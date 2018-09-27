Why We're Raising Our Apple Price Target To $250

Despite the recent pullback, the ongoing rally in Apple shows that the stock is finally getting the respect it deserves from Wall Street.

Since crushing revenue and earnings expectations at its last quarterly report, Apple (AAPL) has rallied from under $200 per share to nearly $230 per share before pulling back. In spite of this, the party likely is just getting started, at least from an earnings perspective. Wall Street is raising earnings estimates to price in what could be a monster holiday season. Apple is in the early innings of the sell-side upgrade analyst cycle and has the potential for blowout earnings guidance for the first post-tax cut holiday season. Going into the holidays with the healthiest American consumer in a decade, I'm upping my year-end price target for AAPL to $250. Depending on your risk tolerance, I recommend getting exposure to AAPL through either common stock or options.

AAPL has been the largest contributor to my personal all-time trading P/L and is the largest holding we have through our position in (VGT). I recommended buying January call options on AAPL on August 1st when AAPL was trading about 7 percent lower than it is today. While that move is in the past, academic research suggests there likely is some meat still on the bone. The momentum effect (the effect of winning stocks to continue to rise over a 3-12 month period) has been documented all over the world and is one of the strongest market anomalies in existence. All the original bits to the thesis are still in place, and Wall Street analysts are raising their 2019 earnings estimates, one after another. Apple isn't quite the layup it was at $200, but it's still an unguarded mid-range jump shot, to use a basketball metaphor.

AAPL data by YCharts

Over the next month, the biggest catalysts driving AAPL stock will be analyst upgrades. I think the upgrades are justified before Apple's Q4 earnings report in late October/early November, due to three reasons.

1. Despite fear over the trade war, China is looking fantastic for Apple.

CEO Tim Cook had this to say to an analyst question regarding China and tariffs during the last earnings conference call.

"This is the fourth consecutive quarter that we've had double-digit growth in Greater China. I mentioned how iPhone X and the iPhones are selling. We did pick up share in iPhone and iPad, but if you look more holistically at our complete line, we had double-digit growth from services to iPad to iPhone and to our other product category which the watch did extremely well, and so there are lots of good things happening there."

Intuitively, I would have thought that tariffs would be more of a headwind but Chinese consumers don't seem to care how much iPhones cost. This challenges conventional wisdom. Economists call goods like these Veblen goods. The more expensive Veblen goods get, the more people want to buy them. Rational? Maybe not. Profitable for Apple? Certainly. Some analysts see Apple as trading a higher average selling price for unit sales (good coverage today on this point here). However, if the iPhone truly is a "Veblen good", then margins and ASP may increase without much of a drop in unit sales, if at all. Higher margins and a higher ASP drop straight down to the bottom line if unit sales can stay up.

2. Apple is buying back mountains of stock.

As of its last report, Apple is sitting on $243 billion in cash and has current authorization to buy back $90 billion more. Here is what CFO Luca Maestri had to say about the buyback during the conference call.

"We returned almost $25 billion to investors during the quarter, including $3.7 billion in dividends and equivalents. We repurchased $20 billion worth of Apple shares of which $10 billion related to the completion of our previous $210 billion buyback program and $10 billion to the beginning of the new $100 billion authorization we announced three months ago for a total of 112.8 million shares repurchased through open market transactions during the quarter."

3. American consumer strength going into the upcoming holiday season could mean a blowout Q1 earnings report for Apple.

American consumers are the healthiest they have been in a long time. It takes time, but memories of the last recession have faded and American paychecks are flush after last year's tax cuts. This will be the first holiday season that American consumers have the benefit of the tax cut since the cuts didn't go into effect until after the holidays last year. Here's what the market did the Christmas after the Bush tax cuts were passed in May of 2003. Note the explosion in stock prices around the holiday season. It's not an Apples to AAPL comparison, but AAPL was up roughly 60 percent during the same period back then but saw seesaw trading action.

SPY data by YCharts

Specifically for Apple, their bet on higher ASPs may be paying off. If anything, demand is rising. More consumers seem to be planning on buying iPhones in the coming months. More iPhone sales plus higher ASP is a beautiful combination. RBC analyst Amit Daryanani recently upgraded Apple for this exact reason.

Daryanani had this to say:

Intentions to purchase an iPhone increased to 26 percent versus 20 percent last year, Daryanani said in a note to clients. Sixty-eight percent of respondents hoped to buy higher-tier memory models.

The challenge for Apple will be whether consumers will continue to buy enough at higher ASPs to increase Apple's total profit. I believe that given the macro and micro factors highlighted that Apple's bet will indeed pay off. Given these points, in addition to my original thesis back in August, I am raising my price target for AAPL to $250 by year end and raising my 2019 price target to $265. Earnings estimates continue to rise, as does the share price. If things continue to play out the way they have, then owning Apple could indeed be better than ordering that second martini.

How To Trade Apple.

AAPL data by YCharts

1. If you bought the January 200 calls back in August, you're sitting pretty.

I'm still a buyer here, but if you took your original investment off the table after nearly tripling your money or can still, I wouldn't pump it back into the options. What I would do instead is take your the money from your original investment that you took off the table and buy AAPL common stock. Now you have a stock position in AAPL plus a bunch of call options struck at $200 bought with the house's money. Cool, right?

2. If you didn't already buy the January 200 calls, I would take a look at buying the January $220 calls.

I'm comfortable recommending them given the rise in earnings estimates for Apple. The stock isn't just getting bid up because it's popular, it's rising because earnings estimates are rising. Part of this can be explained by an effect called post-earnings announcement drift (PEAD)–you can read all about it here. It's another strong statistical anomaly in the stock market. I like the January $220 calls because they are at-the-money, liquid, and carry an implied volatility of less than 23 percent despite a huge earnings report in about a month. Interesting to note is the massive open interest of $250 January calls for Apple. Over 45,000 contracts are open at $250, which is by far the highest open interest on the options chain. The $250 calls are probably a third martini trade, however, so I wouldn't recommend them.

3. If you aren't comfortable with the risk that options carry, simply buy the common stock.

Many of my readers are going to fall into this category. Consider the risks of this trade against your personal goals and risk tolerance. This trade is not appropriate for conservative investors or retirement accounts. Even if you only own/want to own the common stock, however, you should care about what goes on in the options market because the amount of traders buying the $250 calls means that a lot of institutional investors are betting on your success.

Given the rising earnings estimates and potential catalysts to drive Apple higher, I'm raising my year-end price target to $250. I recommend either buying $220 calls or common stock, depending on your risk tolerance and goals. Good luck to all!

Do you like what you're reading? Scroll to the top and follow me!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.