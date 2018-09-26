Viking Therapeutics And VK2809: The Hype On NASH

I propose that combination NASH trials involving drug candidates, VK2809 and VK0612, a novel anti-diabetic drug candidate, could be an additional unique and innovative scientific approach to halting NASH.

Recent top line data for VK2809 revealed its lipid-altering benefit in patients with fatty liver disease or steatosis that is consistent with an anti-metabolic syndrome effect.

Viking's stock price has appreciated over 200% in the last six months due to a presumed anti-NASH benefit for VK2809.

Investment Thesis

Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) is a small-cap ($641M) clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that was founded by Drs. Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman in 2012. Its pipeline encompasses drug candidates, VK2809, VK5211 and VK0612, that could provide novel clinical benefits to patients diagnosed with metabolic and endocrine disorders.

The last 6 months have been financially very rewarding for Viking Therapeutics with its stock appreciating from $5.42 in May 25 to >$19 by September 25 as shown by the trading chart in Fig. 1. Congratulations to investors who were invested in this stock prior to the rally. This rally was initially attributed to the positive top-line data readout from Madrigal Pharmaceuticals' (MDGL) MGL-3196 NASH Phase 2b trial. MGL-3196 is a liver-directed THR β-selective agonist and anti-NASH drug candidate that showed clinical benefits in patients with biopsy-proven NASH in a Phase 2b NASH trial.

Investors speculated/hypothesized on a positive data readout for VK2809, also a THR β-selective agonist drug candidate, that was being clinically evaluated in patients with NAFLD and high LDL cholesterol. The anti-steatotic benefits of VK2809 in these patients were validated last week with the release of the top line data.

I am not invested in VKTX stock and so have never reviewed VK2809 despite being asked to do so by several investors. In my recent article on Intercept and NASH, investors Gery Divry and Pseudopseudonym commented on the misconception/misunderstanding by some investors in incorrectly designating the recent VK2809 data readout as a NASH trial.

All my articles have and are always meant to facilitate investors' understanding. Obviously, I don’t know everything. There always seem to be a bit of helter skelter associated with NASH data readout. Which is not surprising given the vast number of anti-NASH drug candidates in development as well as the financial rewards associated with such development. This article is meant to nip in the bud any misconceptions on the VK2809 Phase 2a top line data readout, by briefly reviewing what was and what was not achieved.

Market Assessment And Risks

Viking has multiple shots on goal with three drug candidates, VK5211, VK0612, VK2809 at different stages of clinical trial as well as two earlier-stage programs targeting metabolic diseases and anemia. Currently, Viking’s evaluation is largely driven by VK2809 because of its potential as an anti-NASH therapeutic. Its lead drug candidate, VK5211, a non-steroidal selective androgen modulator has also shown clinical promise in patients suffering from non-elective hip fracture.

All clinical trials are associated with significant risks including serious adverse events, negative clinical outcomes. Viking has multiple shots on goal. But given the intense interest in VK2809 and the huge addressable market of NASH, I am inclined to say that the market may assess VK2809 as the main risk. Viking will definitely be strongly impacted by any perceived setbacks in its clinical progress/development in the future NASH trial.

Clinical setback in VK2809 could lead to volatility in share price and also call into question the scientific integrity of VK2809. Its long-term valuation will be determined by the clinical outcome of VK2809 in proposed NASH trials. Furthermore, approval of VK5211 for non-elective hip fracture will increase its growth and keep it competitive.

At June 30, 2018, Viking held cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaling $142.2M. The balance sheet is strengthened through gross proceeds of ~$175.8M from the recent stock offering, bringing cash balance to $318M on September 26, 2018. Research and development expenses for the six months ended Q2/2018 were $8.3M compared to $7.2M for the same period in 2017. General and administrative expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2018 were $3.5M compared to $2.7M for the same period in 2017.

What Is NAFLD, NAFL And NASH?

An overview of NAFLD, NAFL and NASH is warranted before analysis of the VK2809 data. Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is initiated by the disruption or alteration of hepatic lipid homeostasis/metabolism.

NAFLD comprises a spectrum of liver disorders characterized by a variable degree of excessive accumulation of fat (>5% fat content), with triglycerides being the most prominent type of fat in the liver independent of heavy alcohol abuse. Fatty tissue slowly builds up in the liver when a person’s diet exceeds the amount of fat his or her body can handle. NAFLD comprises non-alcoholic fatty liver (NAFL) and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

Distinguishing NAFL from NASH requires a liver biopsy. However, progress is also being made in the development of non-invasive biomarkers. As per FDA guidelines, all NASH trials must consist of patients with biopsy-proven NASH. NAFL (i.e. fatty liver or steatosis) is a reversible NAFLD that is characterized by a variable degree of excessive accumulation of fat (>5% fat content) in the absence of liver cell injury and inflammation.

In contrast to NAFL, NASH is a severe form of NAFLD that is characterized by liver cell injury and inflammation. NASH is a highly prevalent, multifactorial, and multistep liver disease whose prevalence has reached epidemic proportions in developed and developing countries, affecting up to 25% of the global population with ~8% children.

Progression to NASH increases the risks for fibrosis and/or cirrhosis (an irreversible step) and ultimately liver cancer. Almost 40 years since the first diagnosis of NASH by Dr. Ludwig & colleagues at the Mayo Clinic in 1980, the prevalence of NASH in the US population is estimated to be around 10% with similar rates reported in Europe.

Fibrosis is the sole histopathological feature independently associated with increased susceptibility of NASH-related liver mortality. NASH fibrosis stage is also a forecast of overall transplant-free survival. It has been projected that beginning 2020, NASH may surpass HCV infection as the leading cause of liver transplant in the US (Charlton, Gastroenterology. 2011).

It is estimated that 25% of individuals with NASH fibrosis may end up with cirrhosis within 10 years of diagnosis if left untreated and a subset of the latter cases may advance to liver cancer. Cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma are the most common liver-related causes of morbidity associated with NASH.

VK2809 Study Design

The Phase 2 study was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group study designed to evaluate the efficacy, safety and tolerability of VK2809 in patients with elevated LDL-C and NAFLD. Patients were randomized to receive placebo (n = 14), 10 mg VK2809 dosed every other day (QOD, n = 15), or 10 mg VK2809 dosed daily (QD, n = 16) for 12 weeks followed by a four-week off-drug phase.

The trial's primary endpoint assessed the effect of VK2809 treatment on LDL-C after 12 weeks compared to placebo. The secondary endpoint evaluated changes in liver fat content by MRI-PDFF in patients with a valid baseline and post-baseline MRI.

My Analysis Of Clinical Data Readout

Viking Therapeutics: The top-line data readout of a 12-week Phase 2 study of VK2809 in patients with NAFLD and elevated LDL-C was announced today.

First Genesis: FDA’s preference is that all clinical trials evaluating anti-NASH drug candidates be assessed in patients with histological-proven NASH. Currently, the only way to distinguish NAFL (fatty liver) from NASH is a liver biopsy. It is not surprising that patients with NAFL were used for this study since they typically have high LDL-C or hypercholesterolemia. We know that metabolic syndrome (MetS), a well-known risk factor for NASH, comprises insulin resistance, obesity and dyslipidemia. This trial revealed the clinical benefit of VK2809 in attenuating risk factors for NASH as seen with hepatic fat (obesity) and hypercholesterolemia reductions.

The VK2809 study in its present form was not designed to be a NASH trial or to demonstrate clinical efficacy of VK2809 in patients with NASH (Fig 2). This is a clinical trial of patients with NAFL also known as fatty liver or steatosis.

Fig.2: Clinical trial design for studies on NAFLD and NASH (Konerman et. al. J. Hepatol. 2018).

Figure. 2 shows the different phases of clinical trial design of NAFLD and NASH. The VK2809 trial differs from the MGL-3196 Phase 2b trial that involved patients with biopsy-proven NASH. VK2809 may well have a more potent THR β-selective agonistic effect than MGL-3196, but it has to be proven in an FDA approved NASH clinical trial involving patients with biopsy-proven NASH.

Data from this trial provides a clinical rationale for proceeding on to the next phase of VK2809 clinical development. Indeed, Dr. Lian CEO, stated quote unquote Viking will be pursuing further development of VK2809 in NASH.

Viking Therapeutics: The study successfully achieved its primary endpoint, with patients receiving VK2809 demonstrating statistically significant reductions in LDL-C compared with placebo. Patients receiving VK2809 demonstrated statistically significant reductions in LDL-C of 20% or more, compared with placebo-treated patients. In addition, VK2809-treated patients demonstrated statistically significant improvements in other lipids, including atherogenic proteins apolipoprotein B and lipoprotein (a).

First Genesis: The trial demonstrated that VK2809, a metabolism modulator, has a lipid-altering effect given its ability to positively regulate hypercholesterolemia. The finding from this trial confirms VK2809 proposed mechanism of action at inhibiting lipogenesis. PPAR agonists (seladelpar, lanifibranor and elafibranor), ACC inhibitor, GS-0976 and THR-β agonist MGL-3196 all impact lipogenesis as a part of their mechanism of action to exert anti-NASH benefits in biopsy-proven NASH.

Viking Therapeutics: The trial's secondary endpoint was achieved, with VK2809-treated patients experiencing statistically significant reductions in liver fat content compared with placebo.

First Genesis: Liver fat reduction in response to VK2809 treatment also demonstrates its anti-MetS benefit in reducing obesity/BMI in these patients. It is well established that hepatic fat accumulation, predominantly triglycerides, initiates the cascade of pathophysiological events that promote the progression of fatty liver (steatosis) to NASH.

As a matter of fact, the first NASH hypothesis, Two-Hit hypothesis, by Drs. Day and James (Day & James, Gastroenterology, 1998) associates hepatic triglyceride accumulation with the development of hepatocellular injury in NASH. While this hypothesis has been the norm when describing NASH pathogenesis, it has been disputed as being too generalized and oversimplified because hepatic triglyceride accumulation may not the sole causative factor of NASH (previously discussed).

The anti-NASH benefit of MGL-3196 in biopsy-proven NASH was associated with hepatic fat reduction, reinforcing the likelihood that VK2809 could exert similar benefits in any future NASH trial involving patients with histological-proven NASH.

Epilogue

The VK2809 Phase 2a showed clinical promise in exhibiting anti-MetS benefits that could be important in the development of anti-NASH therapeutics. NASH is an asymptomatic, progressive chronic complex liver disease with multi-factorial causal pathways.

Patients with NASH tend to be sicker than NAFL due to the myriad of causal pathophysiologic events associated with the complex disease. It is impossible to say with certainty that VK2809's benefit in fatty liver will translate to clinical benefit in NASH. However, one can presume that just like MGL-3196, VK2809 will also trigger anti-NASH benefits in patients with histological NASH.

Due to the plethora of ever-growing lists of causal pathophysiological pathways, it has been proposed that combining therapies that engage different pharmacological targets may provide a synergistic histopathologic benefit in NASH. A novel approach to the clinical development of Viking’s anti-NASH pipeline, could be a combination trial involving VK0612, a novel anti-diabetic drug candidate that inhibits fructose1,6-bisphosphatase.

Fructose1,6-bisphosphatase is involved in gluconeogenesis (i.e. glucose production). I recommend to Dr. Lian that inhibiting/suppressing lipogenesis, glucose production and its metabolism in the liver with VK0612/VK2809 combo, should limit both insulin resistance, ensuing steatosis and inflammation-mediated hepatic fibrosis.

As always, my articles are meant to facilitate your understanding. Readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. Please implement due diligence and invest wisely. If you have enjoyed reading this and other articles, please ‘like’ and ‘follow’.

