternative for those who do not trade or invest in the futures arena

The most direct route for an investment in the Brent oil market is via the futures and options that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. For those who do not trade in the highly leveraged and volatile world of the futures arena, the United States Brent Oil ETF (BNO) offers an alternative.

Source: Barchart

Since the February 2016 low, BNO has moved from $8.80 to $22.80 per share, an increase of 159%. Over the same period, Brent crude oil futures have appreciated from $27.11 to $81.53 per barrel as of September 25, an increase of 200%. While the futures have outperformed the BNO ETF product, those holding BNO did not have to deal with rolling futures or maintaining a future account to trade the Brent futures. BNO is liquid ETF with net assets of $99.79 million and an average of 256,904 shares trading each day. The fund's prospectus states:

The investment seeks the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares' per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of Brent crude oil. The Benchmark Futures Contract is the futures contract on Brent crude oil as traded on the Ice Futures Europe Exchange that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire.

As of September 26, the fund held over 51% of its assets in the November 2018 Brent crude oil futures contract. While the fund holds some Treasury Bills for liquidity, they are now rolling their position to the next active month futures contract in December. The correlation between BNO and Brent crude oil shows that the ETF has underperformed the futures, but it is correlated on the upside and does a reasonable job replicating price action.

The technical picture for Brent has lots of blue sky on the upside

Aside from standard shares, BNO also offers market participants the opportunity to trade call and put options on the ETF product.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, above the new high this week, the next level of technical resistance in the Brent crude oil market stands at the June 2014 high at $115.69 per barrel, $34.15 or 42% above the price on September 26. Therefore, Brent crude oil has lots of blue sky on the upside if the price spikes higher because of the brewing tensions in the Middle East.

The potential for an upside spike in the price of crude oil has not been this high since the Arab Spring when the energy commodity was north of $100 per barrel. We could be heading back to the level or higher in the coming weeks and months as sanctions begin to bite the Iranians.

