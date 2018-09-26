Bayer: High Risks, But High Potential Reward

Discrepancies in single stocks are always interesting and when they show up, they almost always get the attention of investors. This is true for stocks that outperform the market (and sometimes lead to a hype), but it is also true for stocks that underperform the general market. The German stock market (i.e., DAX with the 30 most important German companies) has not nearly developed as great as the US stock market, that is climbing from one new high and record level to the next. But Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) has underperformed even the stagnating German stock market, which is trading sideways for about a year and a half now while Bayer has declined in the same time frame from €120 to €70.

BAYRY data by YCharts

Overall, Bayer declined from €147 and therefore lost more than half of its value, which raises the question if Bayer could be a good pick for value investors at the current price level. In the following article, we are trying to answer that question.

Business Overview

With a market capitalization of €70 billion, Bayer is not only one of the biggest companies in Germany (according to market cap), but it is also one of the oldest (over 150-year history) and probably best fits the description of a slow-growing mega-cap company. It is also worth mentioning that Lanxess AG (OTCPK:LNXSF) and Covestro (OTCPK:CVVTF) (of which Bayer still holds 6.8%) – belonging also to the biggest companies in Germany - were once part of Bayer and spun off during the last two decades.

Bayer calls itself a life science company and is operating in four different segments, pharmaceuticals, consumer health, animal health and crop science. Especially through the acquisition of Monsanto, crop science will be responsible for about 44% of annual revenue and it is therefore the biggest segment. The pharmaceutical and consumer health segment together account for 50% of sales.

Risks Following The Monsanto Deal

In the last few years, the acquisition of Monsanto was not only the biggest deal Bayer completed so far but also one of the biggest acquisitions ever and one that caught a lot of attention. The acquisition was completed on June 7, 2018. However, investors seemed to be rather pessimistic about the deal and it was certainly one reason the stock has been declining over the past few years. Bayer did not just buy a billion-dollar business but also some severe troubles. When we look at the balance sheet, we find numerous negative aspects and risks:

In order to finance the Monsanto acquisition, Bayer had to take on additional new debt. Right now, Bayer has €9.5 billion in short-term debt (current financial liabilities) as well as €42.6 billion in long-term debt (non-current financial liabilities). In total, the company has financial debt of €51.8 billion. The liabilities are mostly liabilities to banks (€14.4 billion) as well as bonds and notes (€35.5 billion).

On the asset side – and mostly due to the Monsanto deal – the company has €37.8 billion in goodwill on its balance sheet as well as €38.3 billion in intangible assets. Both numbers increased heavily in 2018 after the acquisition. Goodwill now accounts for 27.7% of total assets and “other intangible assets” accounts for 28.1% of total assets.

Also in 2018, the company increased the number of outstanding shares by about 30 million in order to raise new capital. In the second quarter of 2018, the weighted average number of shares was 915 million and a dilution of shares is not necessarily something investors like to see.

Despite the massive amounts of debt, Bayer has only a debt-equity-ratio of 1.1, which is – considering the recent Monsanto deal – an acceptable number. When subtracting the €5 billion in cash and cash equivalents from the total outstanding debt of €51.8 billion and comparing the number to the annual operating income of €5.9 billion, it would take about 8 years for Bayer to repay its debt. But we have to consider that Monsanto was a huge and profitable company by itself that will add additional revenue and operating income in the years to come. In 2017, Monsanto generated about €2.9 million in operating income and investors can expect an overall operating income of €8.8 billion for the years to come (even higher with the expected synergies). If we repeat our calculation with an operating income of €8.8 billion, it would take about five and a half years to repay the debt, which is still a very long time frame.

Aside from the balance sheet, legal issues about Monsanto’s products seem to be a big problem and add additional risks for Bayer. Monsanto is facing numerous lawsuits that might cost Bayer large amounts of money in the coming years. For example, Monsanto is named in different lawsuits brought on by various governmental entities about the pollution of water due to PCB. But a much bigger issue is the about 8,700 lawsuits Monsanto is facing regarding its glyphosate products (mostly Roundup) as numerous people claim to suffer from injuries due to the exposure to the Roundup-branded products. In August 2018, a state court jury in San Francisco awarded $39 million in compensation and $250 million in punitive damages to a plaintiff who claimed that a Monsanto product caused his NHL. Additional to the ongoing lawsuits, Bayer is expecting even more lawsuits in the future.

Positive Aspects: Diversification And Growth

But of course, Bayer is not only facing risks. It also has several advantages; an extremely stable business and a very diversified company. Not only is Bayer operating in four different segments, which is a big advantage in the light of diversification, but Bayer is also far away from being dependent on just a few products to generate revenue. Bayer’s list of best-selling pharmaceutical products (see Q2 interim report, p. 13) consists of 15 different products alone and is preventing Bayer from taking a major hit from the decline of one single product (a risk that for example Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) had to suffer through in the last year or AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) is still facing).

The two most important segments are “pharmaceuticals” and “crop science” as these segments are responsible for most of the company’s revenue. A special focus of Bayer’s long-term strategy is on the crop science segment (not surprising after the acquisition of Monsanto). Bayer assumes that growth in agriculture is driven by long-term megatrends and that a growing demand by increasing population is met by difficult conditions on the other side. According to its investor presentation, 12 million hectares of agricultural land are lost annually and about 17% of harvest losses by 2050 due to climate change are expected.

Additionally, Bayer has confirmed in its last earnings call that the synergy target of €1.2 billion per year on an EBITDA basis from 2022 going forward is still in place. We can be skeptic if the synergy effects will really be that high (because companies often tend to overestimate the positive effects of acquisitions), but Monsanto seems like a great fit for Bayer – despite all the legal issues and risks surrounding Monsanto.

Of course, the agricultural market is influenced by many factors; the company can’t control weather conditions, pest and disease pressures or commodity prices. Hence, the annual market growth rate has heavily fluctuated in the past and the main markets for the crop sciences segment are countries like Brazil and Argentina which seem to be heading toward economic troubles. This could also affect the business of Bayer in the years to come.

The very important “Pharmaceuticals” segment can be described as recession-proof and overall demand will also be growing in the years (and probably decades) to come. The same is true in an alleviated way for the consumer health segment – maybe not all products are recession-proof, but many of them are. The pharmaceutical segment is focused on indications with high medical need in the areas of cardiovascular disease, oncology, women’s health care, hematology and ophthalmology. Bayer has proven in the past that it is constantly able to reinvent new drugs; there are 14 projects currently in phase II and 12 projects that are in phase III and will probably contribute to revenue in the next few years. And finally, three different projects are in the approval phase.

Merger Of Two Wide Moat Companies

The pharmaceutical segment is one of the main sources of competitive advantage for Bayer and has been growing in the low-to-mid-single digits in the last few years. For 2018, Bayer expects about 4% growth from the pharmaceutical segment. But it's not just Bayer that is a “moaty” business – the acquired Monsanto also deserves a wide moat rating on its own and the acquisition created a powerful player in the crop sciences segment. While being a market leader alone is no reason for a wide economic moat, the combination of two companies that each had its competitive advantage in the past will create a very dominant player. In both cases – Bayer and Monsanto – the economic moat stems from different patents which protect the revenue of very successful products at least for some time.

A competitive advantage can usually be seen by different numbers, like gross margin or operating margin. Over the last decade, Bayer could increase gross margin to currently 65% as well as operating margin to currently 17%. Despite constantly improving margins, these numbers only meet the sector average (according to CSI Market) and are no hint for outperformance. We compared Bayer to the average numbers of “major drug” companies, but Bayer is not just a pharmaceutical company and therefore the comparison might be a bit misleading.

When looking on management effectiveness, we see Bayer beating the German index on all three important measures – RoE, RoIC and RoA. Bayer’s five-year average return on invested capital is 12.18% while the index has only an average of 10.85%. As Bayer is a very diversified company, it is not so obvious which sector we should compare Bayer to, but the major drugs and major pharmaceuticals industry (the description that probably fits best for Bayer in the past) had only an average return on invested capital of 7.82% (the biotechnology and drugs sector had an average RoIC of 8.36%). Once again, we have the problem of comparability because of Bayer’s different operating segments.

In the end, we are not seeing extreme outperformance, but according to these numbers, Bayer seems to have some form of competitive advantage and is able to deliver above average results.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

Bayer has lost about half of its market capitalization in the last few years and is trading at multi-year lows right now. When taking the expected core EPS for 2018 (about €5.80), we currently get a forward P/E of a little over 12. When calculating the price-earnings ratio with last year's earnings, we get a P/E of 10.5 which is extremely low for a company like Bayer that is protected by a competitive advantage.

The growth rates for the next few years will probably be rather low. Bayer will integrate Monsanto step by step into the company, but until this process is completed and the company begins operating efficiently, it will take some time. Therefore, free cash flow will grow in the next few years at high rates due to the acquisition, but we certainly can’t expect the combined former free cash flow of Bayer and Monsanto for 2018, and the positive effect from Monsanto on Bayer’s earnings should not be overestimated. In the next few years, we should also consider the great number of lawsuits that Bayer is facing right now. These lawsuits could have a negative effect on net income and free cash flow, and it is not unlikely we are talking about billions of dollars and not just some small amounts. Aside from the growth by acquisitions, Bayer will have a very hard time to grow at higher rates and it should be realistic to assume about 3% or 4% growth aside from the Monsanto acquisition.

In the last twelve months, the free cash flow was about €5.5 billion, and due to the Monsanto acquisition, we can assume free cash flow is gradually growing to about €7.5 billion within the next four years. In the years after 2022, we calculate with very conservative 2% growth (almost nonsense for a company with a moat, but better safe than sorry). This is resulting in an intrinsic value (assuming a 10% discount rate) of €92.89, making Bayer undervalued right now. Considering the high level of uncertainties right now (especially as nobody knows how much money the different lawsuits could cost Bayer), we have to calculate with a very high margin of safety. Hence, a 30% margin of safety seems to be appropriate and would make Bayer a good investment below €65.

Technical Point Of View And Dividend

From a technical point of view, Bayer could (almost) have found its bottom. Bayer has already reached the 200-month exponential moving average (orange line) and the 38% Fibonacci retracement could be a support level. However, in my opinion, it is more likely that the stock might drop a little further to about €60 where not only the 200-month simple moving average (red line) will be a support level but also the highs from 2000/2001 and several times between 2007 and 2011 will push the stock higher again. And finally, the 23% Fibonacci retracement is also providing support for the stock around €60.

(Source: TraderFox Trading-Desk - 8.000 Aktien und Realtimekurse weltweit in Echtzeit!)

From a technical point of view, €60 would be my preferred entry point for Bayer. With an expected dividend of €2.90 (in the last earnings call, Bayer has confirmed that the dividend will not be below €2.80, but I assume Bayer will raise the dividend at least 3% again), the stock would yield close to 5% which should be an additional incentive (not just for dividend investors). With reported earnings per share of €8.41 for 2017, that would result in a payout ratio of ~35%, although last year’s EPS is a bit misleading. But even when taking the EPS of 2016, we get a payout ratio of 53% which is acceptable. Bayer is a stable dividend payer, and at least since 2009, the company has increased its dividend annually. Bayer is aiming to pay out between 30% and 40% of earnings as dividend, and I would prefer it if Bayer wouldn’t pay out more than 40% of its earnings and rather focus on reducing debt as quickly as possible.

Conclusion

If Bayer should drop to €60, it is a very good investment, in my opinion, as the price seems to be low enough to reflect even the high legal risks surrounding Monsanto. And you will invest in a well-established, high-quality company that is not only diversified but also has at least a narrow moat around its business and will reward investors in the years to come.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: If not stated otherwise all charts are from the Bayer investor presentation.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.