Fear Not The Premium: 5.99% Yield For BofI Holding's Baby Bond

Main Thesis

With great loan performance, strong operational efficiency, and a comfortable margin of interest safety, BofI Holding, Inc.'s (BOFI) baby bonds (BOFIL) are a reasonably safe bet for income investors seeking a high yield. However, because the notes are currently trading a premium to par, investors would have a mediocre YTC if the issues are called away in March of 2021. Although we could be late in the business cycle, BOFI has maintained conservative lending standards and a modestly leveraged balance sheet. Even if the U.S. were to enter a recession, the notes are a safer bet for aggressive lenders such as BDCs.

Investing for Income

While income investors have tended to shy away from fixed income investments lately due to rising short-term rates, there seems to be an asset class that has a unique risk/reward profile that traditional bonds simply cannot match. Focusing on short duration baby bonds has proven to be an effective strategy in limiting interest rate sensitivity while also earning a sufficient yield. Granted, this security has not been rated by any of the major credit rating agencies, this online bank boasts some very strong fundamentals. With over 2 years of call protection and a 5.99% current yield, BOFI’s 2026 subordinated notes can be a good fit for income investors willing to potentially lock up their money for a few years. Assuming that the notes are not called, the relatively short 8-year maturity schedule should help limit interest rate sensitivity.

BOFI business model - The Online Bank Competitive Advantage

As an online bank with no retail branches, BOFI has sought a competitive advantage over other banks through lower operating costs. As you can see from the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) below, abstaining from brick-and-mortar locations has boosted the bottom line over the years. Notwithstanding the fact that they are still miniscule in terms of total deposits compared to the the big banks such as Wells Fargo (WFC) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM), they have still done a great job of attracting cheap lending capital.

(Source: Latest Investor Presentation)

Fundamental Analysis

Granted, BOFI does have a diversified product offering, it is clear looking at the bank’s financial statements that the majority of their earnings are generated from their loan portfolio. As such, I will focus this article on breaking down their loan portfolio to assess the investment merit of their baby bond.

Underwriting and Lending Standards

(Source: Latest Investor Presentation)

Compared to other lenders, it appears that BOFI does employ conservative underwriting and lending standards. Over the past several quarters, they have maintained low Loan to Value (LTV) ratios. The significance of this is that they are requiring borrowers to be more invested in their properties with a higher down payment. This makes it less likely for borrowers to simply walk away from their homes if real estate prices begin to drop like they did in the Great Recession.

(Source: Latest Investor Presentation)

The bank has done a good job of diversifying their loan allocation and is indeed conservatively selected. While real estate prices have materially appreciated worldwide over the past few years, single family residences and multifamily units are a surer bet than business and construction loans.

Loan Profitability

(Source: Original Image - Data from latest annual report)

While there are many variables to a profitable loan portfolio (i.e., macroeconomic conditions, financial regulations, and borrower defaults), banks are materially affected by changing interest rates. As such, the flattening of the yield curve is an obvious headwind to any traditional lender as their cost of capital gets dangerously close to their loan yields. However, as you can see from the table above, BOFI has been relatively unaffected by this phenomena. With both weighted average yields and cost of debt rising proportionally, their loan profits have remained stable over the past few years. Furthermore, it is particularly impressive that they have been able to do so without taking on more default risk by chasing yield. They have maintained disciplined underwriting standards with average LTV, types of loans, and FICO scores.

Credit Quality and Performance

(Source: 2018 Annual Report)

Perhaps boosted by the strong U.S. economy and disciplined underwriting standards of the bank, BOFI has boasted very strong credit performance. Both charge-offs and and non-performing loans have been kept very low. Furthermore, this statistic underscores the bank's earnings as they have had the defaults well-covered with historical allowances for loan/lease losses.

Sustainability of Interest Payments

(Source: Original Image - Data from 2017 and 2018 Annual Reports)

In light of the bank’s superior loan performance, we now turn our attention to their baby bond. As indicated by the above metrics, a trend analysis shows that an investment in their debt securities is a fairly reasonable bet. In currently favorable macroeconomic conditions, they have a comfortable margin of interest safety (3.25X coverage) and are decreasing balance sheet leverage. Of course, reducing borrowed funds can hinder profitability, but it is also a more conservative corporate strategy.

The Bottom Line

All things considered, there is a lot to like about BOFI's baby bond save for the hefty premium. While investors may be patient in waiting for a buying opportunity, there is a waning window of call protection that can change the risk/return profile of BOFIL. Although the note does have terribly thin trading volume, you better believe the market got this one right as the bank has solid fundamentals.

