CenterState Banks Continues To Leverage Its Strong Florida Franchise

Long a popular target in takeover rumors, CenterState Banks (CSFL) has not only stayed independent, but has thrived over the past five years – pairing strong double-digit organic growth with an aggressive but still disciplined and coherent M&A strategy to drive above-average growth across multiple metrics. The market has certainly noticed, as the shares have roughly tripled the performance of regional banks over the last five years, while slightly outperforming over the past 12 months.

I’m a little more cautious about growth banking stories at this point in the cycle, as banks tend to peak ahead of yield curve inversion. Commercial real estate lending has gotten pretty frothy in many places, deposit betas continue to rise, and credit quality is about as good as it can get. Still, if low-to-mid teens growth is a reasonable long-term expectation, these shares may not be tapped out just yet.

A High-Quality Franchise In A Very Attractive State

CenterState is the third-largest publicly-traded bank headquartered in Florida and assuming Synovus (SNV) completes its acquisition of FCB (FCB), it will become the second largest in short order. CenterState has been on quite the growth spurt over the past five years, with the bank shooting up the Florida deposit market share table (from #28 to #15) and tripling its deposit share over that time. This growth has come through a combination of strong loan-driven organic growth as well as frequent M&A, with the bank executing 17 deals since 2010.

Florida is one of the most attractive markets in banking due to its projected population and household income growth, and CenterState now holds meaningful deposit share in five of the 20 fastest-growing U.S. metro areas (Orlando, Jacksonville, Tampa, Atlanta, and Miami), with positions just outside the top 10 in Tampa, Orlando, and Jacksonville. CenterState has actually de-prioritized Miami to a large extent, which given the nature of the commercial real estate market there and the competitiveness of the banking market is arguably not a bad strategic decision.

CenterState is a bit of a unicorn in that it boasts strong loan growth, but also a very strong core deposit franchise that still has room to support above-average lending growth (with a loan/deposit ratio still below 90%). CenterState has prioritized attracting stickier commercial customers, and around three-quarters of the bank’s demand deposits are commercial. Overall, CenterState’s 37% skew to non-interest-bearing deposits compares very favorably with its peers (at around 25%), as does it low skew toward time deposits (around 18%). With such a large mix of non-interest-bearing deposits, CenterState’s cost of deposits is quite low (around 33bp), and the company’s deposit beta has remained well below average throughout this cycle.

Over the last few years, CenterState’s lending profile has shifted toward a more typical smaller growth bank mix, with the bank upping its commercial real estate lending (or CRE) and reducing its mortgage lending. A little over half of the bank’s loan book is CRE, with a 50% higher skew toward investment properties versus owner-occupied. As a percentage capitalization, CenterState’s CRE loan book is a little high, but still with room to expand. C&I lending is about 15% of the mix – a little low, but not atypically so for a bank of this size.

Focusing Where Others Don’t

Like many “larger small” banks, CenterState focuses on serving a commercial clientele whose needs can’t always be adequately met by small community banks, but who don’t offer enough business to be truly appealing to larger super-regionals like Bank of America (BAC), Wells Fargo (WFC), and SunTrust (STI). CenterState’s average commercial loan is in a sort of sweet spot between $3 million and $10 million that works well for that market-splitting strategy. While CenterState’s credit quality hasn’t been quite as good as national averages for banks its size, it has done comparatively better than other Florida banks.

CenterState has also made a priority of growing its fee-generating businesses. In fact, management has a relatively unusual target (unusual for banks of its size) of generating fee income equal to 1% of its average assets. It’s not quite there yet, but it’s getting close.

CenterState generates fee income from typical bank service charges and mortgage banking, but also from some operations that are a little less common. CenterState is increasing its SBA business (which generates fee income) and is also working to grow its correspondent banking business. Maybe the best way to describe correspondent banking (at the risk of a little accuracy) is that its banking for other banks – CenterState provides various custodial services, accounting services, clearing, and deposit-holding, as well as other services like interest rate swaps, and has about 600 clients.

The only real downside to these fee-generating endeavors is that they are a “it costs money to make money” situation, and although I don’t consider CenterState’s efficiency ratio to be problematic, it will likely never be as low as it might otherwise be, due to the somewhat higher expenses involved in running/building the SBA and correspondent operations. Over time, I wouldn’t be surprised in the least to see CenterState beef up its corporate/treasury services as a way to generate more fee income and collect/keep even more commercial deposits.

The Opportunity

CenterState has by no means tapped out the opportunity in Florida, and I believe there’s ample lending growth for the bank there in the years to come. I do think, though, that meaningful M&A may become a little more challenging, as the bank’s size limits the number of targets it can digest and that would also make meaningful additions to the bank’s operations. Likewise, I don’t think management is eager to overpay to expand into Miami or Florida’s panhandle, so future M&A growth may follow I-95 into the Carolinas in the coming years.

I do have some concerns about where we are in the cycle, and many banks have started pulling back their lending activities in areas like CRE. For its part, CenterState has gotten a little more cautious about multi-family lending, though management still expects strong 9%-10% loan growth. I’m a little concerned about the economy slowing and the yield curve inverting, but that’s part of the macro risk that goes with bank stocks at this point in the cycle.

On its own merits, I like this bank and I think it can continue to outgrow its peers and generate good income growth in the coming years – enough, I think, to maintain a double-digit pace of growth. A 14x multiple to 2019 EPS would support a fair value in the low $30s (and still be in-line with peers), and discounted earnings likewise support a low $30s fair value, even with my concerns about a robust growth forecast at this point in the cycle. The fair value on a ROTE-P/TBV basis isn’t as impressive, but that metric doesn’t play to CenterState’s strength (growth) and does punish frequent M&A.

The Bottom Line

I’m a little nervous about a somewhat expensive growth bank stock that is reliant on Florida’s economy, but I do believe CenterState has carved out a very attractive franchise in an attractive state and when push comes to shove, I’ll lean toward quality like that. Other investors may not be as comfortable with the multiple and/or the growth expectations, but I’d at least suggest to them that this is a stock worth keeping on a watch list.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.