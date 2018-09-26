The Sky Acquisition And More Comcast: A Deep Due Diligence Dive

The acquisition of Sky will drive increased profits, but at what price?

Bulls argue that ISP will more than replace TV subscriber losses.

There is a reasonable Bear and Bull debate regarding a potential investment in Comcast (CMCSA). Continue reading to determine if this company fits your investment style and needs.

The Bear Roars

Comcast made significant headway in the last year, reducing total debt to capitalization in 2Q18 to 48% from 53% at the end of 2017.

However, with the acquisition of Sky PLC (OTCQX:SKYAY), Comcast's financial position will show a marked deterioration.

S&P and Moody's both rate Comcast's debt at the lowest level of investment grade; however, earlier this year, those agencies placed the company on negative credit watch due to the Comcast's proposed acquisition of Sky.

However, less than 48 hours after the auction, Moody's affirmed the company's A3 credit rating and removed the company from credit watch negative with a stable outlook.

Should Comcast acquire Sky, the company will assume $10 billion in debt. This would increase the leverage ratio of net debt to EBITDA to 3.0 from 2.2.

Cord Cutting Is Killing Comcast

eMarketer forecasts a total of 40.1 million cord-cutters by 2021.

A recent report by the Leichtman Research Group determined the largest pay TV companies in the US lost 305,000 video subscribers last quarter. This follows a 1Q17 loss of 515,000 subscribers.

Of greater importance to prospective Comcast investors is a recent report by UBS research analyst John Hodulik: Hodulik determined Comcast will face the heaviest losses of any major provider. He forecasts losses as great as 400,000 this year and attributes the company's slow transition to over-the-top television streaming services as the primary cause.

It should be noted, however, that while traditional pay TV suffered a net decline of 3.3 million subscribers in 2017, those losses were offset to some extent by the addition of 2.6 million online pay TV service viewers.

Comcast Has A Miserable Customer Service Reputation

Whenever I conduct research for a potential article, I read a score or more SA articles on the company, and I focus closely on the comments section.

A close perusal of commentary regarding Comcast reveals a large number of responses castigating the company for poor customer service. The word "hate" is used by more than one reader regarding their experience with the company.

The charts below provide the results of recent American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) surveys of subscribers.

Subscription TV service and ISP rank very poorly in customer satisfaction compared to most other industries.

If there is any bright side to the survey, it is that Comcast was the only major provider that maintained its 2017 score, albeit in the lower half of the ranks.

5G Is Going To Kill Comcast

Or is it?

There are those who contend 5G will serve as a tsunami, destroying Comcast and others in its path.

I beg to differ.

Despite all of the hype, I contend 5G will not represent a significant threat to Comcast.

For one, 5G has limitations: One example is the range of mmWave (used for smartphones). It is a mere third of a mile, and ordinary, ubiquitous objects serve to block the signal. Compare this to 4G, which has a range of 3 to 30 miles.

Consequently, the build out must be extensive and expensive.

Peruse these quotes from those in the know.

Ulf Edwaldsson, CTO of Ericsson AB

We have never said they would be nationwide rollouts; that would surprise me a lot,"

Michael Murphy, CTO of North America Nokia (NOK)

It's not going to be deployed nationwide like 4G was. There's pretty much zero chance of that happening, maybe forever."

Furthermore, Comcast is getting in on the 5G trend. In April of last year, the company was described as one of "the big winners in the government's wireless spectrum auction."

Comcast acquired $1.7 billion in licenses at that time.

The Bull's Eye View

For Bulls, the charts below serve as evidence of their confidence in Comcast's future prospects. For those that see Comcast as a sound investment, the increase in the Internet business is believed to more than offset TV subscription losses.

In the second quarter, Comcast garnered $4.3 billion in revenues from the Internet Business, an increase YoY of 9.3%. The Internet business has grown during that same period from 18.3% of Comcast's revenues to 19.8%.

Comcast's wireless customers surged by 200,000 in the second quarter bringing the company's mobile customer base to 781,000.

Analysts at Oppenheimer forecast the customer base for Xfinity Mobile at around 1.3 million by the end of this year. They see wireless customers' numbers growing to 2.3 million by 2019 and 3.3 million by 2020.

Comcast Is Shareholder Friendly

Aside from Comcast's hefty annual dividend increases, the company has a fairly robust share buyback program. Comcast bought back $5 billion in shares in 2017 and has announced plans to purchase another $5 billion in 2018. That constitutes well over 3% of the company's market cap.

Comcast Possesses A Deep, Broad Moat

Comcast's moat consists of a cost advantage and efficient scale in the residential broadband business as well as in the business services segment. The services Comcast provides require massive investments and are governed by an arcane array of regulations.

Here is an important fact to consider. According to the ACSI, more than half of all Americans have only one choice for ISP.

Within the areas that Comcast services, it is usually the only provider or one of two companies vying to provide fixed line services at comparable speeds.

Today, approximately 45% of the homes in Comcast's range subscribe to their broadband service. This is a significant increase from the company's 35% share in 2012.

Consider that Google fiber reaches less than 1% of US households despite having spent five years and many millions of dollars in building their network. This is testimony to the costs and time that would be required to compete against Comcast on a comparable scale.

Another example of Comcast's moat resides in their NBC network. NBC currently holds a six-year streak of being in first place, or tied for first place, in the coveted 18-49 year old viewership demographics.

Management

I consider Comcast's management to be competent but not exceptional. Some of the negatives of Comcast's management team are noted in the Bear sections of this article.

Where Comcast shines is in the company's ability to acquire and build businesses.

In 1994, Comcast bought QVC and built the company into the premier home shopping channel. Nine years later, Comcast sold QVC for a $7.5 billion profit.

Comcast purchased AT&T Broadband for $72 billion. That's a bargain considering AT&T spent approximately $100 billion acquiring those assets.

In 2011 and 2013, through separate deals, Comcast acquired NBCUniversal for an enterprise value of $40 billion. Comcast increased NBCUniversal's EBITDA from $3.5 billion in 2011 to over $7 billion in 2016.

This Leads Us To The Sky Acquisition

Sky is Europe's largest pay TV provider with 23 million subscribers. The acquisition of Sky will increase Comcast's revenues from outside of the US to 25% from 9%.

Sky has annual profits of nearly 2 billion pounds and Comcast management forecasts synergies of approximately $500 million.

The additional debt payments associated with the Sky deal represent approximately 3.3% of Comcast's market capitalization or roughly $2.50 a share cost, assuming the company bought Sky at a 40% premium.

The question for investors is whether the acquisition will provide shareholder value. As outlined in the management section above, Comcast's strong suit is the company's ability to acquire and build related businesses.

Dividend Metrics

The current yield is approximately 2%.

With a payout ratio of 29% and a dividend coverage ratio nearing 350%, Comcast's dividend is secure and should continue to grow. The three- and five-year growth rates stand at roughly 12% and 14% respectively, handily outstripping inflation.

Due to the increased debt associated with the Sky acquisition, dividend increases for the immediate future may become less robust. Nonetheless, I believe Comcast will continue to increase the dividend at a rate that far outpaces inflation.

Valuation

Comcast's price compares very favorably to peers when viewed from the perspective of price/projected earnings, price/cash flow, price/sales and, price/book. The company's forward PE of 14.72 and PEG of 0.97 also indicate the stock is trading within a reasonable margin of safety.

Conclusion

I considered the Bear arguments against investing in Comcast carefully. I view the customer service record of the company as a moot point at this juncture, as in most areas it operates as a monopoly or duopoly.

While the cord-cutting trend is troubling, I believe Comcast's initiatives in other areas will ameliorate those losses.

It now appears as if the company's credit rating will not be downgraded. However, should a downgrade occur, I am willing to wager management will extricate Comcast from that condition in due time.

I see the Sky acquisition as a positive development and the subsequent drop in share price as an opportunity to acquire a position in the company.

What I am left with is a company that I believe is undervalued by a number of metrics. Additionally, Comcast pays an increasing, well-funded dividend. Perhaps of greatest importance is the company possesses a wide, deep moat.

Consequently, I hold a small position in Comcast that I initiated earlier this month, and I will consider increasing that position if the shares suffer a significant drop in price.

