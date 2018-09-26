Enbridge Is Delivering The Goods

When I first started building my business more than twenty years ago I realized that I was taking a path less traveled. As a business owner I would be forging my own way, making my own decisions and getting paid based on my own abilities. My good fortune was achieved because of the relationships I created with my customers and my ability to identify new trends and meet their ever changing needs. But while I was building that business I was also building another in the background. One where I took a much more passive role, a business that could run itself. My plan was that one day this business could support me and my family, I was building a pension and that meant that I needed to identify great companies that I could trust to see me through 30+ years of retirement. One of those companies was Enbridge (ENB).

I want growth but I need Income

I bought Enbridge for the growth but I really depend on them for my Income. When I first started building my pension my two key criteria were growth and income. Initially my plan was to grow my portfolio large enough that eventually I could convert that growth into income when I retired. Based on historical averages, I felt that if I invested in stocks I could expect growth of 8-10% over the lifetime of my investment. The key question then became who to partner with.

When I first started out almost 30 years ago tech stocks were the pot and cryptocurrencies of today. They offered tremendous growth potential, made no money and because of that paid no dividends. The problem with technology is that it is constantly changing and just as quickly as the wonder kid of today amassed his fortune, the next sensation can quickly send him back to the garage taking all of his shareholders with him. I was one of those shareholders.

The other thing that became apparent was that taxes and fees would become an issue, so excessive trading was not going to be a part of my strategy. With this in mind I wanted to purchase companies that I could hold for a very long time. Companies that would grow in value but at the same time pay a healthy dividend that would grow along with the company. I started looking at dividend growth companies. I wanted to identify companies that offered me the growth to keep ahead of the index but at the same time offered stability in the form of a healthy dividend and a track record of success. I turned to Enbridge.

Unfortunately the last couple of years have been a little rough, but long term Enbridge has been a very steady performer. In turns of metrics, my goal when building my pension was to identify companies that could grow at a rate greater than 10% per year while outperforming their index. For Enbridge I used the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) as my index and with growth of over 100% in the past 10 years has outpaced the index and met my expectations on those fronts.

It's not a pension if you don't get paid

The key component to any retirement strategy centers on income. Since my portfolio is serving as a pension, it's not a pension if you don't get paid. Currently, Enbridge pays a dividend of 5.9% which compared to most companies is quite generous. In my portfolio dividends form the majority of my retirement income so a solid dividend and the ability to grow that are important. With a 20 year compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7% and clear guidance going forward of 10% annual growth through 2020 I am confident ENB will help me meet my objectives.

Initially I had intended to build my portfolio on growth stocks offering little to no dividend income but the problem with growth stocks is that cashing them in requires you to sell down your principle and I did not want this. I am averse to paying fees, so paying commission every time I generated a paycheck did not seem like a good choice. When I looked at tax advantaged earnings and controlling fees I found dividends to be the best form of income for me. You could argue that capital gains are treated similarly, but although buying low and selling high is the key to investing success, most people usually do the opposite. I did not want to have to be making those kinds of decisions on a regular basis. By choosing ENB from the start I have been able to watch my investment grow and can spend the dividends without fees or having to sell down my capital base. So despite the challenges faced by the company in the past couple of years I have still managed to watch my income grow and since I am a buy and hold investor selling is not in my short term plan.

If you think of the 4% rule I am withdrawing far more than 4% of my initial investment through the dividend without any drop in my principle.

I want to see my paycheck grow

As a retiree who depends on dividends I am very focused on growth and how companies are able to use that growth to reward shareholders in the form of dividends. With that in mind we need to understand that growth is based on earnings and dividends are backed by the distributable cash flows (DCF) generated from those earnings. In the case of Enbridge, earnings and DCF have consistently improved over the years, with the exception of 2017 when Enbridge acquired Spectra Energy. The $28 billion dollar deal was intended to create greater diversification and drive future growth. Although this transaction has created short term challenges, I believe that long term investors should be looking at this as an opportunity to purchase a great company at a more attractive price.

As shown in the chart below 2017 was a challenging year as costs and additional debt associated with the Spectra deal struck at both profits and DCF. The story for 2018 is turning out to be much different as both earnings per share and DCF's resume their upward trend. This turnaround is the result of aggressive steps taken by management to refocus on their core business by selling non-core assets while at the same time bringing new projects into service that are now contributing to the bottom line. I think one of the greatest challenges for most investors is to buy when others are heading for the door. Personally I think that door is still open.

Spectra added needed diversification

Before the Spectra deal Enbridge was very much a liquids company attaching most of its future growth prospects to transporting oil and oil equivalents. This heavy oil focus created challenges as the planet tries to transition to greener alternatives. Post Spectra their business model has become a lot more balanced with natural gas transportation and distribution representing a more significant component of their mix.

Natural gas is also a much cleaner burning fossil fuel and presents considerable growth opportunities as many North American utilities look at converting aging coal and nuclear facilities to natural gas for electricity production. In addition, future pipeline expansions are being considered for the US Gulf Coast and Western Canada as additional Liquid Natural Gas (LNG) export terminals are being developed to allow export to foreign customers.

Enbridge has also forecast significant growth potential post 2020 identifying potential investments of between $20-30 billion driving future dividend growth. We are also seeing greater expansion into the European markets with their focus on green energy opportunities. I can see this presenting even greater opportunities once the US administration adopts a more realistic view on climate change reinvigorating the green energy sector in North America.

For Enbridge it all comes down to putting new pipe in the ground

For Enbridge, and for all energy infrastructure companies in North America, their biggest challenge still remains putting pipe in the ground. With over $22 billion in infrastructure projects on the books Enbridge's future growth is heavily dependent on seeing them get built. As evidenced in the chart below Enbridge remains on track to complete $7 billion dollars of these secured growth projects this year but 2019 will be the one to watch.

Of particular interest is the Line 3 replacement which continues to be built on time and on budget. The Canadian component has seen more than 400km of pipeline completed and with strong government and public support has advanced nicely. The challenge will be in completing the Minnesota leg of the project which has received approvals for their preferred route but is still awaiting final PUC, state and federal approvals to move forward. Holding them up are challenges from environmental groups who seem determined to halt any oil infrastructure development. The expected in service date is the second half of 2019 and its completion will add significantly to cash flows and allow Enbridge to meet their forecast dividend growth targets.

The greatest risk to any retirement plan is inflation. If the average rate of inflation is 2.5% then you have to grow your income by at least that amount to stay ahead. For my portfolio I have targeted 5% as my dividend growth rate. I wanted to know that my income would not only keep up with inflation but also improve every year after that.

I was very happy earlier this year to receive my 10% dividend increase which currently sits at close to 6%. If all goes as forecast I will be receiving another 10% increase in 2019 and 2020. Based on their YTD earnings growth of 21% and their DCF up 17% I feel the target is achievable and consistent with their 20 year average. I also believe that their current stock price is undervalued and if they can continue to hit their targets will be reflected in the price. Once again this should be a signal for those who have been sitting on the sidelines.

I want to get paid today but I want a bigger paycheck next year and the year after that. With an average compounded annual growth rate of 11.7% over the past 20 years and clear guidance for the next 2 Enbridge achieves this goal for me.

I think as an investor we become fixated on the value of the stock but as a retiree we often lose sight of what is really important which is getting paid. When I buy a stock my time horizon is decades so dividends become the most important component to me. The other thing to note about dividends is that cutting a dividend can be disastrous for most companies so they do not take increasing them lightly. In the case of ENB they have been paying a dividend for more than 64 years which is very reassuring to shareholders who depend on this income.

An improving balance sheet is good reason for shareholders to get excited

When Enbridge completed the Spectra deal one of the greatest concerns for investors was the amount of leverage the company took on to complete the transaction. As a result the stock price was impacted and what was to be a positive for the company actually turned out to be a negative for shareholders expecting the stock price to jump.

Also complicating the deal was the timing. Being in the natural gas distribution and transportation business, heating fuel cash flows are greatest during the fall and winter months and with the deal closing in mid February Enbridge lost out on much of that benefit in 2017 yet still absorbed all of the associated closing costs of the transaction as well operating costs for the balance of the year. This is evident in the drop in DCF / share for 2017. 2018 saw Enbridge enjoy the full 12 months of this transaction and is more indicative of cash flows going forward.

In order to address the leverage situation Enbridge also took an aggressive stance identifying non-core assets and in 2018 has sold off more than $7.5 billion of these assets applying the savings to the bottom line. As of the end of Q2 they are on track to hit their targeted debt to EBITDA of 5.0x earnings with further asset sales possible to enhance their position going forward.

When a company has been paying a dividend for more than 64 years you have to believe that they have a business model that is pretty solid. Those 64 years would have included a couple of wars, multiple Stock Market Crashes, Tech Bubbles, a Financial Crisis and now Donald Trump. Through all of this they have grown their business while keeping a keen eye on the bottom line and protecting their shareholders.

A deep moat

My early experience with tech stocks proved to me the value of partnering with companies that have a deep moat. Anytime you have an extremely valuable business that generates the type of profits that ENB does you are going to have outside competition looking to steal market share. The North American infrastructure industry is not like that. The industry is dominated by several major players and the barriers to entry are very high. Suffice it to say that replicating the asset base currently enjoyed by Enbridge would never be possible within today's restrictive environmental laws. This lack of competition also means that North American infrastructure companies like Enbridge have significant pricing advantages when supply is so tightly restricted. The toll road format of their business also insulates them from the commodity price swings that we have seen in the oil and gas space as they are paid based on volume and not the price of the commodity shipped. The toll road business is a very easy business to understand but complicated by difficult to understand people.

I want to invest in a company where I can feel confident walking away

One of the things I looked at when I built my retirement portfolio was the ability to walk away for months at a time and not have to worry about my investments. ENB allows me that kind of flexibility. During my working life I was always chasing targets. Sales targets, profit targets, cash flow targets it was invigorating but it is not what I wanted in my retirement.

In my retirement I want to be chasing a golf ball. In my investments I seek stability. I want companies that increase in value by 10% per year over the long term, I want a sustainable dividend payout that is between 3-7% and I want that dividend to be growing by at least 5% per year. ENB gives me that freedom. Although I do watch the stock price, almost like a football game, I ideally want to be checking in every quarter to see how things are going and maybe do a deeper dive once per year.

The only way that happens is when you identify a company with solid growth, a solid balance sheet and a deep moat that protects it from the storm clouds sure to form. ENB is that kind of company and deserving of being in my retirement portfolio.

