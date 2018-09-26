Hi-Crush Idles Whitehall Plant; Bullish Thesis Unchanged

If Northern White was dead and is, indeed, being displaced by local brown sand, then HCLP wouldn't be expanding Wyeville and rail capabilities at Whitehall.

This is not a sign of weakness for frac sand players. On the contrary, it points to the flexibility that HCLP has with its supply chain to navigate temporary slowdowns.

Hi-Crush Partners (HCLP) dropped a bombshell on investors today with the idling of their Whitehall facility in Wisconsin. At first glance, this event seems bearish and makes investors want to run for the hills. For someone who thinks that the frac sand narrative has not changed for the publicly traded five frac sand companies, even with all of the new local sand capacity being built-out, admittedly this shook me to the core last night when my partners and I heard the news.

However, upon reading the press release this morning and talking with investor relations at HCLP, the issue doesn't seem like an issue at all. In fact, the news is bullish. I hate to be the guy who doesn't want to cave on his pro-frac sand arguments, and will do everything possible to paint a bullish picture even while the sands shift below my very feet, literally. But, I cannot help but to think that this announcement is a positive for HCLP.

Sure, I want boom times right now for my frac sand plays. But, the entire industry is forecasting a slowdown in the third quarter. So, when HCLP says that they are just remaining flexible in a softer environment, and that the rebound is coming in 2019 when takeaway capacity comes online, I have no choice but to see the picture through management's eyes, who, by all accounts, is still more bullish than ever on their prospects. Let's discuss why HCLP is actually making a positive move today in idling their Whitehall Plant.

HCLP Is Only Idling Their Dry Plant

HCLP is not shutting down their entire Whitehall plant, and confirming that Northern White sand is dead. Rather, they are only idling their dry plant, which should be a temporary event as we alluded to in the intro. Let's take it from the source (linked above):

Our strategic decision to temporarily idle Whitehall's dry plant was driven by recent, temporary softness in completions activity and frac sand demand," said Laura C. Fulton, Chief Financial Officer of Hi-Crush. "This reduced level of expected activity is reflected in our updated guidance for sales volumes of 2.8 million to 3.0 million tons for the third quarter we previously communicated. Our Kermit facility continues to run above its nameplate capacity and we anticipate strong demand for Northern White and our in-basin Permian sand in 2019 and beyond.

So, not only are they temporarily just idling their dry plant, but HCLP is still using the wash plant to meet “strong” Northern White demand. As seen above, their guidance has not been affected, and is still on track to meet the original estimates of 2.8 million to 3.0 million tons sold for the third quarter.

Potentially Lost Production Offset By Kermit And Wyeville

How is still meeting guidance possible if HCLP idled a plant in Wisconsin? The answer seems simple enough.

While a dry plant has been idled at one Northern White mine, HCLP continues to run above nameplate capacity at another in Kermit. Additionally, as previously disclosed, HCLP is expanding their Wyeville plant in Wisconsin and Kermit operations. So, these two mines seeing an expansion should compensate for any lost volumes experienced at Whitehall (which isn't losing volumes, since it is fully contracted out). These caveats point even more so to the fact that Northern White is not dead. HCLP sees it the same way:

The flexibility of our operations position us to respond timely and efficiently to evolving industry dynamics, supporting our ability to best align operations with customer demand," said Robert E. Rasmus, Chief Executive Officer of Hi-Crush. "Despite temporary market dislocations, we continue to expect strong demand for Northern White frac sand and are continuing with the expansion of rail capacity at Whitehall, as well as our customer-driven expansion of our Wyeville plant and the construction of the second Kermit facility.

If bears were thinking that HCLP is just scrambling to stay alive, then why would HCLP still be building out their rail loop at Whitehall? If they were really shutting down the entire Whitehall plant, or were just consolidating mines in Wyeville to stay alive, then they wouldn't continue with their rail expansion plans at Whitehall.

The Bear Case

As outer basins in Canada, Utah, and Wyoming keep opening, Northern White will still be needed to service those areas since Texas sand cannot be trucked that far. This puts smaller Northern White players in Wisconsin at a disadvantage who, while they can reach closer basins like the Bakken and Marcellus, cannot reach those basins further out like the larger, five publicly traded sand companies can, due to inferior logistics networks.

Therefore, as Northern White volumes get displaced out of the Permian from new, brown sand mine additions, which is virtually happening on a daily basis, those volumes will need to find a home; even more so now, in fact, since many E&Ps are going to full local brown usage in the Delaware Basin due to new completion design implementations that work as good, if not better, than Northern White.

The Bull Case

Hi-Crush and the other publicly traded companies like Emerge Energy (EMES), U.S. Silica (SLCA), Covia (CVIA), and Smart Sand (SND) all believe they can send their Northern White sand to other basins outside of the Permian, since demand remains robust there.

Sure, they will send some displaced Northern White volumes to Oklahoma, the Niobrara, and traditional basins in North Dakota and Pennsylvania, where the smaller Northern White player’s logistics networks can still reach and are fighting desperately for market share by dropping their NW prices.

However, I believe that the additional growth coming from traditional basins, as well as the growth from newer, harder to reach basins (mentioned above) will allow the five publicly traded frac sand companies to defend their market share. Consequently, as the companies forecasted, pricing should remain flat at current elevated levels, since higher prices in basins further out from Wisconsin will offset lower pricing in traditional basins closer to Wisconsin, where more Tier 2 and Tier 3 players are located.

My partners and I see the picture as, anyone who sells on today's news doesn't understand manufacturing. HCLP should be applauded for their efforts to navigate a temporarily slow environment by doing creative things, such as forward staging sand boxes and idling certain parts of mines, while expanding other areas. To pull these moves off and still meet production guidance, is actually a great accomplishment.

Conclusion

Hi-Crush is intelligently maneuvering through obstacles from completion delays occurring while takeaway capacity waits to come online. This is a temporary problem being experienced throughout the industry, which I have repeated numerous times. In other words, this is a GOOD problem.

The sky is not falling, nor is demand suffering from any type of "demand destruction" for frac sand that occurs during a slowing economy. Northern White demand, especially, remains strong judging by HCLP's recent expansion of their Wyeville Northern White sand mine. Also, some operators are clearly using white sand as a blend with brown, even in Texas, to prevent crushing and longer term decline rates.

So, while at first glance the news seems like the bears have been right all along, and Northern White sand is losing out to new, local brown supply, HCLP has managed to reassure investors, even in the latest announcement to idle their Whitehall dry plant, that Northern White demand should remain strong in 2019 and beyond.

Otherwise, they wouldn't be expanding their Wyeville plant, or be building out more rail capabilities at their idled Whitehall plant (which continues to deliver volumes to customers). As a result, my thesis has not changed for frac sand players, and I would be adding to HCLP shares today if I didn't have a full position in the stock already.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HCLP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.