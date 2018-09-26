Bank Of America: Trump Vs. The Fed

The stock’s 1.96% dividend yield remains above average for the market as a whole, and this supports the arguments for long positions in BAC.

Financial stocks have recently broken out to near-term highs, and Bank of America (BAC) is trading at levels that have not been seen since the early parts of this year. Ironically, the back-and-forth activity in stock prices has put shareholders close to where they were to start 2018. BAC is now showing YTD gains of only 4%, which is less than half of the 9.1% progress that has been made by the S&P 500 over the same period. This is not exactly the type of activity one would expect in an environment of rising interest rates, and this is why there is clear scope for a reversal in trend in the quarters ahead. As long as monetary policy continues in its current direction, Bank of America is likely to continue its recent rallies and post new highs before the end of the year.

(Image Source)

Market expectations for interest rate policy in the U.S. have gradually moved higher throughout the year, as a strong consumer economy has supported a hawkish policy outlook at the Federal Reserve. In the second quarter, U.S. GDP growth hit an annualized rate of 4.2%. This is the fastest pace in almost four years, and the figure has been supported by consistent gains in the labor market.

(Source: CNBC/U.S. Labor Department)

In August, the economy added 201,000 new jobs, and the unemployment rate held steady near historic lows at 3.9%. Perhaps most important has been the recent growth in average hourly wages, which hit an annualized rate of 2.9% in the most recent official reports. The underlying strength of these figures helped to raise the interest rate outlook most likely to be promoted by the Federal Reserve at its next meetings.

These growing expectations received confirmation from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, who suggested that rising inflation and falling unemployment required increased vigilance in order to ensure stability in the U.S. economy. His comments also came in response to criticism from President Donald Trump, which suggested that he is "not thrilled" with additional rate increases which could slow economic progress made since the 2016 election. For investors, this is a contentious debate which will be important to monitor as we head into the mid-term elections, as it could influence interest rate expectations heading into 2019.

(Source: Bank of America Earnings Presentation)

For Bank of America, those expectations will almost certainly impact the earnings outlook, as the bank is heavily centered in domestic consumer markets relative to its major peer group. In the chart above, we can see how rising interest rate expectations have influenced Bank of America's net interest income (NII) over the last five quarters.

As interest rate expectations have risen, so has the important NII metric for Bank of America. During the second quarter, the bank posted 6% growth in net interest income, and this contributed heavily to the 33% growth in net income visible during the reporting period. Consumer loan values increased to $281 billion (a gain of 7%), and investment loans values increase to $161 billion (also a gain of 7%). So, as long as the Fed continues on its path to raise borrowing costs, these underlying trends should support the outlook for bullish moves in share prices.

For the full-year period, Bank of America is expected to show earnings expansion of 38% (on revenue gains of 3.1%). Given the macro dynamic currently at work, there is a strong possibility that BAC can begin to outperform while offering investors a hedge against the prospect of tighter interest rate policies. This is not something that can be said for the stock market as a whole, given the recent record valuations posted in the centralized equities benchmarks.

(Source: Author)

As a high dividend payer, BAC is also trading with a forward P/E ratio of 11.86. This is below the averages seen in the broader stock benchmarks and an inexpensive valuation, given the growth rates the bank has posted during the last several quarters.

Bank of America is making great strides to restructure its businesses in an effort to further improve profitability metrics. Evidence of those constructive efforts has already become apparent, as the bank accumulated $700 billion in cash (and equivalents) prior to the end of 2017. This will help keep the stock's 1.96% dividend yield safe for investors, even in the event the Federal Reserve finds itself on the receiving end of further criticisms from the White House to contest its interest rate policy direction.

It should be remembered that there is a precedent for political pressures influencing real interest rate levels, which stretches all the way back to the Nixon administration. For these reasons, BAC bulls must continue to watch for developments in the policy debate being waged between President Donald Trump and Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Any evidence of capitulation on either side could easily influence the rallies that are currently being seen in banking stocks.

With its bullish fundamental expectations soundly intact and the stock's dividend payouts looking safe, the monetary policy outlook seems to be the only potential source of headwinds for BAC shareholders. But most of the evidence indicates a supportive macro environment for Bank of America's earnings and net interest income results, and this could make it possible for BAC to post new highs prior to the end of this year.

