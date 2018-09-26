CBL & Associates: Is The Stock Worth $0?

Is that true yet? Not quite in my opinion. However, a repeat of the move in real estate valuations from 2016 to present makes this a zero.

Could CBL & Associates (CBL) common stock be worth nothing? There are some very persistent short investors out there that think so. I've been outlining the bearish case in this name for more than one year now, at least trying to guide investors away from making a poor investment decision by getting involved with the company. Given we are back near the lows, it is worth issuing yet another warning here. I've spoken at length about the liquidity problems and financial covenant overhangs, and it is time to cross another bridge: asset valuation. In my view, upside is limited based on comps and, depending on your assumptions, it is not difficult to reach the conclusion that the common equity is worth zero in the event of a liquidation.

Calculating Net Asset Value

Net asset value ("NAV") is a simple concept and one that holds true for many REITs. To explain why this matters, there are two investor classes at work in the markets: retail and institutional. Retail investors are the Joe Schmos out there trying to fund their retirement while institutional investors are made up of hedge funds, endowments, and pension funds. For retail investors, they get involved with REITs for the income: fat (but sustainable) dividend checks are valued above all else. For institutional investors, they buy to get exposure to the underlying commercial real estate and the associated appreciation. The latter are the smart ones in this case; property appreciation is where a significant portion of the value is created in the long term. Given institutional investors have much more clout in driving buying and selling activity in a stock (and not Joe Schmo) NAV is what matters. What better way to create immediate value within a portfolio than buying real estate for less than what it is worth if sold? And conversely, what better way to bet on a stock's decline than if it trades at a premium to its assets (ignoring management premiums)?

In order to understand what NAV is at CBL & Associates, we have to go through a few steps:

Get the figure on all of the debt and preferred stock that sits above the common stock in the capital stack.

Find out the run rate level of net operating income ("NOI") on which to value these assets.

Stress test different capitalization rates.

Step one is simple enough. As of Q2 2018, CBL & Associates had $4,745mm in debt attributable to it excluding deferred financing costs. This is disclosed on page 51 of the most recent 10-Q. Note that this is different than the $4,172mm in mortgage and other indebtedness listed on the balance sheet. As we will be considering income received from joint ventures not consolidated under GAAP accounting, we also have to include the debt load associated with these off balance sheet malls when considering liquidation value as well. Additionally, alongside that debt, the company also had $626mm in outstanding Series D and E cumulative preferred stock outstanding. Net of cash, this totals $5,348mm. Before the common equity is worth anything, CBL & Associates needs to have gross asset value over and above this number.

On the income side of the equation, CBL & Associates reported $162mm in NOI in Q2 2018. Generally, investors are going to be forward-looking in making an investment decision and NOI is the primary metric used to make that decision. The problems CBL & Associates has had with poor comps and negative releasing spreads are well documented, but management believes that same center NOI ("SSNOI") comps will be relatively flat in 2019. Giving them the benefit of the doubt, we will operate under the assumption that they are right in this case. In reality, I think they actually slip another couple of percentage points next year.

For the common equity to be worth $0, CBL & Associates has to sell its properties in liquidation at a 12% cap rate on average (640mm in NOI divided by obligations of $5,348mm). Every turn in the cap rate higher than that 12% level creates $640mm in value for the common equity, or about $3.70/share given the current outstanding float. Weighted average sales price at an 11% capitalization rate? CBL is worth a little less than it is now. 10%? There is upside. Given how small the current market cap is in terms of the overall capital structure, CBL & Associates is incredibly weighted to the underlying assumptions used to value its properties. If we revisit some of the (way too early) bullish calls from 2017 that called for as much as $24/share in asset value, it is pretty clear how getting that wrong can be disastrous. I'll also go over why investors should have known this was a poor call to make.

Determining The Proper Cap Rate To Use

Unfortunately, actual sales data for malls is limited - especially from malls at the bottom of the barrel like what CBL & Associates owns. There are only about 1,000 malls in the United States today, a tiny figure compared to the estimated 5.6mm commercial buildings out there. Only a small fraction of these malls would make for a good comp against the assets we care about and asset turnover has historically been very low. This makes malls very illiquid. Going back to my partnered research with REIT author Brad Thomas " Only Time Will Tell: CBL Is A Strong Sell" where we took a look at a distressed CBL & Associates property via property-level data disclosed within a CMBS loan, one of the issues there is the lack of a recent appraisal. Third party appraisals are generally only done in times of distress within the underlying mortgage and, for the moment, CBL & Associates continues to pay its bills. Combined, these factors make comps difficult. However, investors can find signs of problems within the company's reported financials. Here are some facts:

In 2016, the company recorded impairment losses on every single property it is sold to write down the carrying value of the property versus the proceeds received. This has been the norm, not the exception.

The average capitalization rate used in impairment testing has been 11.7% since 2015. The trend has been towards higher cap rates, not lower, in recent years.

However, the number one signal that I would point to is what I would call the "community center ceiling". To understand this, it helps to define what a community center is and how it is different from a mall. Community centers average around 300,000 square feet (smaller than malls) and are primarily anchored by grocery stores like Kroger (KR). They frequently count household names as tenants such as discount retailers (Kohl's (KSS)) and large specialty shops (Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS), Best Buy (BBY), CVS Health (CVS)). Sound familiar? If you read the plan management at CBL & Associates has to solve its problems, this is basically what the company is trying to transfer its tenant mix towards: away from small, clothing centric retailers and dying traditional mall anchors like Sears 48 (SHLD) or J.C. Penney (JCP) to healthy, investment grade lessees.

Going back the past two decades, community centers have always traded at a premium to malls on a comparative basis. Because malls have (in general) lower quality tenants, more frequent leasing renewals, and higher necessary capital outlay for overhead (common area maintenance and other costs), commercial real estate investors have tended to lean towards ownership of a community center than a mall, all else equal. Historically, this premium has been around 100-200bps on cap rates.

I've used this frequently as a source, and I'll do so here again. CBRE, which is the world's largest commercial real estate services firm, puts out cap rate survey data every six months. It's a free resource, and it's a really simple tool that gives a professional investor opinion on the value of various classes of real estate. For each property type, CBRE provides a valuation range based on location using two metrics: Metro Tier and Class.

Metro Tier: CBRE professionals only look at big city assets. Tier III is the lowest class they make calls on and includes major urban areas like Salt Lake City, Charlotte, and Memphis. Tier I cities are the big ones: Washington D.C., San Diego, Los Angeles. Generally, the higher the tier, the more expensive the property is. "Tier", as CBRE defines it, has no relation to the Tier list that CBL & Associates uses in its filings .

CBRE professionals only look at big city assets. Tier III is the lowest class they make calls on and includes major urban areas like Salt Lake City, Charlotte, and Memphis. Tier I cities are the big ones: Washington D.C., San Diego, Los Angeles. Generally, the higher the tier, the more expensive the property is. "Tier", as CBRE defines it, . Class: Pretty simple here as well: Class A, B, and C. Class C properties are, by definition, older buildings that are leasing functional - but not prime - space. Class C does not mean that the property is not operating at a stabilized occupancy level or that it is going to fall over tomorrow, just that it is a ho-hum investment. Given prior outlined chronic underinvestment by CBL & Associates, as well as consistently negative releasing spreads, it is clear that the company isn't operating Class A real estate.

*Source: CBRE 2H 2018 Cap Rate Survey, Slide 26

Today, a Class C community center in Atlanta, Georgia will sell at a 9.5% capitalization rate. This is for a community center operating in a metro area with 500,000 people with $62K in median household income. I want investors to think long and hard on how much more of a discount is going to be demanded from investors in the primarily rural locations that CBL & Associates owns. Take, for instance, the Valdosta Mall in Georgia. This property is more than three hours south of Atlanta. Valdosta is a city with 80% of the median household income and a fraction of the population. Which would you rather own, all else equal? The economics are just not there in comparison. Anyone that is setting price targets for CBL & Associates based on cap rates in the high single digits has no ground to stand on given this data.

Given the historical 150bps average discount to community centers, CBL & Associates would be lucky to see its assets sell for an 11% capitalization rate on a good day. Drawing back to a prior point, I don't think it is a surprise that the average capitalization rate used in impairment testing has been 11.7% in recent years. Today, the company trades at around a 10.8% implied capitalization rate. It is being valued right where it belongs given the data - if not better.

A Hope And A Prayer

Throughout this downdraft, CBL & Associates has taken what appears to be the ostrich approach to business management: stick your head in the sand and hope the problems go away. The prevailing view from management is that problems with malls are transitory: negative releasing spreads will stop, SSNOI will rise, and asset valuations will be propped up in time. Even in the face of rising interest rates (which generally negative movements in cap rates), management seems assured that property values will turn.

I think it is worth highlighting that this collapse in property valuations is occurring after a years-long bull market driven by GDP growth. Heck, jobless claims are at a 49 year low! What happens if the economy turns south or if strong inflation drives demanded risk premiums from real estate classes higher?

Between the end of 2016 and today, cap rates moved 150bps within retail assets in the wrong direction. For CBL & Associates, we are now at 10.8-11% cap rate valuation according to the market and peer comps. Remember that at 12%, the common equity is worth nothing. It does not take a further negative move for shareholders to be blown out of the water, especially heading into key refinancing activity that will have to take place within two years. Longs continue to play with fire.

Note: Members of the Industrial Insights community receive access to actionable research ideas like this often. This isn't your average investing resource. Receive deep dive insight into companies that include facility tours, management interviews, and in-person conference coverage. This type of coverage is not publicly available.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.