Total: New Natural Gas Discovery Shows Growth Potential

Total should be able to deliver 12.% annual earnings growth over the next 3-5 years from its new projects and even more as we head into the next decade.

The Glendronach field will likely be developed and it will be just one of the many projects that are likely to drive Total's forward growth.

This field is likely capable of producing up to 10% of the nation's entire production of natural gas at its peak.

On Monday, September 24, 2018, French oil supermajor Total S.A. (TOT) announced the discovery of a major natural gas field off of the coast of the U.K. This expands the company's reserve base in the North Sea, which is admittedly an area in which the company has had some problems lately due to a labor dispute. This find also has the effect of showing us that the North Sea, long believed to be a mature area of the world, still has some viable resource fields.

About the Discovery

The company stated that the natural gas discovery is located on the Glendronach prospect, located to the west of the Shetland Islands and near a few of the company's other fields.

Source: EnergyVoice.com

This new field is one of the largest ones discovered in recent memory, with current estimates stating that it contains approximately one trillion cubic feet of natural gas. That size would make this the largest conventional gas field found in the UK since the Culzean field in 2008. The field also is expected to be quite a solid producer, with Wood Mackenzie North Sea research analyst Kevin Swann estimating that the field could contribute as much as 10% of the United Kingdom's total natural gas output in its early years.

As is often the case with oil and gas fields, Glendronach is owned by a consortium of energy companies. Total has a 60% stake with Inoes E&P UK Ltd. and SSE E&P UK Ltd. each having 20% stakes. We can expect the profits from the eventual development of this field to be distributed according to that ownership schedule.

Impact and Development

As this field was just discovered, it's too early for Total to have a development timeline for it. We can, however, assume that it will almost certainly be developed due to its enormous size. The development will undoubtedly take a few years so the near-term impact on Total's finances will be negligible.

One of the nice things here is the aforementioned proximity to a few of Total's other operational fields in the area. This is because the company has already built up production and transportation infrastructure for these other fields and at least some of this infrastructure can be used by the Glendronach field. This will help Total reduce its development costs, which always is a good thing.

The other short-term impact that this discovery will have on Total in the near term is to increase its reserves. Many Western energy companies over the past several years have struggled to replace all of the oil and natural gas that they pull out of the ground. Over the past three years, Total has had an organic reserve replacement ratio of 100% so it has managed to avoid potential problems here, if only just barely, but still every little bit helps.

Forward Growth

While Glendronach will not be coming online anytime soon, Total does have several projects in development that are expected to grow the company's production over the next several years. As the company stated in a recent presentation, Total expects to grow its production at a 5% compound annual growth rate over the 2017-2022 period:

Source: Total S.A.

Assuming that we do not see another significant decline in energy prices, this production growth should result in both revenue and profit growth for Total. There is certainly reason to assume that the company should be able to deliver on this growth, particularly when we consider that Total has approximately 600,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day of capacity scheduled to come online by 2020:

Source: Total S.A.

In addition to this production that's scheduled to come online, Total expects to sanction more than 700,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day of new projects by 2020, including Glendronach:

Source: Total S.A.

These projects will drive the company's production growth post 2020 and help it to achieve its aforementioned goal.

Valuation

The growth in production that Total will realize from these new projects should have the effect of boosting the company's revenues and profits going forward, assuming that we do not see a crash in oil prices like we saw in the middle of this decade. However, it's always important to ensure that we do not overpay for this growth. This is because overpaying for growth is a sure way to ensure sub-optimal returns. Thus, let us determine if Total's current stock price undervalues the company.

One metric that we can use to value a company is the price-to-earnings growth multiple. This is essentially a way to adjust the more familiar price to earnings ratio to account for the company's forward growth. As a general rule, a price to earnings growth ratio of less than 1.0 indicates that the stock may be undervalued at its current price and vice versa. According to Zacks Investment Research, Total is expected to grow its earnings at a 12% annualized rate over the next 3-5 years. This gives the stock a PEG ratio of 0.98 at its current price of $65.16 per share. While this is indeed an indication that Total may be undervalued at its current price, it's not a deep undervaluation.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the discovery of the massive natural gas field at Glendronach that Total announced earlier this week is a good thing for the company. However, this field is just one of many that's expected to drive the company's forward growth. Furthermore, the market appears to be underpricing this growth at present so now might be a good time to buy in. The undervaluation is slight however, so more risk averse investors may want to wait until the share price dips before buying in.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.