What Can The U.S. And China Tariffs Do To Micron's Stock Price?

The combined tariffs reduce Micron’s gross margin between -0.48% and -1.36% which by itself may decrease stock price by about 2% however, the market has already priced this in.

By K.C. Ma and Zachary Gunn

The short answer is nothing, at least for the time being.

On Sept. 17th, the U.S. imposed a 10% tariff on 200 billion dollar's worth of Chinese goods. The rate of the tariff will be raised to 25% at year-end. 5,745 Chinese goods are targeted. On Sept. 18th, China responded with a 5-10% tariff on 60 billion dollar's worth of U.S. goods. 5,207 U.S goods are targeted. It is not yet known whether the U.S. technology sector will have additional Chinese targeted retaliation, but it is likely given the large orders Chinese manufacturers place with Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and other U.S. chipmakers. However, China's choice of the tech "hit list" becomes a delicate one since many U.S. hardware makers rely on Chinese contract manufacturers. Therefore, any technology tariffs would make such measure a double-edged sword.

There could be more complications for Micron in the foreseeable future. Based on the 5,745 line long import hit list by the U.S., tariffs are levied on finished goods from Chinese contract manufacturers, therefore Micron will be hurt. Since Micron has more than 30% of supplies imported from Asia and 73.8% of revenue from the same region (Table 3), the closely integrated relationship may become hardly distinguishable when it comes to U.S. tariffs and Chinese retaliation tariffs.

On September 21, Micron's CEO Sanjay Mehrotra told CNBC's "Squawk Alley" that the company will be able to "easily mitigate" their future impact. "In our fiscal first quarter we will have an impact of 50 to 100 basis points in our gross margins," Mehrotra said. That's equivalent to between 0.5 percent and 1 percent. "Of course this is related to some of the product that we import into the U.S. that is manufactured in China, and we are very much focused on mitigating that manufacturing."

As semiconductors are the fastest growing technology focused industry in China, it would seem as if Micron is more vulnerable to both Trump's tariffs and China's retaliation. Because of this consideration, we have estimated Micron's exposure to both tariffs in terms of cost and revenue. The U.S. tariff exposure is measured by the company's cost distribution of its Asian suppliers, while the Chinese tariff exposure is measured by the revenue distribution of its Asian customers. Moreover, there may be an added U.S. "derived" revenue exposure due to the higher imported cost from China.

Micron's U.S. Tariffs Cost Exposure

In estimating the Micron cost increase from U.S. tariffs, we first identified Micron's top 14 largest Asian suppliers with each of its cost contribution to the company. It is interesting to note that five Taiwanese firms represent 5.84% of Micron's costs of goods sold, while the Chinese suppliers have virtually no exposure. The sharp difference between Taiwan and China poses important implications. First, if Trump's tariffs are only directed at China ("Made by China"), it appears to be ineffective, at least to Micron. As the data indicates, Micron is practically not affected by the U.S. tariffs targeted at Chinese suppliers.

However, even if Micron does not have Chinese suppliers which U.S. tariffs can be directly levied, one potential complication is whether tariffs will be levied on tech goods manufactured in China ("Made in China"), rather than just on tech goods manufactured by Chinese firms (made by China). This will be an important factor since most Taiwanese and Asian manufacturers have significant production facilities in China. So, Micron's "Chinese" supplier exposure can range from 0% ("Made by China"), 5.87% ("Made by Taiwan China"), or the most expansive 19.93% ("Made in China").

Using the above estimates of the cost exposure, we estimated the import cost increase for each scenario (Table 2). Given a 25% tariff on the cost exposure (5%-20%), the net impact on Micron's gross margin needs to be adjusted by the percentage of U.S. revenue from China import. Since Micron's U.S. revenue is about 15.6% and if all the U.S. revenue was from Chinese imports (Table 3), the gross margin will be reduced at most by 0.2%-0.78% (Table 2). This is where Sanjay Mehrotra's estimate of "50 to 100 basis points" comes from. Either way you look at this, the cost increase is hardly alarming.

Note that the above estimates are based on the most expansive scenario that U.S. 25% tariffs may grossly classify Taiwan as part of China, or Greater China area which include all Asian countries. Based on the recent development, this is most likely the case.

Micron's China Tariffs Cost Exposure

Given the strong and surprising stance of Trump's tariffs, there has been "tit for tat" retaliations from China. So, while Micron may not be significantly affected by Chinese retaliation on the supplier side, it has a much larger stake on the Asian revenue side. On this front, Micron is vulnerable most since it has revenue exposure from both the Greater China region and from China in particular (Table 4). To this end, we identified Micron's 10 largest Asian customers and their revenue contributions. The customer is considered "qualified" if its revenue contribution can be individually identified. The "unqualified" customer is the one that its revenue is estimated approximately based on its market capitalization. Micron has around 11.57% of Asian qualified revenue. More importantly, Micron has about 5.87% revenue from China directly (Lenovo, ZTE, Huawei, Xiaomi).

As China has already impose 5%-10% tariffs on 60 billion of all U.S. goods, Micron has around 5% Chinese "qualified" revenue and maybe 10% "unqualified" revenue exposure at risk. Given the relatively small revenue portion that each firm is exposed to Chinese retaliatory tariffs, even with a 5%-10% tariff levied on the U.S. revenue, it is hard to imagine that there is a significant loss in revenue for Micron. With at most 5%-10% revenue exposure, applied to a 5%-10% Chinese tariffs, Micron's gross margin will be impacted negatively by 0.25%-1% from Chinese tariffs (Table 4). Incidentally, Sanjay Mehrotra's estimate of 0.5%-1% did not include the GM erosion from China tariffs.

GM Impact "Easily Mitigate"

With a back to back, tit for tat trade war game, Micron's gross margin may be reduced in the order of 0.2%-0.78% by U.S tariffs, and another 0.25%-0.58% by China's tariffs. The impact has been estimated on the conservative side, assuming U.S. tariffs cover all of Micron's Asian's suppliers and Chinese tariffs will also apply to Micron's product which are mainly made in China. As a result, the combined GM reduction for Micron will be in the order of - 0.45% to -1.30% which may translate to less than 2% reduction of future earnings.

If tariffs do not permanently affect Micron's growth potential, the stock price may react by about the same magnitude (-2%). By the way, Micron's stock fell 2.8 percent on Friday following comments a day earlier that the company's gross margins would suffer as a result of the tariffs. The less than extraordinary stock price reaction due to tariff announcements may be consistent with Micron's CEO Sanjay Mehrotra's lukewarm statement, "easily mitigate tariffs impact."

The Other Shoe to Drop

While Micron's tariff-induced cost increase may be manageable in the short run, Micron shareholders should be sensitive to the long-term revenue impact from the cost increase. In the short run, if Micron chooses to absorb the 2% cost increase, customers will not see the price increase and it is less likely to have any revenue impact. However, when Micron raises the selling price to cover the import tariffs, customers may reduce the purchase from Micron and to other competitors, such as Samsung and SK Hynix. Just as a historical reference, for every 1% change in gross margin, Micron's revenue growth will change by 0.33%. Thus, a 2% reduction in gross margin will turn into a 0.66% drop in revenue growth. The real damage is that a 0.66% reduction in revenue growth will be equivalent to a 10% drop in stock prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.