Seaspan's Compelling New 8% Fixed-To-Floating Preferred

Seaspan (SSW), in broad terms, is a charter owner and operator of containerships that generally leases its vessels on a long-term fixed rate charter basis to many of the world’s largest shipping companies. The company offers interesting opportunities for income oriented investors with a robust common stock dividend in addition to several series of exchange traded debt and preferred securities.

Seaspan has a number of attractive features. The company’s fleet of 91 vessels as of the beginning of the year has grown substantially over the last decade which, in turn, has driven revenues. The term lease structure of the company’s vessel leases means that revenues tend to be more stable and predictable than companies leasing vessels on a spot basis and the remaining average lease term is presently around five years. Fleet utilization has remained high (although it has declined over the last few years) with growth in fleet size making up for the decline in fleet utilization. In addition, from a debt and preferred stock perspective, the company has reduced long term debt over the last five years by some $600 million – or 20% - while sustaining robust dividends on common and preferred shares.

Nonetheless, the company also remains subject along with its shipping peers to the vicissitudes of global trade and the resulting impact on shipping rates and volumes. The company’s long-term vessel leases provide a measure of protection of short term shocks to trade but are less effective in addressing more structural concerns such as the possibility of overcapacity in the container shipping industry or a more prolonged downturn in trade. The bankruptcy of a major shipper which is a customer would also impact the company regardless of the economic situation. Finally, the significant initial financing and long construction schedules associated with the development of additional vessels – which has been a priority of the company as its fleet size has grown and will continue to grow – presents risks which are difficult to manage or predict over the long term.

However, other contributors have provided a decent perspective on the merits of the company’s business and financial condition making a repetition of prior analysis and commentary unnecessary. Instead, our focus is on the company’s fixed income securities.

Seaspan has been a relatively prolific issuer of exchange traded debt and preferred securities. The company has two exchange traded notes and five series of exchange traded preferred securities currently outstanding presenting compelling opportunities for income oriented investors. In this article, we focus on the company’s newest preferred stock issue – with an initial offering earlier this month – which has a feature unlike its other preferred stock series: a fixed-to-floating dividend rate.

Exchange Traded Securities

Seaspan’s current stable of exchange traded preferred securities consists of five separate series – the Series D (SSW.PD), Series E (SSW.PE), Series G (SSW.PG), and Series H, (SSW.PH) plus the relatively new Series I (SSWPP).

The company’s four preferred stock series (D, E, G, and H) are each essentially identical. In each case, the shares offer a fixed preferred cumulative dividend (all around 8%, plus or minus 0.2%), are callable by the company at par five years after initial issue, and are ranked equally in the company’s capital structure (i.e., pari passu). The differences between the series are essentially limited to slightly differing initial fixed preferred dividend rates and redemption dates, as reflected in the following table (which also includes two series of exchange traded bonds for reference):

Source: Company Financial Statements

The company’s preferred shares have also historically been relatively tax efficient for investors as most dividends have been classified as return of capital rather than dividend income in the current year. The result is that dividend distributions, since they are in excess of earnings, reduce the holder’s basis in the preferred shares, deferring taxable income further into the future and placing the timing of realization, unless the securities are called for redemption, within the holder’s control. Nonetheless, even were the preferred dividends to be considered dividends rather than return of capital for a given year, the dividends would still be taxable at the preferential 15% dividend rate.

The sole exception to the above is the company’s most recent preferred stock series, the Series I, which unlike the other preferred stock series features a fixed dividend rate only for the first five years after which the dividend rate converts to a floating rate based on three-month LIBOR plus 5.008%. The first dividend subject to the floating rate is payable October 23, 2023, which also happens to be around the date the company could call the preferred shares for redemption.

The inclusion of a fixed-to-floating rate in the most recent series of preferred stock is interesting because it provides an opportunity to eliminate exposure to interest rates (and thus long-term volatility in the preferred share price) while retaining exposure to the company and its relatively robust preferred dividend. In essence, relative to the company’s other preferred shares, a holder of the Series I would be surrendering the potential for share price appreciation should long term interest rates fall in return for capital and interest rate protection should interest rates continue to rise. In the current interest rate environment, and in the longer term, we consider this to be a worthwhile tradeoff for income oriented investors. Indeed, we believe this feature may well make the Series I preferred shares, currently trading essentially at par, a more compelling opportunity than the company’s fixed rate preferred stock series.

In different circumstances, we might even go so far as to suggest preferred shareholders of the other series should consider swapping fixed rate preferred shares for the new fixed-to-floating shares. However, since the company’s preferred share distributions have historically been classified as returns of capital rather than currently taxable dividends, thus reducing the holder’s basis, holders of existing fixed rate preferred series may in many cases have significant deferred capital gains accrued in their positions due to that incremental reduction in cost basis. The result is that, while under other circumstances the tax impact of a swap of securities largely all trading close to par value would be negligible (unless the shares were originally purchased at a low point), a swap transaction in Seaspan preferred shares could result in a potentially significant taxable capital gain which dilutes the value of the conversion. The impact of the taxable capital gain, therefore, must be weighed on an individual situation basis against the potential benefit of the future floating rate.

Conclusion

Seaspan’s preferred shares, and especially the company’s recently issued fixed-to-floating rate preferred securities, offer compelling income opportunities with potentially significant current income tax advantages should dividends continue to be considered returns of capital. We consider the fixed-to-floating rate securities to be the better opportunity over the long term despite the potential exposure to lower dividend rates in the future in the event of a recession or other event which depressed LIBOR. However, considering current interest rates are abnormally low on an historical basis, our sense is that the long-term trend will remain on an upward trajectory whatever intervening events may occur. Regardless, investors will find a robust current yield with significant capital and interest rate risk protection, a compelling mixture in the current low yield environment and worthwhile component of any diversified portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SSW.PH, SSW.PG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are also long the Seaspan Series I preferred (SSWPP).